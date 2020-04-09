Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Portland protest shooter killed in attempted arrest

Good morning I'm Diana say no thanks for streaming with us. In today's update you protests in Rochester New York after body camera footage showed police pinning down an unarmed naked man who died days later. The officers involved in Daniel Craig's case have now been suspended care what his daughter is now saying. Also ahead the chief advisor for the White House vaccine program says it's possible but unlikely we'll have a vaccine by November. This is doctor Anthony thought she urges Americans to be cautious this weekend as millions are expected to travel for late Saturday. And Jeffrey is coming back we're getting a look at the new set redesign because of the pandemic including more space between contestants analogy to back. And the greatest of all time winner Ken Jennings will be stepping into a new role we'll tell you all about it. But first we have breaking news overnight a suspect accused of shooting and killing a right wing protestor in Portland. Is now dead killed during an attempted a rest by US marshals. This happened hours after she appeared to take responsibility for shooting that protestor in an interview saying it was self defense not gotten in is in Portland with the latest. Leave it overnight US marshals shooting and killing an eighteen foot demonstrator one team in the murder will be pro trump protestor incident caught on tape. Plus center. US marshals say they were trying to rest Michael cradle when he attempted to flee it his car. There was a confrontation. Come between. The officers who were on scene and a set decked. The information we have at this time as that B said it was armed. There was shots were fired into the vehicle. Dan this epic fled from the vehicle. At which time there was additional shots were fired. Reno was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting happened just hours after vice news release this interview with cradle in which he appeared. To take responsibility for the shooting saying it was in self defense comes out there and watch them kill grandma and color. I wasn't gonna do that meant he allegedly killed was 39 year old Aaron G Daniel Sinn. Seen wearing a blue lines matter flag and reportedly had belonged to eat. Right wing group and had I not active and I am confident that. My friend and I'm sure I would have been prone because I wasn't gonna stand there and let something happened Daniels it was part of a group of 600 vehicles that. Caravan for the last Saturday a group which had been clashing with. A marks he would hundredth day of continuous demonstrations. Against the city of Portland. And its police force and we were there overnight as they staged outside a sheriff's station here. Pro testing police violence. It's yeah. So the police were in riot gear helmets to shoes very quickly moved in on this crowd. Hello I'm very surprised yeah. Use codes and now moves us. And hip hop you know and all I had. In a pretty quickly. Today and Portland has a ready to be a tinderbox this weekend but. What happened just now has made this situation positively explosive so on the one hand you're gonna have. Deal and an anti fur activist marking a hundred days of continuous protests and demonstrations against police here in Portland. Their protests are going to be amplified by the killing of Michael Reynolds. Just a number of hours ago on the other hand you're gonna have a pro trump. Activist you're gonna have white Nationalists they're gonna be here marking a week since the killing of all of them are going to be face to face right here in downtown Portland and officials tell me they are bracing for bloodshed Diane. It's a scary thought Mac gunmen in Portland stay safe now thanks. And protests also broke out in Rochester New York overnight were seven police officers are now suspended in relation to the death of Daniel crude. Body camera footage shows police pinning proved to the ground until he stopped breathing. Now prunes daughter is demanding justice ABC's serene shop has more on that and we should warn you. This story contains video that may be difficult to watch. Hundreds coming together in the streets of Rochester New York to mourn Daniel flute and protest against the police officers involved in the arrest or kill him. Overnight proves daughter speaking out saying she wants justice. Powell. Say now we want a one just does not want he's obsessed charge than murder. One does the studio Rochester to do better mayors. Eating at that event Thursday announcing the suspension of those seven officers. And taking responsibility for the failures she says let up to the 41 year old step in early march he lost his life because the failure. Of a lot of different systems but saying she was misled by Iran gestures police chief. Who she says Glink whose death on an overdose. She singletary never asked for and the other actions of his officers. To forcibly restrain east approved earlier in the night chief singletary who ordered criminal and internal investigations into an incident confronted by protesters when he attempted to address the crowd. And Daniels brother Joseph speaking out overnights in he called 911 to get his brother helped during a mental health crisis. And as horrified by what happened instead it. I saw that video was terrific it and along we've said did he seem that no threatening to move. Olivia who. An issue and so and so training don't they say the officers called to the scene seem prudent naked in the street was cooperative before turning combative. And speaking officers who placed a white cloth hood over his hard leader pending his neck to the ground. Who died in the hospital seventies later. As arranged joins me now from Rochester is there in what was it like their overnight. I Diana and was incredibly tense overnight eight people were arrested. There were rocks and bottles thrown at police officers two of those officers ended up in the hospital they were later released. Right now we're in front of the police department here there were barricades set up a lot here at last night at least one protestor was kind of shape would those barricades to get through. And now at another point police officers deploy these pepper balls you can see in my hand right here at these were a line across the entire street this morning. Crews have been cleaning them up so quite a tense scenario last night. As a range Oprah says he called on on one for help because his brother was having a mental health crisis. The family also admitted him to a hospital earlier in the day but he was released a short time later. How does this case impacting the conversation about how we deal with mental health emergencies. Yet I and the mayor here is calling for more funding when it comes to mental health benefits in the mental health calls. Others once he got into 1:18 am aware and they had 101000 people who were shot by police. And found that a quarter of them had some sort of mental health issue. Experts have warned that begging officers when people lab suicidal thought or violent psychological episode. It's just not the best solution that the mayor here is also joining advocate flick has huge calling for. I am and hopefully sparking a larger conversation about the issues are ring shot Rochester we appreciated serene thanks. At a new ABC news it's those poll finds the majority of Americans see president trumps rhetoric on protests as detrimental. 