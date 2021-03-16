Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Moderna says it will start to test its COVID-19 vaccine on kids

Good morning and and the state of thanks for streaming with us in today's update more than thirteen thousand children are now in US custody. After crossing the southern border without a parent or guardian. Many are currently crammed into overcrowded holding areas now the White House says thousands will be house of the Dallas convention center. As it continues to search for a long term solutions we have the latest from the border and reaction from the head of Homeland Security. Plus there and announced says we'll start testing its common vaccine on kids as young as six months it's the first US company to test on children under twelve. CBC is also considering new relaxed guidance on how far apart kids need to be in school. There's as the head of the agency warns Americans not to let their guard down pointing to a surge of cases in your. When he was written statement our relations. The Asian important arms for all of I'm medical lessons or ways and and would you none of Christian the travel industry thinks so when is betting on a big comeback after its worst year on record. The head of one cruise line tells us what he's doing to keep people safe antsy. We start with the pandemic today Mississippi is opening up back seems to anyone harmony ages sixteen. Alaska has already done the same into other states have announced similar plans are when he 7% of the US dollar population has gotten at least one dose of the vaccine so far should. And we're also getting some promising news for parents on the vaccine front in the pilgrim is in Brooklyn with more. The first step to getting children vaccinated but -- announcing this morning it will start testing its coated vaccine on children as young as six months up to twelve years old. Making them the first US vaccine maker to test infants down to six months. The company is playing to enroll nearly 7000 children in the United States and Canada. There'll be chief parks and studying the perks are terrible irony in her creators of the that angels when children often need lower doses of vaccines than adults who want leisure. Final status that increases their immunity the first teacher. Also aren't in six years to eleven years NATO is being she just six years of age and battered being six last you years of age. Arrogant and I don't high and origination learned me I don't sacks and lower than these are terrorists. This will be the first vaccine tested on children so young in the US Rachel Guthrie is in rolling to her children I think is very important because we are exposed to people who beat her eyes or who. Originated in Sydney it. And market news on the vaccine front SEC reporting that most people are getting both of their doses of the vaccine. Win again in the allotted time period Diane. Uniting the pilgrim thanks for that. Meanwhile there is no concern over one of the vaccines not yet authorized in the US several countries are pausing their rollout to the AstraZeneca vaccine while scientists investigating reports of blood clots. Developed by some patients after receiving the shot. Foreign correspondent James Longman joins me now from London with more James what's the main concern here and how much evidence is there. Well the main concern is that they're all all kinds of possible side effects and are being reported a number of different countries dimension and blond cults. Levels have been some two we understand two of three reported deaths in no way in people who had just been vaccinated no proof neither knowledge whatsoever well as to whether or not this is busy he links and Maxine but anecdotally. Authorities that says that SA today asked to investigate. This is cause they goes for these blood clots the report suggests that. With 37 cases among seventeen million people have been vaccinated so it does suggest that this is sinks disagree. Very very insignificant and there were fewer buckles reported and they would be in the general population the general unvaccinated population so it's got a lot of people have to say here in Britain scratching their heads because so far Nady 25 million people have been vaccinated in Britain the majority of those. When the AstraZeneca boxing to have no pain any widespread concerns. Outside affects not been any major reports about any kinds of issues concerning blood cult so anything else that monster and so Britain is the same old woman and you've got this massive real wells test case on the AstraZeneca vaccine being rolled out across Britain. And yet in Europe anyway Golan and east ten countries. They've now suspended. Idea rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine unease in parroting their ability to battle comes in because we're seeing surges in Europe right now Italy is gone back into lockdown must continue from that almost exactly a year ago I was it was a I was country the world guns Motown is doing the same again. Schools restaurants bars. Nonessential stools at all colors and so you know look at assailant and if you. It got him. I can't evade. Outbreak which is re emerging from vaccinations haven't been quick and offer something like eight million people have been vaccinated in Germany and got onto the roughly 24 millionaire in Britain. And yet now you stopped you'll boxing round out I will wait and see the European medicines agency is reviewing this is going to be an ounce and I think next couple of days. As to whether they around these vaccinations to neutral wood that this is a really big problems here. Cancer is an and the World Health Organization says this is a routine eyes. And it just shows that the surveillance system is working properly but what does this mean not only. For those European countries that you mentioned and