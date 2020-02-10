Transcript for ABC News Live Update: President Trump and first lady test positive for COVID-19

Good morning I'm Diane Macedo thanks for streaming events in today's update president trump and First Lady on line at some have tested positive. The calls its nineteenth. The president broke the news and a tweet overnight saying he and the First Lady will now quarantine. And we're hearing from Joseph Biden for the first time this morning just pleaded wishing them well and a swift recovery. The president and First Lady the diagnosis comes hours after it learned one of his closest advisors hope hits one of the president's closest advisors that is hope picks. Tested positive yesterday he had attended a presidential debate on Tuesday in Cleveland and a rally in Minnesota on Wednesday and had also traveled on Air Force One. And marine want here's a look at the covers some of today's newspaper showing just how big this news really is. And here's a live look at the White House where the first family is now isolated we are wishing the president and the First Lady a speedy and full recovery. Meanwhile we now know that vice president Kent and the second lady had tested negative for called his 19 this morning. But one of the big questions is who else in the White House inner circle may have been infected we have team coverage this morning chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl starts us off. Over a worst case scenario for the White House. A little before 1 AM president trump tweeted tonight the First Lady and I tested positive for Covert nineteen we will begin or quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this together the president's physician released a statement saying bolt were quote well at this time. Without revealing if they were experiencing any symptoms adding. They planned to remain at home with in the White House during their convalescence. And rest assured. I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering. The First Lady later tweeted we are feeling good and the president in a phone interview earlier in the night as he said he was awaiting the results of their tests. First raised the possibility. That he could have the virus. The week quarantine aware that we haven't I don't know. For once the president has tried to downplay the pandemic. But it's 74. His age puts him at higher risk of serious complications. From the virus which is already claimed more than 207000. American lives. Making this one of the Greivis threats to a president's health. In decades president's announcement came just hours after news broke that hope picks one of his closest aides has also tested positive for Covert nineteen. Sources tell ABC news she is experiencing symptoms picks traveled with the president to the debate in Cleveland. And the next day she was seen boarding Marine One without a mass. For the president's trip to Minnesota. Creating plenty of opportunity for exposure. That a lot of I would hope and so it is the First Lady. Then she is tremendous I was a little surprised but she's she's a very warm person she has a hard time. When soldiers and law enforcement come comes up to a you know she wants to treat them grape nuts they stay away I can't get news that. To very very tough disease. Almost incalculable number of people from staffers to high ranking Washington officials. Are now potentially at risk of developing the virus the vice president senior White House advisors including a bunker trump and Jared Kosher. And several Republican members of congress have all crossed paths with the president in recent days and while the candidates kept their distance during Tuesday's debate. There are concerns Joseph Biden could've been exposed as well the bigger per although hicks tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. President trump still charge the head with his plans. Holding a fund raiser at his club in New Jersey the next day. Knowingly spreading the risk beyond Washington. White House has taken precious few precautions to avoid the virus. The president and his top advisors are almost never seen wearing masks during the debate president trump even mocked Joseph Biden for frequently using face coverings in public. I don't Wear masks like him every time you see he's got a mesquite could be speak and 200 feet away from many shows up with the biggest mask I've ever seen. The president is also maintained that jam packed schedule. Holding many crowded events with few safety measures. Good news. New new. Thing. Scrapped a rally in Florida that was planned for later tonight. And with just over a month before Election Day the presidential campaign including the next debate. Are shrouded in a new cloud of uncertainty. With president trump desperate to close the wide gap in the polls between Biden himself. Now sidelined from the campaign trail during this critical closing stretch. Beyond his health the president's diagnosis. Is a crushing blow to his effort to convince Americans long that the worst of the pandemic hitting behind gently clean he repeated via video at New York's Al Smith dinner just last night I just wanna say that the end of the pandemic. His insight the president has repeatedly said he feels no vulnerability to the virus. Insisting that since everyone in close proximity to him is frequently tested he is safe. This extraordinary turn of events proves that even with all the resource is afforded to the president of the United States. Don't guarantee protection