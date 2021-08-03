Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Jury selection delayed for former police officer Derek Chauvin

Good morning I'm Diana stayed up thanks for streaming with us in today's update jury selection has been delayed for at least today in the trial of Derek shamans. The former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd. State prosecutors are filing an appeal arguing the jury should not be selected. Until there's a ruling on whether to reinstate third degree murder charges Tillman is pleading not guilty to charges of second degree murder and second degree manslaughter yeah. Security is revved up at the courthouse and police stations after protesters took to the streets last night to demand justice. NBC news live we'll have gavel to gavel coverage of the show than trial once testimony begins on March 29. The US administered a record two point nine million doses of the cove in nineteen vaccine in a single day. Nearly 59 million Americans have now received at least one dose of the vaccines but none of growing concern over scenes like this. Large crowds partying over at the NBA all star weekend in Atlanta and you're watching spring breakers that are flocking to. To Florida. The state has more cases of the highly contagious UK variant than any other one expert now warns tourists bringing the virus back home. Could create the perfect storm. And president Biden's Kobe relief plan is one step closer to becoming reality the package passed the senate on Saturday in the final bill is set to pass the house tomorrow. Checks are expected to go out soon after the president signs it later this week. And Megan and Harry are sharing their side of the story in an explosive interview with Oprah. The duke and duchess touched on everything from mental health to racism. To the announcement that they're expecting a baby girl this summer James Longman has more from London. This morning Prince Harry and Megan Markel telling Oprah that side of the so called war of the windsors opening up about their decision to leave the UK. Where is the move about getting away from the UK press because impresses you know is everywhere we've it was a move because you weren't getting enough support from. The firm. Whose birth. Harry saying he had several conversations with his grandmother over the course of two year is about him and Megan stepping back as working members of the rule family. Former bond sort of my grandmother have sort of special easily is actually comes from. I have an address but it pro Marie could have come from within the institution. He says that in the spring of last jail after leaving UK and the royal funny. He was being. Until might from the election coming off financially. Collapse and forced Social Security felt for Schlegel told wait a minute your family cut you off now. In the first half the first quarter of 20/20. But our goal when mom left me without we were notably need to do this. He says while he's regularly in touch with his grandmother queen. His relationship with his father Prince Charles has been fraught. When we're in kind of darted parents 3COM search is my grandmother armed to compositions of my father. I'm forced her to Michael's twenty sept taking your calls because. I'd took matters in front upward until matters and where announced he was slightly I need to do this for my family is he taking your calls down there in her. There's and does little to work through well I. I feel really let down. Because. She's been through something soon. She noted is morph and feels like an all she's his ground some. And but in the same time. Moderate of course Arnold our borders are always love him. But there's little of how that's happened. Also strained his relationship that his brother William the relationship is. Space. From the moment. Times and are. Armed fueled coal firms are pretty. Asked for the tabloid story that Megan made Kate cry just days before her wedding to Harry Megan calls that moment a turning point alleging that hate was the aggressor. And that the palace knew but didn't say anything to stand up to her in the press. A few days before the wedding she was upset about. Something. Pertaining to yes to issue was correct about flower girl dresses. And it made me cry and it really hurt my feelings. She says the Kate apologize the next and flowers. And that she forgave up. Everyone in the institution new western why didn't somebody say that I think so much of what I have seen play out is this idea polarity. Where if you love me you don't have to hate her. And if you love her you don't need to hate me. Another thing they say the press go wrong. That Megan alone was behind the couple leaving the rule family. Can you imagine. How little sense that makes. I left my career. My life I left everything because I love him OK but here's a question do you think you would of left or ever stepped back. Worried not for Megan. News. Currently owns a diversity is not but would not have I wouldn't I wouldn't have been able certain to cause all I myself was trapped. As well I was trapped by didn't know I was trapped robbed within the system. My address my thumbnail. Mournful my brother whom they all trapped. They don't get to leave. My actions compassion for law. Harry saying he wouldn't be where he is today without make and do you think's. In some ways she's so do you. No word from without question community dining Michelin Man I would disagree I think she saved all of us. Right he ultimately. Called it must like we've got to find a way. For us for art she. And you made a decision that same school certainly saved my life. And saved all of us but you know we need and want to be saints. I think it's James Longman for that and joining me now with more serious