also added Kodak's effort to get vaccines to poor countries. Yeah election could. Religious six cents entry they wouldn't be too much of an impact because. As far as we understand it the AstraZeneca boxing's developed for the sold the developing wells come out calls India and South Korea so there's not going to be an issue that this is a nearer to initiate. I am the World Health Organization has said also that. Cool country should continue using the AstraZeneca Maxine a lot of wealthier and auditions agency says. And a button the bigger issue I think is one of confidence it's. It's decided Heineman is the Europeans are saying this might clear on whether or not she got from AstraZeneca boxing horse and the messaging on all boxing's and sends a pretty. Dangerous message I think one thing neither actually and having been in Liberia prisons that at the end of last CA in Africa. Is that these are countries do not do Howell. Imports in boxing's off than they save lives are all kinds of his death since diseases. Raging through Africa and may understand the necessity for vaccination so whilst. This is might have an impact on confidence index from boss the well one would hope that developing on anyway that is not amount to much of an impact on the logistics. It was a very important aren't going to be impacted on time. All right James long an in London forests thanks James. Let's bring an epidemiologist ABC news medical can junior doctor John Brownstein for more on this. In Trenton mrs. it's a bit confusing to be honest because as James explained this concern about blood clots. When you look at the number of people who actually were affected by blood clots I got the vaccine verses as people in the general population who get blood clots because people get blood clot sometimes she. There doesn't. Appear to be at least two to an amateur I had a correlation there are so how do is how do you find countries and and bodies. Other experts now stopping the vaccination are you surprised you miss reaction. She quite surprised there's a lot of ensure that are seen there's been a lot of. Jim needs you and seedy room issues. Which is seen just because of the way. That is meeting notes I results general is a division Martins and boards. But overall it's been under head fractures and send me the causes of course are important because you want to invest in breezy signals so much reasonable but there's really no reason to be re concerned associations are there. As we heard the numbers aren't esprit has only in the general population. Border man I remembered what are you write. In their bar ranger conditions didn't injuries. Or genetic. And he be always remember where a large portion of the older. Age groups. At greatest risk of blood clotting so this is why you know. Real concern about the incidents in Britain and forced you want to investigate all potential. Wings of this vaccine but the agency should just as important is why W Richards pushing. For musicians need use of this scene. To merely worried there's a surge in. In Europe as an arena where art. The European Union if we don't get this scene under way this omelet variants that are Boldin many arts. Us news this is a real concern and our break now more than that in itself. Another World Health Organization. Is calling this a routine high as saying that it shows a surveillance system is working but as you mentioned it's also pushing for the continued use of the vaccine that feels like a conflicting message can you explain that. Yeah I mean was seen that you know I was these issues are raised some red sliding and I was. All out of the inserted into your that they warrant further investigation. Art is that this is as dean plays with so little data you'd warrants Stabile you get some potential reality is art batting says Sony your his agency is doing. Today. And Thursday. We've been incredibly short are just do what did the day dash for just brings our speed as. Of course when you shouldn't our. Whole approach every student beaten exam rooms. Concern is no relation to start their. It is being treated me there might be just been an issue and people are seeing sort of think what they're trying to do is he's coordinator and news or bring back is that I read like. He. Has asked. The negative stacked on the back to roll out. And so for anyone who either has already received the AstraZeneca vaccine or people were thinking wait what about the vaccine that I got to have to worry about you know what is stated people who might be concerned now. There's so far no evidence senior served or are you right now force there's investigations. Adverse events. There's no it is important association there's no real experts that are are seeing this exists. And here remember Robbie Stephens here in the US yeah. There's no C signals assumed those scenes. So those are an every day. You're among these is to get her bore me let's broaden it out all of the scene and are marked danger of being Vince. And I want to run his trial and children out because Madeira announced that they're gonna star vaccine trial on children as young as. Six months what do you respect his seat from that and when you can we might start seeing. Kids get backs needed. Well this is really citing a person many parents some this year is did you notice tunes are surgeons and orange saying it isn't hurting millions. Of human errors is steady girl's. Aged start and children's. So let your all our teams are missing east news stories and which essentially from the vaccine in younger and younger age groups. But they're also dose escalation where we're doing things. It was this all goes as and then gradually increasing and they would a mouse looks ready presents he does not being incredible week. Or more. These are investigated. And I GM's. Nannies or when our news followed answering years who have forged in either community but also seemed issues. It is important it's been. Xena