from a virus that the president acknowledged as the most difficult challenge of his presidency and he BC's town. Hall last month being what did you learn from them. I learned that life is very fragile. I knew people that we're powerful people strong people good people. And they got knocked out prizes and died. Six people who was five until about two weeks ago now at six. But I've learned that life is very fragile because. These are strong people and all of a sudden they were dead they would and. And Jonathan Karl joins me now from Washington. John what do we know about anyone else in the west wing who may have been exposed. Well then as you mentioned at the start of the show we've heard from the vice president's office that he is tested negative he is feeling fine. He believes that he is in in good shape. The bottom line is we really don't know anything else about the rest of the west wing. There are some big questions there one of the questions of course is. Whether or not those who had close contact with hope picks over the past couple of days. All will be going into quarantine of course CDC guidelines. Would say that they would going to quarantine for fourteen days anybody who'd been in contact was somebody known. But two of test positive tested positive we don't know that's going to be happening we don't know who's coming to work in the west wing as you can imagine. I've called. Everybody who wind know who works in that building. And I have not gotten any direct answers to any of that yet and John having worked at the White House for years what kind of precautions have you seen. In place there in of the president and often Wear a mask in public but he did say he wore one when needed. And the issue is known for being a German folk lore long before this pandemic hit. That's true there's a long period time or doll strong but didn't shake hands. A course of when he got an a politics that changed. Look at people who meet directly with the president get tested before they go into the meeting with the president that includes what we call the press pool. Did it would go into the oval office for instance for for for meeting with with a foreign leader or or whatever. So people close to him do regularly get tested. But I've got to tell you I go to the White House with some regularity. Even during the pandemic and there are signs at the entrance to the to the what we call the northwest gate. That say to you must practice social distancing keep six feet apart. There's a big sign was put on there are by the White House Correspondents' Association we don't of the briefing room saying everybody must Wear masks. But those rules simply are not followed by people on the White House staff for for the large part. I see people every time I am and there are not wearing masks. Not being socially distant the most. Recent glaring example. Was what happened over the weekend when the president announced EB coney Barrett as his nominee for the Supreme Court. The event was held in the Rose Garden it was a large events. Lot of people most seated shoulder to shoulder almost nobody. Aside from the journalists that are covering it. Let's almost a nobody wearing masks. Tonight here's hoping this is contained Jonathan Karl in Washington thanks John. And I want to bring in our chief medical correspondent doctor Jennifer Ashton at doctor Ashton I know there are a lot of questions double what does it diagnosis like this mean for someone president trumps age. Well let's speak in general terms Diane because I want to be clear you're going to be hearing a lot of speculation and from a lot of doctors unless they are the personal physician of the president's. All we can do is go by statistics and speak in general tar term so let's look at those general terms. Being a man twice the mortality risk at every age group we've seen that basically from the beginning of published date about cove is nineteen. Being 74 years of age. Five times the risk of needing hospitalization. Due to complications of cope in nineteen as compared to the age group of eighteen to 29. And then obesity having a body mass index or BMI of thirty. Three times higher risk of requiring hospitalization so again these are general risk factors. In Madison Diana every patient is treated as an individual. And we have to take that individual patient. Day by day. Understand and that we still don't know how many people in the White House as John said made be impacted by this we know that the vice president. And the second lady have tested negative. But the president was that the debate on Tuesday a rally in Minnesota on Wednesday and in New Jersey yesterday so what happens now in terms of trying to track and Trace. Others who may have been X. So remember the basic tenants of controlling an outbreak test Trace isolate. We heard Jonathan say we heard you use correct terminology when you are infected when you are ill the term is isolation. If you are just exposed the term is quarantine and the recommendations are for someone exposed to a known case of Coke at nineteen to quarantine for fourteen days. In general. Risk of becoming infected just released data added India where they looked it over half a million people and did extensive contact tracing. The risk of becoming infected anywhere from four point 7% to ten point 7%. Again that depends on the proximity whether someone was masked how close how long. But for short that that process of contact tracing who was in contact with hope pigs and the president and the First Lady. And expecting that there will be more confirmed