Transcript for ABC News Live Update: President Trump banned from Facebook and Instagram indefinitely

Good morning I'm Diane casino thanks for streaming with us in today's update the aftermath of that unprecedented assault on the nation's capital. Thousands of trump supporters stormed the capitol building as a defiant congress later met to count the electoral votes. Eventually affirming Joseph Biden's victory over night. Some of those writers scaled the walls of the building flooding the hallways and vandalizing the capital. Members of congress for even forced to barricade themselves in the house chamber as capitol police. Protected them guns drawn. But after hours of delay congress did reconvene continuing to count those electoral votes an early this morning vice president fence confirmed. Biden's victory in the presidential election. The votes for president of the United States are as follows. Joseph. Of the state of Delaware has received 306 votes. Donald. 232. Books. Ten hours after the mob stormed the capital president trump posted a video telling protesters to go home. But also telling them we love you and your very special and once again spreading lies about the election. Twitter temporarily locked his account saying they would not unlock until he deleted two of sending tweets. ABC news has learned those streets that have been deleted. Twitter says the account the unlocked twelve hours after they were deleted. And now Mark Zuckerberg just posted trump is locked out of his accounts on FaceBook and instant Graham is indefinitely. And capitol police now say four people are dead after yesterday's sees those include three medical emergencies and one woman. Who was shot inside the capitol building White House correspondent Rachel Scott was there and she joins us live now. Rachel good morning I know we're just learning that woman's identity well what do we know overall about these deaths right now. Gas sources a close a law enforcement and with police department hearing DC I'm. Have told us that her name was actually Babbitt now some. The reports out there say that she was an air force veteran and that she was a big supporter of the president we know that she was shot inside of the US capitol police have confirmed that she was part of that group that broke into the capital. Took it under siege. And I was there I watch not too far from here. As she was rushed out on a stretcher and we saw that she was badly injured we saw the blood gushing from an area close to her neck and we were in. Waiting to see what her condition was only to learn later that she had passed away. That it took hours Diane for this to get under control here we were. Out here from the beginning of the day watching as many of the president's supporters rallied here police were completely overwhelmed as they stormed. They capital and it wasn't until later and told the National Guard arrived on scene until the FBI arrived on scene that they got the situation under constant under control back US capitol secure Diane. And Rachel I know you were there in the morning it just looked like a protest a normal gathering at what we did you realize. That's something else was amiss. As soon as the president stopped us. Speaking as soon as his remarks and it's I was exactly. At least getting where we were when the president was speaking out listening to his remarks in my in my ear my highest beach who walked over to the front. The cash and adware of the capital was easing though v.s in the White House we just socked thousands of people. Marching. Towards this area. And every person stayed calm and then we saw a rash of them just stormed up the steps climbed the scaffolding the scaffolding where. Joseph Biden will be inaugurated as the next president of the United States. And then came the smashing in of the windows we heard the chants. A fight for trunk inside a lawmakers were huddled under a better das during those moments in fear and we saw them just to rush it in Ohio we got to talk to a few people yesterday who were leaving here they said they felt like great patriots as the president. Called but this was this was definitely a right it was a tense scene yesterday. Then again there's just so many questions on. And how the US capitol was left so vulnerable to the point where thousands of people were able to rush from all sides great kid and storm the senate floor Diane and return even more now politics a long time now what would your your head as you're witnessing this. We'll listen I have been out here mean and industry of Washington all summer reporting. On the protests over racial violence in this country and I. I immediately thought back to win I was just outside of the White House and the president decided to take a walk over to saint John's. And I watched as peaceful demonstrators. Protesting. Police brutality a black flags being taken by the hands of police had their hands they were pushed they were shot to your chemical agents were fired on them there was a such a large police and military presence. During that time during the summer of racial unrest. Yesterday. We saw none of that we knew thousands of people were coming to Washington DC we knew that the president was pushing these false claims of a rigged election telling his people to stand by him. For this fight aids. And then police here they were not ready for next it was very clear we did not see the level of military presence or police presence that we saw. During the black lives natter protests. During this summer and that is what I immediately thought of as I saw all the mayhem the frenzy in the chaos unfold right here on the steps of the US capitol something that we just simply have never seen before. And we'll certainly be digging further into those questions in the days and weeks to come Rachel Scott thank you. And several democratic lawmakers are now calling for president some to be impeached and removed sources also says tell ABC news. Members of the trump cabinet have discussed invoking the 25 amendment to remove the president from office. President trump is in the White House this morning reportedly becoming increasingly isolated. At some staffers abandon him the spring and senior editorial traditions Johnston to chief for the latest inside president Trump's world. John good morning what is going on with the president and his closest allies inside the White House right now which. Diane good morning to you it is pretty quiet at 16100 this morning in in speaking to sources. Some who have gone into the building others who has stayed away. I'm not wanting to actually have to face the president face to face as we're hearing he's still fuming mad. About terrible violence that played out yesterday. In some ways Diane yeah this this this she's. At school that you know in the worst case scenario some people