55% of those polled said trounced comments are making matters worse while 13% said they think the president is making the situation situation rather better. As for democratic presidential nominee Joseph Biden 26% of Americans view his comments as having a negative effect. While 22% believe his words are making things better. Most see Biden as a more neutral figure with 49% saying he's not having much of an affect either way. And as millions of Americans are expected to travel this Labor Day weekend the CDC is now predicting the number of cold mid nineteen deaths in the US could reach as high as 2111000. By the end of the month the current deaths hole is more than 186000. Marcus Moore is in Miami where beaches will remain open. Overnight doctor monster Slough the chief scientific advisor for president trumps operation warp speed. Appearing on MP are saying that while a vaccine before Election Day is possible but extremely unlikely. He has high hopes for a vaccine in 20/20. We may have enough vaccine by the end of the year to immunize probably I would say between twenty and 25 million people under an early lead to ramp up. The manufacturing to immunize the US population. By the mazes of 20/20 wanted. This statement coming less than 48 hours after the CDC director urged governors nationwide to get ready for possible vaccine released by November 1. This morning doctor Anthony doubt she urging Americans to be cautious while they celebrate this holiday weekend. Hoping to avoid an increasing cases due to large gatherings we don't want to see a repeat. I'm the surge is that we have seen following other holiday weekend with the death told in the US passing 186000. The CDC out with another grim forecast now predicting an additional 21000. Deaths in the next two weeks. Case is on the rise in fifteen states colleges in disarray. Arizona State University announcing that nearly a thousand students have tested positive for cold in nineteen. Sony audio want to announcing it is switching to online learning. And arranging to sent healthy students home just days after teams with a rapid tests were rushed to campus to control the spread more than 500 people testing positive since the beginning of the semester. Less than two weeks ago which is up. 100 new cases from yesterday. This as Indiana university's Bloomington campus is now asking fraternities and sororities to reevaluate the decision to remain an off campus housing. After more than 400 people tested positive in 37 of the school's 42 Greek houses this in the last two weeks. But officials warn sending bill students home could make things worse. The worst possible solution is truly eager quarantine create more community. Trees you're seeing. Back here in South Florida officials are preparing for those scores of people the large crowds that will. Packed the beaches this weekend in fact one of our producers who lived here for years. Says that she have never seen the main drag one of the main drags ocean drive as busy and is packed as it was yesterday people skating people walking. Officials hoping that does not lead to another spike in Kobe cases. As we all hope for relief in the form of a back seat Diane. Marcus Moore forests in Miami thanks markets. And as we head into Labor Day weekend we want to honor the labor movement that the holiday celebrates this year we think especially those essential workers. Who put their families their health and sometimes their lives on the line to work throughout the covad nineteen pandemic. So let's delve a little deeper into how we can better support essential workers joining me now is I didn't food ahead of national domestic workers alliance. And Mir are now Gloria child care provider and member of child care providers united thank you both for being here this morning. How does Diane I Jenna I want to start with you would what does better support for essential workers look like TM. Pool one of the things. Most people don't realize is that most essential workers came into the panda Mac. Earning low wages without having access to have pay time mosque health care. Job security. Or many of the basic protections that all workers deserve in this country since I think it's time that we. Really enact comprehensive protections to make sure that are essential workers who've or putting everything on the line. For our safety our health and our well being are able to take care of themselves and their families. So that includes Hauser hay it includes health and safety protections. Includes access to health care and child care all the things that they need to keep their own families taste and while. You recently gave a talk saying the pandemic revealed that domestic an immigrant workers are quote in visible to the US economy what do you mean by that. I mean I think this pandemic has revealed so much about work and this country. And one of the things I just revealed is that there are so many workers millions of workers. Who've been invisible to us who are actually essential. To our safety and our how. And its workers who are mostly women. People of color and immigrants. And they are working as grocery workers as drivers as delivery workers as care workers. And they deserve protections that we have not afforded them it reveals. Epidemic of low wage work in America where we don't actually have a safety net. For this huge number of workers who are essential. And are keeping us safe every single day. And near and I know you kept your child care business running through the entire pandemic why did you do that and how partners. Com we can't dance is certainly open throughout the anonymity because. Is essential workers if we are needed not only is he Asian