cases we also have to remember Diane. No test is 100% accurate even the PCRs which are the gold standard. Can have a false negative rate so I would XB expecting. A lot of people who have been in those circles to be getting multiple tests in the days ahead. And actor Ashton I know you're on in the middle of the night with this breaking news what was the reaction when you heard it. Well my reaction Diane was as a practicing physician which is that you know from the beginning this pandemic story has had. Heavy political and societal and behavioral. Story lines and undertones and implications. I stay firmly in my lane which is the medical lane. And the analogy here is that if you diagnose someone who's been a life long cigarette smoker with lung cancer. You don't blame the patient for their disease so we stay in the president we have evaluate the patient we take care of the patient. Based on their individual set of circumstances Andy looking to the future. Then try to modify behavior. So important because of course our behavior matters but medicine in general should be a judgment free zone. Right doctor Jennifer ash and we appreciate it thank you thanks Diane. And so there are some big concerns about the president's age putting him at greater risk when it comes of this virus but as of right now. President trumps physician says the president and the First Lady are both well at this time and that he will maintain. A vigilant watch Terry Moran joins us now with more and Terry we know this virus as doctor ash descended affects people differently to you never know what will happen. And so you know we we hate to entertain it but what happens if the president becomes unable to do his job. Well that is a possibility obviously with this disease and what happens is the 25 amendment of the constitution kicks it. There have been times in our past where we've had incapacitated. Presidents present Wilson had a stroke present carpet was shoddy linger for months that was all fixed. After the shooting of of John F. Kennedy the 25 amendment provides two ways for the president to transfer authority temporarily. One voluntary the other involuntary to the vice president to become acting president and it's very simple. If president trump at any time. Feels he's unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office he just submits a written declaration. Saying that to the senate. And the house and vice president pants becomes acting president now that's happened three times in our history and scares me President Reagan. Once and president George W. Bush twice voluntarily. Transferred the powers and duties of the presidency to their vice presidents when they underwent elective surgeries. What if president any president falls so ill or is otherwise in contrasted that they can't make that written declaration. When the vice president convenes cabinet under the constitution. And the cabinet and will vote if a majority vote today will submit a written declaration saying the president is unable and and the president upon recovering. Can re claim. The presidency so this is not a usurpation it is an attempt to bring order to a very difficult situation. And add the vice president has testing that negative for the virus I ask this from a completely hypothetical standpoint but. What would happen if they were both unable to do the job. Well. That is also provided for by the constitution and the law although there are some questions around it. Those are short answers speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi under a law. Passed in 1947 would become the president miscues we should resign and should become the acting president. The problem with that is some constitutional scholars reading the constitution as it was written way back. In the 1780s. They note that the constitution says that it if the vice president and president are both unable to be president. The the next officer. Is the secretary of state keeping it in the executive department we could have a problem. If secretary of state Mike Pompeo says. The constitution won't allow someone from another party in another branch of government to become president even if the congress passed a law. Who would decide. That's never come away American anywhere near that. But right now and most people except that if president trump and vice president parents were both somehow incapacitated. Speaker of the house meticulous he would resign and should become the acting president. Rights hammer and force in Washington thanks Terry. And with 32 days to go until the election we can't ignore how this might affect the race for the White House let's go now to Mary Bruce in Washington merry. The president had a lot of travel plan for these next few weeks they're supposed to be another presidential debate in less than two weeks. What happens now well. Happens now that the campaign trail as we know it is effectively ground to a screeching halt the president as you mentioned has been. Basically campaigning nonstop it was supposed to have an event in Florida today that is obviously been canceled he has several more rallies on the books those are. Up in the air it is really not clear how long the president is going to be isolated but it is likely that he is going to miss a large chunk of time here in this very critical. Final stretch now you mentioned the debate those are also up in the air right now Joseph Biden and president trump have two more face offs. On the calendar the next one in just two weeks on October 15 and that is now. Obviously in jeopardy the vice presidential debate