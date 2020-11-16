Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Moderna vaccine could be 95% effective, company says

Good morning I'm Diana stayed on thanks for sharing with us and today's update breaking news in the race for a vaccine Biotech company meant there and a has announced trial data shows its vaccine could be nearly 95%. Effective. In public health we do not get 90% plus effective vaccines often and here we have two vaccines with certain types of efficacy. What it means for the rays president in this solving this pandemic as the US record one million new weekly cases yeah. And some cities are reporting that there on the brink of its testing supply shortage. Plus a new risks and warnings about getting rapid results right before Thanksgiving. More than a week after Joseph Biden was projected the winner of the presidential election president trump is refusing to concede and vowing to keep up to his legal battle. The Johnson administration is also blocking tight ends teams from crystal coded information. What this means for the White House transition and the American people. And 321. Bullet stopped SpaceX had successfully launched. For astronauts into space. On a resilient rockets that history making crude now is on their way to the International Space Station. But we begin with breaking news on a second Kobe vaccine meant fairness as early results in justice vaccine should. She is newly 95% effective. This comes just a week after Kaiser announced its vaccine was 90% effective in trials and it all comes not a moment too soon and should the US recorded one million new Kobe case is in just last week cash. Getting all were eleven million cases in total. And now hospitalizations. And deaths are starting to follow much in El Paso, Texas a mortgage so overwhelmed by Kobe death inmates are being brought in. To help move bodies ABC's Alex Torres has the latest. This morning breaking news and the corona virus vaccine a sign of hope and we're Daryn announcing its vaccine could be up to 94 point 5% effective. The company planning to ask for FDA authorization in the coming weeks that he really are harassed and age. Our safety and effectiveness from government. The announcement this morning coming after cases across the US atop the eleven million that's one million additional cases in just a week. North Dakota's governor implementing a mask mandate. And Michigan's governor suspending indoor dining and ending in person learning a high schools and colleges. We are in the worst moment of this pandemic to date. This situation has never been more dire than this morning George spoke with secretary of health and human services Alex Cesar and what's next for vaccine distribution. Again this morning the second week general we're starting out as good news out of vaccine. This is really a historic day and we hope that because in the Daryn and Pfizer's vaccines which we've already been producing. To have enough by the end of December of Saxony twenty million of our most vulnerable citizens and that's twenty million by the end of December who's gonna get a first. What we're gonna follow the guidance once the full data packages in that we're gonna follow the guidance of CDC. And they'll look it is it senior citizens in nursing homes is at first responders and health care workers. It'll be where ever it's gonna have the most value according to the data and the science and the recommendations of our experts. And and more good news from a durn they say unlike flies there there are vaccine can be stored at normal refrigeration temperatures which can be very helpful. When it comes to distribution. Now here in Chicago that stay at home advisory it's in place for the next thirty days Diane. Right Alex pres Forrest thanks Alex. And is currently cases hit record highs should she does are struggling to keep up with testing demand. We're seeing long testing lines again and they are expected to get longer. As many aim to get tested before Thanksgiving which even pilgrim has more on the testing Russian what you need to know about testing accuracy. Long lines in cities across the country are back at Kobe testing crash in no way new York and Chicago SimCity is now facing a testing of supply shortage the Detroit hospitals struggling to get enough free agent. Crucial chemical substances it needed to run the more accurate PCR covic test. Given the rapid rise that we ethical but we are gonna run but. They're. And Bloomberg calls. It's. In the last eight months testing capacity hasn't greatly increased just last week US labs processed more than ten million corona virus test. But now labs are warning. Delays and may be in the future with the continuing surge in cases. This as many families are now looking to use testing ahead of holiday gatherings. We agreed everybody would be arrested. And ordered him to go my arteries. I'm not compromised eighty years old and my mom is getting out there as well so we warnings and they're safe. Get me ready can usually celebrate Thanksgiving with her family of 26 in New York. This year they're cutting it down to their closest family members and asking ever. Everyone to get tested first but doctors warn there are still risks just because you. Negatives doesn't mean that new right now being debated or you might have been exposed in the eye and that it took to get to test result back. All those things are on the table and especially with a positive meteor rates as high as they are on the country in the number of cases. Every social action as sterile that are risk that. There are two basic types of diagnostic tests currently available at antigen a rapid test for a PCR test. Both require a nasal swab but the rapid test results are done in office and come back within fifteen to thirty minute. The PCR is sent to a lab and can take anywhere from one day until one week to come back depending on processing times the big difference. Accuracy the PCR test is considered more accurate than the rapid test. Antigen tests he's ever wondered. Are among our senior barred interview since four. Her earlier in diseased or interim. UROBI. Agent isn't as good as your adjustable which it sure you trust them and should mean. Apple's isn't. Millimeters ultra sensitive. The television news programs. Or whatever it. The FDA warning false positives are possible too. Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk experience in the confusion of first hand sheering his recent results. Musk took four rapid tests on the same day with the same machine and the same nurse. His results to positives. Two negatives. If you want to get a test you may need to schedule it in advance because of the demand and some places. Are only testing people with symptoms and make sure you do your research before we show up to the doctor's office Diane pitted. Nice even thank you and now for more on this spring an infectious disease specialist and ABC news contributor doctor John Brownstein. Doctor Brownstein it's Thanksgiving is just over a week away now what are people need to know if they're hoping to use testing as a way to gather safely. Thanks and I mean we're looking at potentially hitting 200000. Pieces a day heading into Thanksgiving we really need to want our how did you see you wish yes testing is great but it's not only strategy. Layered approach we know that testing done too well how does ours under control. The individual. Is not enough insurers see your I am so clearly urging she needs is absolutely best. Right because we know where is he is testing seventies and quarantine. In the first days. Christine yeah I'll. Powell Tennessee junior somewhat out of policy she didn't entirely accurate salmon and other issue courses that you are quarantine. It also get a negative test turning. Clearly there's usually just using mobile orange and as you heard in the previous use he's yarders. Antigen each other deter property is deemed Iraq. Antigen or sensitive. Essentially at the beginning and actions you rely on them a 100%. And of course what we're seeing pockets and you raise about 60% in this country being there is issued an armed pirates are and so clearly have to meeting Thanksgiving just a moral and council members and try to prevent it from being this NASA super spreader that are just a tool to this. Thanks iron. We also luckily got more good news on a vaccine with men Daryn announced saying that there vaccine could be ninety five's nearly 95% effective at least a preliminary data shows that should so assuming all goes well how quickly do you think we might actually see. And Daryn and advisor vaccine actually being distributed. I mean this is fantastic news this is news let me just do not accept as harsh as vaccine efficacy so no child and how chairs over the moon with this in our. I just a house. I had more. Emergency use authorization the vaccine and asked how. Later this. You high share to see you data all. You DC vaccines also are. It does he needs to get authorized the war until December. We have vaccines and you know what those are going to be each health care providers. And workers essential employees. And she is right those underlying medical conditions who won the first let's get this are seeing so how does he distribution and more probably in the car collision which we still want happened at the beginning the year rates in February or march when we'll start seeing an inch at a news this vaccine Ron Artest from Darren is and how it's being efforts to push a change in our artists and arts teachers and how. He sort of such a low temperature it's actually. The temperature is general seem like the chicken pox vaccine. Is social data is a huge. Just then meet the deployment will be simpler it also can be sorted refrigerator. For thirty days so again that needs battered deployments association many parts of the country we have challenges. That. Also ordered so some really new news and Monday we're still some months away from getting seem deployed rather the population. We'll take a good news where we can find it tactic Brownstein I did have a due viewer questions I came in on Twitter. One was about the vaccine because these are both vaccines that you need two doses of so one person Meyer know once people start getting the first dose of the vaccine are they shaved together with others or will we have to wait for the second dose of bad for the vaccine. That is actually. Excellent question there's an unlocked it and our culture she shouldn't have to these are scenes. To each his second dose is super critical as what she really. Think you see you -- need to condones it really. Action news stories shall launch. A lot of obstacles on how does that mean you really. Right what. Do we need to achieve media. Relations writer Donna Cyrus Kirsch and a question as well enough simple objectives are seeing she heard in English with answers those since the reality is worse following unionized. Live somewhere with nasty social distancing until we can really try touching down in the community and that's when certain we're gonna start to see why so it really be on an individual basis and when the population why he is our stations and harsh and he noted this is were to. And then in the meantime Lawler waiting for that vaccine I got Judith from viewers asking about the effect of blood type. On house sub WR to contracting. Cold edge. Does your blood tight make a difference either in your ability to contract the virus or how bad it will impact him. You know this there's a lot to search. And it's really amazing and it's surprising in my view is should she shows and cheese is worth you're among those friends. With O blood type and there's some data suggesting a higher risk to do about your chances of redundancy are anxious. Jerry and Ann when are saying is that there are these are the ability to win between blood type section of the scenes kind links is scary. So he's a high. News or are changed this slightly in March fire so you look at these data YT didn't address its machine your decisions each issue in our own lives or any addiction yes lets me change words into action to surrender range but ultimately regardless of what should you see Texas social. Dis. And singing and asking well it doesn't want demand doctor John Brownstein we appreciate your time as always thank you. Q to the White House transition now ABC news has projected the election results in all fifty states plus Washington DC. But shows president trump 1232. Electoral votes and president elect Joseph Biden won 360. The same number president trump one inch when he sixteen. Joseph Biden is also ahead in the popular vote with more than five and a half million votes. But president trump still refuses to concede and now President Obama is weighing in with a warning of his olive Mary Bruce is in Washington with the latest. As president tribe refuses to