sex and radio host an ABC news contributor Mike muse. And Washington University assistant professor of psychiatry doctor Jesse gold good morning to you both my I wanna start with you Harry Maggie and claim. That there were conversations. Around how dark baby Archie skin and might be. Before he was born. But they wouldn't exactly say what was said or who said it. Other than until later clarified that it wasn't the queen and what did you make of that moment. Not only the fact that they brought this up but then not to kind of specify further. I think that was the most chilling part the interview we are less celebrated as fast anatomy and Marmol was coming into the royal family to be won the first persons of color. Hi my racially part of a real family. So many Americans particularly black Americans knew that race was going to be an issue and mine the way the wedding at least at Palestine legal soundly was well beaming her. I NG the family and was accepting the race Angelina fact that they broke that bombs on that comment. Come on RTC and with Schilling. It was a revealing. The British monarchy is a centuries old institution. Tom so it is. Without a sense of Satan and racism when exists within that Stanley incumbents you think that we would have you long line now as a society how we're now waiting have been an issue. But for me without a signal whether that now was one of the main. The many breaking points confirmation Markel. I'm yet it is named a person but they kinda zeroed in on that is seems to be a senior member of the royal families let's seems I've come from the top. An and how significant is that especially Mike given. How many members of the commonwealth when you look at the commonwealth nations how many of them are predominantly made up of people. Caller and. It doesn't make any mention and I think we have a plus a more layers actually rank and so what was how how Megan said that moment I was he talked about how they were going to strip artsy of the title for prince Howell who had been the first person college to have that title on it administrators can remove him from security. As of Princeton in the first personal column with the and that will family Vince is zero and on the fast the color of his skin. She talked about the representation on the commonwealth where this is the mistake a large portions of color. Some idea representation and representation smattering. And and how important it would have been tough for members of the commonwealth to see someone in their own rank cleanest child who has a similar lived experience as them how within the royal family and so I think it has huge ramifications and consequently wherein the wells Stanley I think more. To address this issue because rays were as our conversation prior to the wedding and we clearly see that race is not going away in particular after that interview that mega mart and carried it last night. And I do want to plant about the summer saying that photo call just end the normal royal protocol would dictate that Archie. Would become friends once Charles becomes king but would not automatically become friends at this point so that may not have been as big a deterrence. As the interview. But not to go the other big part of this into view. Was meg in describing some serious mental health struggles that she was having even saying that she had suicidal thoughts. What do you think. When you heard or heard describing what she was going through at that time and then describing feeling that she was unable to get the help she thought she needed. I mean I think anybody watching what it felt like that was incredibly power of homeland also really sad and mean. If and you know somebody in the royal family tinged yelling back. And try to reach out for help and not get help what does that mean for anybody home ratepayers so many barriers to even being what I. Ask for help for mental health there's so much stigma or. There's so much change and she and that she said it's still hard to even ask for help and handling eagle asked for help when there's somebody who says well I'm not gonna let you get help and the reason she can't get how does obviously not necessarily applicable to their ass and ask. But there's still many other barriers to care all over the country harbors world in this country now cost. There's still stigma there's Stanley McChrystal say you can't go there's been there's insurance. There's not enough from my leaders there are in our there's not enough. And there's so many Wii is that it in this country if you for helping king get a and it's so hard to even ask for help so I think. Cheering an act and hearing from someone like her is still hired and anything so real teal and so important. And it really that she said it now. But this elaborate on that a little it because when someone with a platform like Megan's speaks out. On something as serious as suicidal thoughts what isn't due for other people who are struggling. I think it makes him so I'm not alone you know I think it's actually in English and representation for somebody who's a person of color it is yeah that you know a lot of people. They don't talk about and those communities as he'd people that they look great and saying something like that they say while I'm not alone and I mean it looks like he feels like that. I can meet feel able to see this Alec I can be able to tell someone immediately back to live here. And that's really important because means to be able to see their stuff out Susan doesn't need it yeah dirty word it means he's sending police say out loud that we talk about. That was extra help Bellini didn't. Treatment. We used to helping it's not something that we just like. Not send in behind closed doors and an inevitable thing we have ways to help people and feeling that's straight English having someone like