bit to the scene. But it is really hitting we know of course that the seven jurors are already in the trial. Received those children. In the box as a younger youths and zooming by putting animals are the zebras are seen exerted we'll see doesn't scenes are really were allowed in in the younger age groups. Right doctor Brownstein is always great to have you Ngo. I. And now to the growing crisis at the southern border more than thirteen thousand unaccompanied minors are now in US custody. The Biden administration is searching for places to house all of them and in no reports. A dire conditions chief White House correspondent Sissy and being is that the border with the latest to Jay good morning. K's and good morning TC could see the Border Patrol right here behind me just watching the just this morning alone they caught ten people. Trying to cross over one agent telling me that when the sun goes down out here it is total. Mayhem looked Biden White House doesn't want call this a crisis it is certainly a political crisis these are Republicans. At the border just yesterday trying to shine light on the situation Democrats and I'm talking to privately are very frustrated with what they're seeing is well. The Biden White House what they brought in fee mother trying to handle this emergency through them they're opening additional structures. And facilities to try to alleviate some of this overcrowding they've got that convention center. In Dallas it's now gonna house 3000 teenage boys and got another facility that we've got some images of in miglin taxes you can see young people they are being processed. And look this is a tough situation for everybody involved the Biden White House says. That the message is clearly do not come right now Diane but what we're seeing out here on the border a got to tell you that message is not getting through. Sustain Megan mission Texas forest thanks to Syria on an earlier this morning and Jim Angel went to new secretary of Homeland Security. A must see administration is taking to address the situation let's listen. Screen the secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mallorca secretary Erica thanks for joining us this morning. You just heard today's society described the situation there at the border total mayhem and seems to getting worse by the day. What's the administration's plan to get it under control. Good morning George and thank you for having me let me take a step back for a minute and let me explain a very important. Make make a very important point and that is that the border is secure. The United States Border Patrol secures the border on behalf of the American people that's what we do and we are doing it. In order to keep the American public safe. In the time of pandemic. We all are expelling families. Under the CDC's authority. We are expelling single adults. And what we are doing this is addressing. Young children who come to the border to make claims under the humanitarian laws that our country is established. Years and years ago. And we are building the capacity to address the needs of those children when they arrive. But we are also in critically sending an important message and now we is not a time to come to the border. And it's an important message and let me share with you a real life example why. We encountered at the border three. Young children under the age of ten without a parent or legal guardian. We did not expel them as a trump administration did we took in those children and place him in the care and custody. Of health and human services until we can put them in the custody. All of a parent or legal guardian or close relative here in the United States. But their mother didn't make it. Along the dangerous journey and that is why we are saying do not take C dangerous journey now. Give us time to build an orderly and safe way to arrive in the United States. And makes it claims that the law permits you to make. You've been saying don't come now but that message does not appear to be getting through right now so many seem to be responding to the president's promise that he would have a more accepting policy. Towards my recent ECB cut in a game suspect in a difficult trap right now but does the message have to be don't come period. Well I think. Actually we are do not com now. And give us the time to rebuild the system. That was entirely dismantled. In the prior administration. And we have in fact begun to rebuild that system. We re instituted the Central American miners program. It provides a legal and safe way Ford children to make their claims here in the United States. Under the law under the laws were passed unanimously by congress many years ago. Right now and I think what is important. If I may George shared what is important is it's not just. It's not just a message is also providing the legal and safe avenue for them to comment and we are rebuilding that with tremendous speed. This is what we do. We know how to secure the border we know how to care for children and we know how to build. Legal and safe pathways to the United States that the law provides. Right now you're not getting cooperation from Texas governor Greg Abbott who's blaming it on what he calls the open borders policy. Of the Biden administration. Kenya they cooperation now how do you respond to the governor. We are receiving cooperation from local officials within the state of Texas unfortunately our ability to reimburse. Those local officials under the theme authorities. To reimburse them for the money that they spend in caring for these children. Was blocked. And we are looking for other solutions. To deliver help to those community based organizations. Good want to help the children that have taken that dangerous journey. We are working with other states cooperatively. And we are building our own capacity. To address the needs of children to make sure that they are cared for. I thanks to