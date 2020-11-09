Transcript for ABC News Live update: Officers charged with George Floyd’s death appear before judge

Good afternoon I'm Diana sand that was the legal team and family of George Floyd speaking outside the courthouse in Minneapolis after hearing for all four former officers charged in Floyd's death. Derek Shelvin appeared in court in person for the first time since being charged with murder in the case. He was the officer captured on video kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. A Floyd's death in May ignited a racial reckoning across the country that has lasted throughout the summer. With tens of thousands of people taking to the streets to protest police violence. And racial inequality. And there were peaceful protest outside the Minneapolis courthouse today you can even hear those protesters. As those close to Floyd spoke just now here's what attorney Ben crime had to say as he kicked off that press conference. Lewd demand to have. Though he ate the food. Any good thing. Hint and I. I was attorney Ben crime responding to an argument from the defense it sounds like they're going to be trying to argue that George Foy died of an overdose you heard Ben crimes response to that. We also heard from some of Floyd's family members let's take a listen to that. But what they I want it. There's accountability. Growing up doesn't always so it. Be accountable for your actions. If you don't a crowded and it's out. So widely different but he's guys. This shouldn't be different. That it would not be different. The Google did just put my brother. Those are just some of the big highlights as we heard again from the legal team in the family of George Floyd after this hearing for the four former officers. Charged in his death our Alex Phares has been covering the story from the bit very beginning we saw Alex there. Asking them a question and Alex joins me live now from outside the courthouse. Alex we heard it. From a from Ben crop in the rest of the legal team as well as Floyd Stanley they responded to some of the things that happened in the courtroom. What came out of the courtroom today what kind of arguments happen there. Yet Diana you have to forgive me out to keep my mask on because we are happy people think hitting keep a safe distance from people here right now but. A long legal proceeding in court today the hearing was about three hours a lot of legal house keeping up. What most important to say is that there are three things that the judge is still working to decide on. And that is whether they will be a change of venue whether the jury will remain anonymous and whether all four former cops will be tried together or separately that judge has not made a decision yet on those motions. But in court you heard. Benjamin creme they're reacting to some of what happened in court in court and through court filings we learned that some of the defense attorneys want to aren't. That George Floyd died because of a drug overdose as opposed. To be asphyxiation caused by the need on his neck and as you heard. The attorneys for the family there and the family members themselves say they feel this is an attack on he's character. They feel like they're trying to kill. George Lloyd twice and they say they're not gonna stand for that use other very adamantly spoke out. Against that now in court the judge did lay out some of the parameters there is a tentative trial date set for march 8. Of 20/20. One to the judge says. He does intend to sequester the jury and at this point and it does says he believes this trial will go about six weeks two weeks. To selected jury and another four weeks of testimony. Before he hopes that jury can reach a verdict but at this point we still don't know if all four of these former officers are going to be tried together or separately. The office areas that are not Derek show event. Silva that the officer scene with Disney I'm Floyd those other three officers their defense attorneys are trying to distance themselves from. Officer former officer Derek show that they argue those defense attorneys argue that show event is the one who is responsible for Lloyd's death. Whether this law happen in one trial for separate trials still remains to be seen Diane. And an Alex I know the other question is a change of venue that often comes up in cases that received a lot of publicity we heard it. We heard the legal team they're talking about how the world. Is watching how big of a concern is that that the publicity in this case. May. Somehow keep these officers from getting a fair trial. Yeah all of the defense attorneys are making that argument but particularly the attorney for. Former officer to towel arguing that it would be impossible to find a jury. Seat a jury here for this case but. The judges have made it very clear moving that case from this county to another county in Minnesota or anywhere else in the country. Would not change that because this case in this story has gotten so much publicity. The judge says he doesn't believe there's anyone in the world who hasn't heard about the George Floyd case. It's going to be a matter the judge says a instituting the right question nears the right rules and the right process. To make sure you can get a jury that even though they may have had some exposure to this case can still remain impartial and listen. To the jury rules that we put in front of them Diane. And Alex we heard those protesters are. As. As Floyd's legal team and family were speaking we can hear them a bit behind you now what's the scene like there. Yet you might be able to make out there's much smaller group behind me here. We're behind this fence is is where the authorities here and kind of bring Connie have put the media. Behind the fence you can see some signs he can see several. I demonstrators is still here they showed up well before the hearing started there was a much bigger group and you can see this is smaller group. Is what's left here at the crowd very adamant that they say they do not want that George Floyd case to disappear from the headlines they're worried. That is the country focuses on covic nineteen or other things returning to some sort of normal lives that they're gonna forget about this case is that. A lot of these people say they're gonna continue to show up to these hearings because they want to make sure that what happened to George Floyd is not lost plan. Alley says you mentioned some of the major points of this hearing still haven't been decided so what happens next in this trial. Yes as of now Diane the only court date that's tentatively set is that trial date march. Eight of 20/20 one we do expect that the judge is going to make a decision on. Some of those bigger emotions and those decisions that the judge will make will probably be announced. Through filings in those court filings will then become public and available to the media and everybody else. But when exactly the judge will decide on those issues remains unclear if you get really set a timeline in. Court today. I. Now you have a wrapping up that hearing for the four officers charged in the death of George Floyd we of course will continue monitoring this case as it develops. And in the meantime we will go back to our regular programming thanks for watching stay safe everybody.

