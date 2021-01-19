ABC News Live Update: President Trump's final full day in office

More
President Trump is expected to issue more than 100 pardons, plus, the latest security concerns ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration Wednesday.
29:33 | 01/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Update: President Trump's final full day in office

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"29:33","description":"President Trump is expected to issue more than 100 pardons, plus, the latest security concerns ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration Wednesday. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75344295","title":"ABC News Live Update: President Trump's final full day in office","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-update-president-trumps-final-full-75344295"}