workers work. Not work or is the kind of work worries. It's been challenging. But we've done I'm multi percent of the families who we're come. Serving. Long Johns that the remind every facial work gracing the Internet services. In sill will remain well actually to support their Asian worker Shirley king get to where they may only be an eight yen. He is the economy going and her picture seeing patients back to health and king. Gay and groceries and aren't able. It's a it's a great part of that conversation that's often miss that in order for that doctor that nurse that mail carrier that grocery store worker in order for them to get the work if their parents. Somebody else needs to be watching their kids and I know in many cases that somebody else for a lot some of these workers at least. Was use and thank you for that I'm sure that parents are very grateful. I'm curious to know what you think other child care providers. Need to know right now and what your long term goals are for child care in this country. I'll let before they childcare providers to know it is light and it and do. I'm worried trendy Ahmanson or senator Orrin handing essential workers still ranks definitely Daryn T. Where people like myself another Haitian workers to how belittle me literally each. I'm how I'm healthy and and everything else that each in come. And she mention. But endearing actual long as we can do art were flown and childcare providers and other potential workers are here do you support each other to support the economy. It to lift each other act in these hard times. And I Jen I know you have the big event planned for this Sunday tell me about that. Yes so we're hoping that everyone will join us top honor essential workers this Labor Day weekend. We're planning a tribute to essential workers on Sunday night at 8 PM eastern time. And you can tune in at honor essential workers dot com. And also share your own tribute to essential workers this whole weekend. It's a time where the child Labor Day like none we've ever experienced and we owe it to ourselves and our essential workers told lift them up and to protect them. And Labor Day like none we have ever experience that is for sure I Jen and Aaron thank you so much for joining us this morning in a happy wavered in both of you as well. You know Islam happy Labor Day thank you. Over to weather now we're severe storms tore through the mid Atlantic late Thursday in Washington DC rain and heavy winds left trees down and roads flooded. This is record heat is expected heading into Labor Day weekend ABC news senior meteorologist joins me now with more on this rob Marciano hello. Hello Diane we are here it's the holiday weekend Labor Day unofficially last weekend of summer. So we'll give you all the information you need for that were ending and are starting. It with some thunderstorms last night that were. Pretty intense across a DC area here's some video. To just north of DC which she shows you straight line wind damage there may have been a tornado there was one at least one reported tornado. In Maryland just south of an Annapolis but new got a lot of people without power of today because of all those trees that are down status cleared. And making the way for a record heat that's going to be building a big hot ridge in the west will be here all weekend long look at California nearly an entire state. In excessive heat warnings. With temperatures that will be up and over ninety up and over a hundred often over 110 in some cases. 120 in Death Valley and only gets hotter as we build into the weekend. Elway could touch 100 tomorrow may be in likely go over 100 on Sunday some areas could see. Record all time highs for the month of September member weren't September now. OK so holiday weekend record heat out there are some thunderstorms across parts of Texas especially on tomorrow. And some thunderstorms across parts of the northern plains and western Great Lakes for Saturday and Sunday. The actual holiday itself looks to be great XE three days of great stuff across the northeast. Positive panicked out to deal with the lawn chairs in the Generali chairs out space mad a little bit more. 84 degrees in DC in Philly for Monday for some thunderstorms as we mentioned across parts of the central US and middle B drive but rather warm. In the west. Diane have yourself a great holiday weekend. PT route I have to get home to spend with your family. And a few more things to know before you go Chad would Bozeman hometown of Anderson, South Carolina pay the late star. It very special tribute kids dressed in costume as black panther who played at an outdoor theater alongside artwork depicting Bozeman. In addition to playing marbles first lead black superhero husband played icons like Jackie Robinson Thurgood Marshall and James Brown. Brown's daughter shared a memory of those men calling him the epitome of black excellent. It's becoming so good as the Jewish. To sit down and talk to us. With the key. He's that we told him he would look to sell it but it's at a decade ago but. And we land then he's evidently making opera. God knows he did. And he made as to every breath. And certainly did chads or chatting Bozeman was just 43 years old. Then one month after that devastating explosion in Beirut rescue teams are carefully searching through a collapsed building after a dog and electronic sensors. Indicated a possible heartbeat in the rubble. And that's obvious part of a team that helped find Chilean miners ten years ago. Nearly 3000. Tons of ammonium nitrate set off the August 4 blast leveling parts of the city killing hundreds of people. Experts say finding survivors at this point is extremely unlikely but it is possible. Praying that they do find that person. And finally big news for jeopardy when the iconic game show returns for 37 season this month visual C a new but familiar face. Greatest of all time winner Ken Jennings is now a consulting producer and the presents are of special video categories. They'll also be some changes to the set the show will be taped without a studio audience and contestants will be farther apart to allow for social distancing. And investing is a ball Alastair Beck says he will be back to host this show glad to see Alex doing well. And that doesn't that is ABC news live update I'm Diane Macedo thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live is your free all day with the news context and analysis of the day. Up next Bob Woodruff Bob Woodruff sixties we report. On the race for a Coleman nineteen back CNN exclusive look at one of the trial's under way. We'll see you right back you're at 11 eastern.