is also set for next week on Wednesday since we know the vice president. Has now tested negative. That was used to be a little bit less up in the air but everything they are just so many questions here. About what this campaign now looks like going forward and I think big picture Diane you have to remember that this is just. A huge blow to the president's message about the pandemic. He has been out there campaigning aggressively. Arguing to his supporters of the country's rounding the corner as he says on the corona virus and that he taken leave the country. Out of this crisis he's been having these packed rallies to really prove that point. And the fact that the president himself has now tested positive. Just undercut that entire message. And Mary the president and Biden were on stage together for that debate on Tuesday they didn't shake hands or appear to go near each other. But there is some concern their what is Joseph Biden saying this morning. Well Joseph Biden and dangerous here from Miami Heat fanatic tweet extending his well wishes to the president and the First Lady and sources tell us the Joseph Biden is being tested. This morning we know he is regularly tested. His campaign goes to great lengths I can tell you having spent some time at these events. To make sure that when he is out there on the trail that it is done so in a matter that is in accordance with local guidelines but we did of course see them together for ninety minutes on that debate stage just on Tuesday night they were socially distance but they weren't married wearing any masks we do not know they had any closer contact her crossed paths in any other way. During the night and also there were reports of course that that members of the president's inner circle were sitting there in the debate audience. Not wearing masks themselves I can tell you I did a back seat some of those close to the president walking around you know the debate all without masks on so. There are a lot of questions about how far this this reaches. And in the same way that this is a blow to the president's campaign message you know Joseph Biden has been out they're campaigning in a very different way. From the president he is done very few in person event says that he has done have been you know it's very limited audience at a safe distance he's always wearing his mask. In less he is very far away from people because his campaign is trying to argue you know this virus is very much still. A real threat and her and Mary we saw the president's pick for supreme court judge Amy coney Barrett at the White House. With the president on Saturday. Could this disrupt the nomination process at all. Yeah biggest but it cut and there are real concerns about that this morning because of course she'd met with the president and then went up to the hill. And was also meeting with congressional leaders of course there's always you know a lot of contact between the Hilan the White House there's a lot of questions this morning about members of congress. Who may have potentially. Been in contact with those who are now infected with this. There are a lot of you know I think question circulating on the hill and perhaps it test being run up there as well and we did just hear from leader McConnell a short while ago in an interview. Where he made clear that the Republicans are going to take this very seriously they're going to take every seat deep across impossible saying that it is all hands on deck when it comes to these precautions because. They simply cannot spare any votes here they know they're not going to get any Democrats on board with any Tony Barrett confirmation they really can't afford. To lose any Republicans have Republicans not be able to show up to these hearings populace job to vote. Those hearings are expected to begin in just two weeks on the hill they are hoping to get this done get her confirmed. Before elect today back. Primary person Washington Forrest thanks Mary. And reaction has started pouring in from around the world in panel is in London tracking that for seeing good morning. Jack good morning Diane that's drug is being widespread global reaction from India to China. And here in person web prime minister Boris Johnson just tweeted. His best wishes to president fromm brown the First Lady saying. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from corona bars the pools Jones of one of a number of world leaders who knows exactly. How terrible the disease can be having spent weeks. Seriously ill in hospital himself remember he was also NIC you all the ventilator for a while. Now let president trump on president balls and our Brazil johnsons also one of those leaders. He's been accused of being skeptical minimizing the risks of the virus. Only to then discovered firsthand how widespread. I'm potentially devastating and they. And amidst the well wishes today there is also a tone of I told you so as best sealed social media. Book of Vladimir Putin one hole haunted and his sympathies. Russian president sent a telegram that he doesn't tweets of course saying I'm sure you'll inherent life and adjusting chip on this and optimism we'll help you. Those will be widespread officials sympathy across Asia from India and from Pakistan and Turkey. Now it's a national day and China but the news threatening homes social media that web many are responding with a mix of sympathy and bands that. So the presence of the European council whose goals are treating his wishes for speedy recovery but also I they've. It's up apple we all continue to fight every day now back to where we live. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said like millions of Israelis sever his wife and I at thinking a president old from those they give Milan its trump. Of which are friends of full and speedy recovery and German Chancellor Angela Merkel also sending her go which is saying I hope that they overcome the coroner infection well. And as soon completely healthy again. This has had an impact across the world. And many people which in the presence in the First Lady a speedy recovery. Right in panel for us in London thanks Ian. The stock market started falling sharply after the president announced he tested positive overnight or economic correspondent Deirdre Bolton joins us now with more on that. Future good morning with the latest on how this news is impacting the markets. Well Diane we expect to see a sell off as soon as the stock market opens in you really had that cause and a fact. We know the president confirm ring and the fact that he tested positive for the front a virus around 1 AM eastern time. And if you saw these stock charge that features charging right at that moment the Dow futures fell by about 500 points. That means at the open in a week an expected drop of about one and a half percent and I want to say it looks at the moment all features in red. That is to say this selling will be broad so even the areas that investors. Have gone Stew as sort of sea cave in place think of all the big tech companies that we all know very well. They even seem that they're going to be indicating a lower opening here die and one other thing to note. This just adds this over a layer of uncertainty it's not like we don't haven't got to worry about as it is. But the president confirming. That he tested positive that has a reminder to every in or out there the virus is still with us numerous economists have told me. The economy is the virus the virus is the economy. That's there we know we have an election coming up we know there are questions about another round of stimulus to investors really have a lot to weigh. And the president confirming he tested positive that just added another layer of uncertainty normally never bodes well for market performance San. And did you hear the final jobs report ahead of the election was released about an hour ago what are those numbers showing. It's a mixed picture but the tickle way is that the recovery is down shifting so that's not the brightest picture that we could see and if you look to some of the key headlines if you word jobs were added into the US economy than many economists had hoped and were forecasting. We did have an improvement if you like in the unemployment rate were down around seven point 2% that is much better than what we signed August. Ferries out to Michelle Meyer she is the chief of US economic sit back America. And she said really what's concerning server is the drop in the labor market force participation rates are just means more people. Are staying out of the labor force whether that's by choice or not by choice. They are staying out and they are staying out for a longer period of time so that's concerning to a lot of economists at gadget showing our recovery. Is down shifting I am and get a one of those things that we heard a chump invited debate about the recovery was whether it's V shaped or case shaped can you explain those briefly. And then expand on how the economy looks at this point. Sure Diana I think he was optimistic version of our economy was a V shape meaning we also this collected hits. With the corona virus with the lock downs that we had to do even if you just measure by the unemployment rate I mean if you remember back in February which seems eon ago. We had a five decade plus a low of three and a half percent then in April we went through a post World War II high fourteen point 7%. So that does show is nearly to what extent. We really took this hit hard in our economy because of the corona virus to there was a lot of hope that okay we would hit. A certain bottom level if you like. And then bounced back up pretty quickly that's making that V shaped I think what's becoming more clear two more people as time goes on why people are like about this K recovery. Is that the people who are in the professional classes of people can still work from home. They're still working they're still getting paid. They are still contributing. So essentially their salaries have not been kite. Their style of life has banned at at worst inconvenience we can say but as far as what the Mott money that is actually going into their pockets. That has not changed what we've seen on the other and are for essential workers people who have to physically be present at their jobs. Where perhaps they are being put in harm's way more directly to the virus Q it's a fax. Those are the people who have gotten five when we think they have the jobs market it's certainly. Hospitality. Restaurants we've seen this area get hit hard jams I mean to travel there are tons and tons of businesses tons and tons of industries. That are struggling and because of the corona virus and it's not quite clear when those industries will be able to recover especially not before a vaccine is widely. Being able to use and distributed Diane write your devolved and forest thank your dress. And former New Jersey governor an ABC news contributor Chris Christie helped president trump prepare for Tuesday night's debate. Early this morning he spoke with George Stephanopoulos on GMA let's listen. You're just talking about this after the debate. On Wednesday