Georgia's secretary may or Chris for that interview room. Two suspects have been arrested and charged with assaulting capitol police officer Brian signature in January 16 on the capital. They're accused of spring a chemical ads next. Later died Chief Justice correspondent your Thomas has the latest from Washington. This morning two people charged with assaulting capitol police officer Brian sick nick who tragically died the next day after the mobs vicious attack. Federal prosecutors say the Julian cater a Pennsylvania. In Georgetown meals a West Virginia assault his significant other officers with an unknown chemical. Possibly bear spray. The government rep for seeing this video shot by an online media company. Which allegedly shows to critical moment just before six and it was attacked at K there allegedly making reference to that spray. Penniless allegedly responded I. These images from officer worn body cameras that day allegedly show cater in the mob. Aiming a spray can officers in this image sources say you can see offices sit think in this blue police jacket bit over. Allegedly reacting to that chemical that was sprayed as a according to the FBI be impacted our officers were incapacitated and unable to perform their duties for at least twenty minutes or longer. Partly recovered from the spray the new charges come as the FBI continues his homicide investigation. Into the exact cause of sickness death which is yet to be announced. Diane this investigation is far from over VF BI continues to pull over more than 151000 hours of video evidence. And I can't Thomas forests in Washington thank you don't. When we come back and update on prince Philip's condition one month after he was admitted to the hospital. Welcome back we have breaking news this morning Britain's Prince Philip is heading home. After months in the hospital the 99 year old is said to be in good spirits after recovering from heart procedure. Maggie really is at Buckingham Palace with the latest good morning Maggie. Hey Diana Nyad today marks exactly one month since Prince Philip the duke of Edinburgh first entered the hospital this is. The longest he's ever stayed in a hospital and concerning for anyone but especially a man who is nine. These photos we are just thrilled to see Prince Philip sitting upright in the backseat of the car is he leaves the hospital hopefully these are all good signs have just recently Buckingham Palace also released a statement saying that the prince is returning to Windsor. Three spend most of the pandemic with the queen in a statement Prince Philip also thinks the medical staff who looked after in this past month and also things everyone the whole world really sentence so many well wishes over the past four weeks now this all started back on February 16 that's in the duke was first to admit to the hospital they were told as a precautionary measure after he felt unwell women she was later moved to a different hospital in London. That specialize in cardiac care for the time Buckingham Palace said he underwent a successful procedure free preexisting heart condition. Well now the difference is back in Windsor with his wife the queen they haven't seen each other in a month and sure she's really know also that. After all the activity of last week Diana we're sure the two of them are more than happy to be able to catch up together fans. Now Maggie related Buckingham Palace thanks for that. She and cruises are getting ready to set sail once again since last march most major cruise lines canceled voyages until this summer in the Northern Hemisphere but as more and more people get vaccinated will may be ready to hit a high seas. RG opening test has more. After the worst year on record for the travel industry this morning a potential com. US airlines already reporting some big spring and summer bookings and so is the cruise industry so far this year cruise critic has seen a 55%. Increase in crucial offers more than half of the bookings or for trips. This year. Senior U wringing our hands. Are handing. Our carnival cruise line telling investors that the bookings for the first half of next year already look better than the same period in 2090. Royal Caribbean seeing a significant uptick in bookings to 30% more then November and December. Change your reserves are hired William Thomas Johansson actress knowing that I want my ability really great vacation or assume if you push back all the signs have been offerings really nice and senators regarding future entries credit. It was a year ago last march when the CDC issued a no sale order as co could cases exploded on land. And let's see at least 21 people testing positive they're being brought off the ship at this hour cruise after cruise ending up with sick passengers leaving thousands of people stuck on ships but now with the vaccine more accessible and new health measures in place. Passengers like Russell Shafer or ready to get back on bore. Pampering. Meeting so many people from so many different course the world I will be lying if I said I didn't think about it almost every day I just can't wait to you know walk out that. You know got gang weighing. The first time and about a year and a half. Now we don't know just yet when cruise lines here in America won't restart operations but before they do the CDC says they must first run these tests Cruz's win. Volunteer passengers on board. Those tests cruises have not started yet Diane. Ninety of the need to as far as thank you. An earlier and GMA rob Roberts spoke to virgin voyages CEO atomic how open about how they plan to keep their passengers safe. Really think about this. We've been collaborating with our are partners in the industry. While we've been talking with CDC was also a plethora of things that we're going to do the fundamentals are we always starts with cleaning protocols but I would publish table stakes those in the the basics that that we will do. At