close the president said it would end it with some type of horror but never. To the structure where we are on the last couple weeks we have seen several. Top aides close allies of the president took part our sources are telling not. That was in the next couple hours we could be looking at more wreck of the nation's just over night. We have seen for White House officials report one of whom. Money or Trump's chief of staff Stephanie Gresham had been with the first Stanley fined 20151 of the most loyal people serving. At one point over the course the trump administration as white house Press Secretary and just moments ago. We heard from former attorney general bill bars is the person picturing only loyal to the president but like most in his orbit and it leading on bad terms in a statement just are Alex Balentien. The power attorney general says quote orchestrating a mop to pressure congress is inexcusable the president's conduct yesterday was a betrayal of his all sit. And his supporters and those words Diane. We hear reading needing wit our sources candy you mentioned it there when you're hearing. Conversation about invoking the 25 amendment are real or are happening among some members. The cabinet and some trump allied. And we've already seen a growing number of members of congress even some Republicans now saying this might be an avenue and it needs to be explored. And that it's percent to Jenna and you know I've heard from a from a lot of villages anecdotally to people asking me on Twitter and in person. Know what happens now how does he govern for the next two weeks before inauguration day given the events that happened. And and I'm curious because president trump is now suspended from his social media but this morning his aide dancing you know did got a statement. Saying the president is committed to a quote. Orderly transition we make about. Well you know as one person called me last night dying to tell me that statement was coming in it was include the following. He's gonna release a statement it will make crystal clear that this will be an orderly transition of power. But who's to say what Donald Trump will actually say after that statement is out now we need obviously law. Donald Trump's megaphone to Twitter account is turned off for at least another couple of hours you mentioned being spoken to Graham he's permanently thrown off their the next two weeks. You know the many people had fled to watch and quite obvious we didn't actually get a real sense of what Donald Trump thinking body of that Twitter account for years. More so in the last couple weeks because again they were so. Few people around the building you know my sources are telling me that it. Obviously people are talking about resigning so there are some that he'll have com woken up this morning if you will have civil waited second. I really can't believe EO who's gonna take my job if I do apart who would. Get into these walls over the next few weeks they would be some of the people. It would stand the flames would leave with some of these extremist views the president believes that lets remember as well as easy he uses reported. The president were blocked efforts first. Several hours yesterday to call in the National Guard he took several aides including mark met of the chief of staff. And even the president's daughter of bunker truck. Going to him in the oval everything you need to stop this we need to get this under control. And so sent did you who is he's surrounded by now who is the president. Getting advice from in these moments have so many close to him I mean. He mentioned lead turn attorney former attorney general bill bar before we also says senator Lindsey Graham who has been one of his closest allies yesterday speaking out against the president. On the on the senate floor so act. Would who gets in the president's here. Now how does this move forward now. You know it's a great question because it is definitely the game of whose collapse rather than who's already departed could that listed issues growing by the second but who left the building. The president's family we obviously for most of them were around him yesterday at that rally where he spoke on the National Mall a bunker trump Jared Kushner Darden junior and Eric trump. In the building I'm told mark meadows is there along with members of the White House Counsel's Office dance Gambino. Who did actually tweed out that statement last by the president because his account was working someone who is being with Donald Trump. For decades this is not someone who came to him by a politics but outside the Pakistani and see these small slim pickings there are very few people that are there you know what's also remember to. That even though Donald Trump doesn't want it you fully accepted to transition is happening and know that statement is out there but the reality is that he should not believe area. The transition. He is happening Monday January exports began the transition process series already or off forty of White House staff going on. That is going to continue in the next several days and weeks. Leading opt January 20. And and and John former White House chief of staff make will be me also resigned from his other post as US special envoy to NORTHERN IRELAND and heat. Said that he expects more resignations to come what what other kind of fallout do you expect to see from the. Well as I mentioned we're already seeing terrible people that have departed we have seen two top staffers to Maloney it's probably just sort of second in command the National Security Council IMAP pop in Europe are banned cattle then Jon Karl just reported. He'd resigned out late yesterday. We are hearing other conversations are taking place members potentially of the National Security Council other top lawyer in the White House and let's remember Diane. Donald Trump is leading but there's still work to be done this should still be a functioning government we have not schooled. They're not person that bit that pulling the levers of national security. But just visiting band for. We if not. Cool and members of the white house press shot we have not schooled in the white house Press Secretary the person who's supposed to go to the podium and speak on behalf of the administration. There are people physically not in the building and to make mobile point our sources tell the same we believe the number or resignations could grow. As the day goes off. Current John sent to chief thank you as always. Thank you to and and ABC news political director Rick Klein joins me now to unpack this a bit further Rick Democrats. Are set to take control of the senate now after the runoff elections yesterday how can we see the new congress and the new administration. Deal with what happened yesterday. And it's going to be left to them and we're