were part of the presence debate prep. He's met with him through the weekend talk about your contacts with the president what precautions you took do you know whether you have Covert right now. Well George I was at the White House. From Saturday afternoon through. Much time on Tuesday. On and off during those days I was tested every day that I went to the white house on the last test I took was on Tuesday morning and I was negative. And we. You know are now good on the go and get a test. This morning. To see if access is changed I feel fine I don't feel any symptoms. At this time. And barring obviously you know hope remains that way. What can you tell us about the bubble were folks wearing masks were you wearing a mask was Rudy Giuliani wearing a mask when they were. When you were working with the president and others in the room. No no I was wearing masks in the room. When we were prepping the president during that period of time. And we were in the group was. Us about five or six people in total. And end any and Chris of course you've you've been close in close kind of hope hicks as well the president. Did you notice any symptoms around the debater anything and the president's any symptoms around the president. No I didn't George in the Norwood Pope. When I didn't when I left on Tuesday. About 1 o'clock I left on Tuesday afternoon. Hit back up to New York to be part of our coverage. I hope he seemed completely fine. And as the president so no I didn't notice any symptoms from either of them or anybody else. That I interacted with at the White House. Okay Chris Christie thanks very much. And some insight from Chris Christie there who helped the president prepare for his debate saying among other things that those who were helping the president prepare. Were not wearing masks at that time we have heard the president. Downplay the pandemic because he says he didn't want to cause the American public to panic the president has also attended. Crowded rallies and is rarely seen. Wearing a mask in public here's our chief national affairs correspondent Tommy honest with more on that. The president's positive test comes after months of wood dangerous gamble. Downplaying Covert nineteen floating public health regulations and minimizing the dangers of the virus. I wanted to own. Play it down I still like playing it down yes because I don't want to hit a panic. President has also frequently criticized his old scientist for recommendations on masks and just three days ago attacked opponent Jill body in. Four regularly wearing one. I don't have I don't Wear masks like him every time you see he's got a misty could be speak and 200 feet away from many shows up with the biggest mask editors and despite the science the president admitting when it comes to wearing a mask he just doesn't want to do. Just where when myself it's a recommendation they recommended. I'm feeling good. I just don't want to be doing I don't know somehow sitting in the Oval Office. Behind that beautiful resolute desk. The great resolute desk I think wearing a face mask. As they create. Presidents prime minister's dictators kings queens. Somehow. I don't see for myself I just I just maybe a change my mind that this will pass. Even mocking reporters wearing them in briefings. It's as you can you're here health comedy field where. Well. If you don't take it off. You're very powerful. In fact it was July months after his CDC revised guidance on wearing masks before the president ever dog would in public. First appearing with a mass at Walter Reed hospital to meet with veterans I can. Game. Com Lou. I can. Surgeons at. The president held his first indoor rally in pollster in late June. Wear masks were not required and most chose not to Wear one. Including one time GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain who died from complications of Covert nineteen. Though it's unknown where or when he contracted the virus. The president has helped winning five more rally since. Lot of they get to do you know someday we're not going to be doing this anymore. What are they gonna do without them. Holding crowded events at a church in Arizona and its directory Nevada. Prompting foreign from the state insisting he safe and for of his supporters though backstage. You're actually sitting too close. He should really we should probably get rid of about. Another 7580%. Of you just two or through there like in this room. Even going head to head with the governor of North Carolina after state regulations forced the orange seats to drastically change its plans on the convention. I think your governor has to let this state open up. Eventually the president delivering his convention speech from the White House lawn in for of a crowd of 15100. Many without masks sitting shoulder to shoulder. There is nothing positive about this development and every would you be wishing the president personally a speedy recovery. What if anything it could possibly be a wake up call to anyone out there still doesn't take this pandemic seriously if the president can get this anyone. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm Diane Macedo thank you for joining us to remember ABC news live is here for you all day. With continuing coverage will be looking today as board president Tom. And the First Lady Gilani as Pope in nineteen diagnosis. As well as your latest news. The context and analysis there as well we'll see right back here at 11 AM eastern with another update. At 3 PM for your voice your vote breakdown wishes of president. And the First Lady in speedy.