virgin void as we've invested in some new technology. It's called atlas air it's an air purification system not just a filtration system so we uses bipolar organization to. Proactively go out and kill all the bacteria and all the viruses that are in the year it's the same type of system that is used in hospitals. We will use technology on warships in a way to treat these contact lists. Their interactions with her crew. Not only providing. A a better experience for providing a safer experience. And then of course the CDC will be requiring us to be testing we have the capability of testing all of our passengers before they get on board the ship. We can test while they're on board if there are many many symptoms. And we'll test folks that as they leave and that's probably a step staged approach to phased approach if you will hopefully that won't go away with time. And then last but not least I think the Kremlin crime is is requiring this vaccine do you have any. Any plans in place in case there is an outbreak on board. Well of course we do we you know we've we thought about this we've gone through great lengths to prepare for this you know we have to doctors we have three nurses on board we have all the equipment. Take care of our guests but you know what it's kinda like going through a lifeboat drill. You can prepare for that but you know the likely event of something happening is very remote think about it we're worm from. Borough only accepting coax them more that are vaccinated we're testing every before they get on what's the likelihood of coming outbreak is very remote. Karen our thanks to Robin Roberts and an interview which. And a Hollywood Foreign Press Association is responding to backlash and the lack of diversity at the Golden Globes last month. We come back the changes the organization is now going to make. In time for next year's show. Welcome back we turn now to questions as they. And atonement tonight's edition of soul of the nation features the first network interview. With comedian TV host Nick Cannon since he sparked criticism for amplifying anti semantic language on his podcast last summer. ABC news live anchor Lindsey Davis has his story. Nick Cannon is not asking for forgiveness it but after what he said this past summer many think he should. Big did comments he made on one podcast through his stardom and future into a tailspin. Can't be anti semantic when this a medic one we we opposite many people won't we are the same people day you. You know who they want to be. That's our birth right. The right tenants class episode featured Richard Griffin AKA professor Griff. Who'd been kicked out of public enemy back in 1989 for anti Semitic comment. Can't nick retread anti Semitic conspiracy theories and questioned the purse right of the Jewish people. The reaction was swift and widespread. Nick lost his deal with Viacom CBS and stepped away from a daily radio show. His road back meant more than apologies. She saw atonement. In Hebrew that code not to Silva the process of not only eating overcame team but it true that if you ever met with a similar situation that should make a different decision. His journey began with the rabbi the so when I watched the peace and there was somebody there who was saying. I'm not even a real Jew. And I Jack goes right to the heart. Her people Halloween in two week. I want to understand. Why are hurt you why wait what did I say what are these troubles educate mean. Mix quest for education is in new last year he finished underground at Howard University. And he's now pursuing a master's degree. In divinity. My attorneys not gonna stop whether the person wants in this forgives me or not. And so then hopefully. Do this process. Be on the right side issue him bring people closer together. Viacom has acknowledged cannons efforts and they are now back in business with PM and he believes that this is just the beginning on a very necessary and hopefully ongoing dialogue between. Both the black and Jewish communities to talk about the tensions at times that have existed between the two communities because he's all the nation at 10:9 central on ABC Diane. Time Lindsey Davis thanks for that and then he said he marshaled a nation tonight that's at 10 o'clock 9 central here on ABC. And a few more things you know before you go congresswoman Depp Colin made history after being confirmed as secretary of the interior yesterday. This may sound the first ever native American cabinet secretary in US history. Responsibilities. Will include overseeing millions of acres of public land protecting endangered species and playing a key role in fighting climate change. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is promising change after backlash of the lack of diversity at last month's Golden Globes. The board says by next year's awards at least 13% of its membership will be black journalists. More than 100 PR firms heads and they were caught up talent from the Hollywood foreign press events. Unless there is transformational. Change. The agent PA wrote in a statement we should have done more and sooner. American John Leisher Dallas CB has won 20/20 one Iditarod and matching a record for most victories by a musher ever. This is the least bit overall title that matches Rick Swenson is vibe when records. The TV says he didn't allow himself to think about that while on the trail because he didn't want to jinx it. This season Iditarod looks a little different due to cope in nineteen the room was different ends slightly shorter and spectators were not allowed. At the start where the finish line but I'm getting big congratulations to see me nonetheless and that does it for this ABC news live update I'm Diane Zeta thanks for joining us. I remember ABC news I was your body of all day with the latest news context and analysis. We'll see you right back and 11 AM eastern.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.