that. Talk about something you know really can help a lot of people and Diana didn't out of the leukemia. And I think it's really powerful back Megan's you mean. And Mike that brings me to. Next plan which is that you know Harry said many times that he was worried about history repeating itself referring to his mother and her death but. He just sat down for a tell all interview which is actually very similar to what Princess Diana did back in 1995. Now. That interview had a big impact on the royal family and the perception. Of the royal family what do you think this one will do. I think this aim and I think the stakes are even higher because as Terry Mickens and braces aren't nine anatomy. I Jerry mentioned in Indian and that was also a huge concern as it is in particular from security perspective particularly with his mother went through but the fact that race is at the top of mind for them this seems to be indicators anti. As true baseball in conversations which he stated. He happened upon the column RT CN and the way that the British media was portraying may marvel and the press. Were raised seemed to be part of a dominant threat now what's happening I'm and so I think it was important for them. To have that uncomfortable conversation. I'm sure overhearing imagine that resonate easiest ways for them to sit down into talks. Job but has. Kerry said Megan says this idea of being silent on this idea of not having a voice the idea not fantasy scenarios have a ends in their own regard ambulance so there is out of the story how we definitely need to wait to hear from out of house and responded if they were resigned to it. I'm but it was important because he said. We knew where this pat. Asked would have likely ended and we seen this before comments I think it's a lot for him to protect his wife's. Protectors Andy he said that. Did the power of the two of them being together another chilling moment for me was as saying he did have a Massa has mother so fun doing it alone. Now the royal family if she doesn't speak about personal things so how do you see this playing out will the palace respond to this or do they keep quiet. And hope it goes away. What was interesting in that area mega malls are about the Simeon relationship. That the British tabloids as a win and a Dallas and that Colin Powell is needs then the press in the press needs the the palace is well to kind of keep the engines running humble regards. I think that this story is too big race. It is a dominant part of our society both here in the United States and across the pond comments that you cannot avoid. This elephant in the room it is no longer Alexander they put it on the table. How racist and that they have complications that in the commonwealth. The British government and then they represented people of color console as a member of the royal family is talking amount race. They want listening there will be beautiful. The powerless to engage in conversation and on behalf of the people of color within a commonwealth. Well we will wait and see if they do Mike mused actor Jesse gold we appreciate your time this morning thank you. Think you. And we do want to reiterate that if you are struggling with thoughts of suicide are worried about a loved one help is available you can call a national suicide prevention lifeline numbers right there on the screen. They provide free confidential support 24 hours a day seven days a week. Not a much lighter not a happy international women's day to everybody. To celebrate our parent company Disney is bringing us a story of three generations of imagine ears and how I played a part in some of the most prized attractions. At the happy is placed on earth here's ABC's aerial Russia. Imagine three generations of women making Disney magic yeah. My that there is clear didn't use. Boot camp was becoming just dealing that you and I are working. We'll just didn't engineering. Everything Fenty huge room to hire its of the Caribbean. Her only burners. But her daughter Kim and granddaughter Alley say most people won't recognize Lee Audette as the floating head inside and funded mansion is crystal ball. I think I Teradata the arch and when she's in the crystal ball it will be all right grandma Lyoto passed away in 1990 wine. But now Kim and Allie are both Walt Disney imagine years themselves. I set decorator. Which means that I do all of the problem an Arctic national college or the different parks. I CU's see your work comes just wish it's incredibly inspiring and it makes money T doing it and do more. And can now an executive was instrumental in integrating popular Disney characters in two it's a small world. And every year Kim can now be seen channeling her mother's legacy as part of Disneyland haunted mansion holiday celebration. And now it's her face inside that crystal ball. What it can't keep creating Maggie Disney earned more than. Forty years I love hate. It's my mind it's it's pretty damn creating and sending units playing experience 8200 serious well because it's just such a wonderful family keep. Boone and family legacy of creating joy for the young. And young at heart. And Kim says she most looks forward to mentor in the next generation of and engineers at her daughter Allie is most excited about working on the frozen theme park. Set to open in Hong Kong. I am. Great legacy Herrera seven thanks for that. And that doesn't -- is ABC news live update I'm Diane Maceo thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live this year barring all day. With the latest news context and analysis house evacuated 3 PM eastern with Terry Moran. For the breakdown this. You must then. Think I'm right. And close friend who's noted that people who have fallen. Gift ahead and if you have to Gammons saying. They have very walls crumble lives. Tech do it. And don't. Kate good schools.