concede. This morning former President Obama is urging trump to live up to his own motto and put America first my advice to present trumped is if you want. This late stage in the game to be remembered as somebody would come country first. It's time for you to do the same thing. In his first interview since the election Obama says trump is denying reality describing his behavior as a danger to democracy when your time is up. Then it is your job to. Puts their country first and thinking beyond your own ego and your own. Centrists and your own disappointments. Over the weekend the president seemed to recognize Joseph Biden's victory briefly acknowledging on Twitter Sunday night and won the election only to walk it back trump tweeting I concede nothing we have a long way to go the president continues to falsely insist he actually won. Claiming without any evidence that the election it was somehow rigged against him. But nearly every lawsuit his team has filed has been thrown out bald tribes vows to keep waging his appeal legal battle against the results thousands of his supporters this weekend flooded the streets of the capital. Rallying behind the president and flocking to his motorcade as trump in a nod of approval did a drive by on his way to his Virginia golf club. As night fell tensions rose from supporters clashing with counter protesters leading to at least twenty arrests. And his co big cases surged the president is all but ignoring the virus he hasn't attended a meeting of his corona virus task force since the beginning of this summer doctor Anthony sound she now urging the trump teen to work with the incoming Biden administration. It's almost like passing habits on and erase you don't want to stop and then given to somebody you wanna just essentially keep going that's what. Transition is so it certainly would make things more smoothly if we could do that guidance team is being blocked from sensitive information and coordinating with federal agencies his new chief of staff warning it could hinder preparations for a vaccine. Our experts need to talk to those people as soon as possible. So nothing drops in this side change of. We're gonna on January 20. Now the concern here of course is that without a smooth transition it could impact or hinder the roll out of a vaccine Biden and his team are trying to get ahead of this meeting. This week with some of the vaccine producers and today Joseph Biden and come on Harris will be delivering remarks about their plan for economic recovery after this pandemic so they're trying to forge ahead. Even and it has their hands are tied Diane. Primary Bruce forest in Washington thanks marrying a Louisiana sheriff's office says it has obtained new video that could shed light on the mysterious death of a teenager. Want Charles's family is raising questions after he was found dead in a sugar cane field. Now police are investigating his death as a homicide. ABC's Jin a Norman has the latest. This morning a grieving family demanding answers after the mysterious death of fifteen year old Kwan Charles. Moore. October 30 Kwan was reported missing from his home in Baldwin Louisiana. The family's lawyer telling ABC news he was picked up by a friend and the friend's mother earlier in the day and that the police say Coe Juan later left their house on his own. Still missing four days later his Stanley contacted the sheriff's department in neighboring Iberia parish. That's when sheriff's deputies kingdoms phoned and found his body in the sugar cane field about twenty miles from home a sheriff's department saying video evidence indicates no other individuals president with quanta for some time before or after he seen on the recording. A preliminary autopsy report ruling Kuan likely drowned and indicating any injuries on his face happened after his death and quote are likely a chronic animal activity. But his Stanley says his severely disfigured face points of foul play. I mean. He wants death now actively being investigated as a homicide. We won't stop fighting and we won't start pushing we won't stop standing and until we get justice for what else. How the investigation continues authorities say they've interviewed several witnesses adding in a statement the public can be assured we're not resting in our effort to find the truth. Diane. Horrible for that family Jeanette hopefully they get those answers thank you. And a few more things should know before you go SpaceX made history last planes launching four astronauts to the International Space Station. It's a company's first fully operational crewed mission the resilience rocket took off from the Kennedy space center at 722. Rather 7:27. PM eastern and they could arrive at the International Space Station as early as tonight. Admission is part of a partnership with NASA experts say all goes well this could be a new Ara in human space flight. And we're hearing from the woman shattering a major glass ceiling Kittanning has made history as the first woman general manager of a men's pro sports team. Now managing baseball's Miami Marlins. She spoke to Robin Roberts on GMA this morning about the historic feat and the moment she found out she got the job. My mom and my four other sisters and I said to them who said well I'm moving to the Miami. And they looked at me just completely befuddled and say why what's going on. An exit than others former shortstop please know who's hired me to be the next general manager to them that. Started screaming of course and it's an Ilya is hard because my mom yaks and other. That former shortstop was baseball legend Derek Jeter not only using the first woman general manager in any major male sports Lee's she's also. The first Asian American general manager. They says she's already focused on her next mission. Bringing Miami a championship. And finally meet the world's most expensive. Pigeons. Two year old new can just sold for one point nine million dollars that's the highest price ever paid for pigeon. But as you might guess this is no ordinary pigeon new Camden. Is a champion racing pigeons. She's now retired but it's expected her new owners will be greeting her in hopes of creating new champion baby pictures. Congratulations to them. And that doesn't that is ABC news live update I'm Diana stayed up thanks for joining us. And remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis we'll be back. At 11 AM eastern season.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.