gonna get a may be an important signal. I even this afternoon when Joseph why it means his race for attorney general Merrick Garland armed force he's a judge and DC's Court of Appeals. I'm known primarily as being dropped almost twice this ring pornographic urine but he was also a prosecutor in the Oklahoma City bombings were the most up. Famous examples of domestic terrorism is almost certain that he's going to inherit these investigations. As they proceed against in individuals that were involved and inciting and involved in. The riding in the chaos in the occupation and frankly the terrorism that happen to the capitol yesterday. I didn't it any accountability president trauma in a formal way as probably gonna have to wait January 20 congress is not possession for the next two weeks there is still impeachment. Interesting footnote on impeachment one of the things that impeachment and it can achieve is to disqualify someone from holding public office so. Just because president is no longer president in two weeks doesn't mean he couldn't be impeached and disqualified from office. As so we're kicking be impeached and removed even after he's out of office. Will remove you he'll be removing by himself. And according to statement this morning and I think. I didn't ring no indication otherwise thirteen is now we will be an ex president but it conviction by the senate could include a sanction that says you can't hold any public office indicted state. And then what about the twenty that the men were hearing that be brought up a lot. Particularly now how realistic do you think it is that the cabinet could remove him. Yet just the last couple of minutes the first Republican congressman Adam can singer Republican from Illinois you know an army veteran beats very critical of the president didn't in his conduct particularly since the election the first announced a Detroit and Mehmet should be invoked this is a constitutional revision was put him in the wake of the Kennedy assassination but members of congress realize that I if the president were being capacity and it is notes are we to handle it was intended and has been invoked at times when a president goes under for minor surgery or. I support a colonoscopy. Buddy and it's never been tested in this sense of mental fitness which is what we're talking about now I'm our team of reporters including Jon Karl and not. Johnson says she capitalism and talk about how these is being discussed at certain levels of government including a long cabinet secretaries in which a majority vote of the current cabbage in addition to the vice president's sign off and it wouldn't put ours I didn't meet meet the vice president acting president. I don't think it is realistic I think. A lot of things are not all the place and a very short period of time that the grievance about thirteen days out is astounding. And you heard since UG touch on this to bed but. They those quietness the lack of statement or anything from the White House this morning in relation. To those events with us side. With the exception of condolences for a for those for the families of those who died. We heard from Jon Karl this morning tweeting that the White House. Was rather and TN adored of the press office is blocked the Press Secretary hasn't responded to calls and emails how strange is. Ice bizarre I mean look I do they are needed to do we were to time about a cold in the coat hasn't any adult really by the west wing. I'm the president's mind has been elsewhere as evidenced by the call over the weekend trying to pressure the order secretary of state. I as evidenced by his citizens you attend that rally and encourage people to march on the capitol yesterday morning he's been thinking you'll exclusively about his election in. I'm he's not really process what that means inundated at the auction of government is grounds all frankly there are many people on the White House that so currently people happen on their resignations were embarrassed by the actions. I'll the last two months and older class of the last twenty or hours and all of that has undertaken all of the basic function of government. I'm bill the White House's says our team is saying essentially a ghost town right now and a president missing in action and all this other than that video that he put out. I'm a statement this morning from his communications director the acknowledging that he would participate in a peaceful transfer power and that we are nothing from the map. Ken and Rick it seems the bright spots the small and we can find a pretty big ones depending on your perspective that we can find in all of this. Is that at the end of the day congress did it reconvene. They count of those electoral votes they carried out our democratic process and sunny and our constitution and democracy prevailed. Yesterday or the early hours of this morning and in addition to that we also saw some signs of bipartisan unity overnight that we haven't seen. In a long time do you think this could change. The Tallinn in Washington moving forward. You know I have to say it prevail but Berry Jerry barely who we are talking about the thinnest of margins a couple of statesman Indians DC and in conducting elections. And among members of congress otherwise we would be a worst day of chaos today. Look I I think Biden and his be challenged. I used to two to try to ended together in this country and I think. You're seeing in congress speed the meetings are bipartisan coalition you saw on the stimulus bill. Around co that you saw around the override the president's veto the defense Dell. And yes you saw ultimately in their rejection of these challenges to the electoral count but keep in mind more than a hundred Republicans still objected after it happened yesterday and he knew that the certification Joseph Biden's victory in the early hours of this morning I'm that the tens of thousands of people who sorely capital they're not going anywhere. And president trauma album will be next president but his movement is not disappearing I think the efforts it. To try to right the country's course is and how can take that into account in a major way I don't want and Donna noted zionism but. And he's not been a couple of days for American democracy and yes. I'm will will we suite we got past the immediate crisis he could have been a lot worse yesterday but it isn't to say it couldn't get a lot worse looking bower. No it certainly not which is why we should look back and a learn from this wherever we can recline thank you. Thanks Diane. And we are awaiting a press conference from DC mayor morial bows or we will bring that to you live when it happens in the meantime we will continue to keep you updated on this developing story. Throughout the day sees it everybody.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.