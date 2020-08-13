Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Mandatory evacuations underway in California as wildfire rages

Good morning I'm Diana stayed out thanks for streaming with us. In today's update a massive wildfire spreading quickly in Southern California after a brush fire started just north of Los Angeles. The lake fire has burned homes and charred more than 101000 acres. Mandatory evacuations are now under Collins. Weekly unemployment claims fell below the one million mark for the first time since the pandemic started. 963000. People applied for unemployment last week. That's better than expected but still the 21 straight week of historically high unemployment claims. And dentists are taking on the World Health Organization after a new warning against routine appointments during the pandemic. Until more is known about Kobe's nineteen and how it could spread during procedures WHO is urging people not to go to routine visits. For the American Dental Association says it strongly disagrees saying oral health is integral to overall health. And with appropriate PPE dental care should continue. And the director of the CDC has issued a dire warning urging people to follow corona virus safety measures or risk having the worst fall in US public health history. So what should you haven't home in case there's a second wave aerial rest up introduces us to the mom who is prepared for just about anything. Texas mom Lisa Bedford means business when it comes to preparing for an emergency. I'm the original murder Bedford has gained a following as the survival mom on the night. She says her skills came in handy during the onset of the corona virus pandemic in the spring. Even at that time. Nervous. At fourteen the entire country would be on the account for most human and I realized. That. Even as well here's my family ER each just don't think inherit. Bedford says one of the most important lessons from the supply shortages earlier this year is to think beyond paper products and cleaning supplies. Pay attention to what your family uses regularly and don't wait to make sure you have those things on hand in the event of a second way. I realized she days ago that McKinley used an oil a lack I never actually stock. On it and I realized that is something we actually be missing today about a big bucket but they need or want those are things you should start looking for instructing your turn. Doctors say now is also a good time to schedule any medical appointments you may have put off during lockdown. Keep an extra two to four week supply of your medications on hand and restock your first aid kit. I'll I'll worry at all our idol are in the trade medication that rate. Let me short is at any heard it equipment. Band aids and that they eating ejecting he got shorted this growth as well. And well stores focus on stocking necessities over seasonal items. Bedford says to plan now for upcoming holidays and special occasion so you can give your family a sense of normalcy. Even during a pandemic. Art children eighty continuity they need it really that cut her family traditions. So looking ahead. To what group they are coming up in the next. Month. And as for where to store those necessity is the survival mom says as difficult as it is now lives this time feet deep clutter your home to clear out some of those things that you don't need. To make room for the things that you do. Diane. Right I've got some work to do aerial thanks. We have some breaking news for you now president trump has announced a historic peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. He also treated a joint statement between the US Israel and the UAE which says both countries agreed to quote full normalization. Of relations. The president is set to speak in the Oval Office any minute now and we will bring that to you live. And now to some of the day's top technology headlines here's Kenneth mountain. Today's tech finds a potential major move by Hooper and left both say they might stop operating in California if they're forced to make drivers employees. Currently the drivers are independent contractors. Both plan to appeal a judge's ruling ordering the change which Hoover and left state they can't afford. FaceBook is rolling out a new notification screen that's meant to give users more context about fire affiliate links before they share them. It also directs people to an information center that contains credible data from health authorities. Finally this is the new XP one from hyperion motors. It's powered by hydrogen and can reach over 220 miles per hour the company says it can travel a thousand miles before refueling. Right now it's only a prototype but it's expected to go into production in 20/20 two. Those are your tech bites Diane back to you. All right thanks Kenneth. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm Diana stayed up thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live as your play all day with the latest news context and analysis. Up next Jimmy top stories. Have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.