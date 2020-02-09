Transcript for ABC News Live Update: President Trump’s visit to Kenosha

Good morning I'm Diane Maceda thanks for streaming with us. In today's update after patches warning heading into Labor Day weekend saying the consequences will be dire if holiday parties lead to an increase in infections. And as more students head back to the classroom we're getting a look inside packed hallways and a high school in Florida the big question now what kind of testing should students and teachers be getting. Also ahead the new experiments showing how effective too popular face coverings really are. Can face shields and masks with about slow the spread of covad nineteen when used on their own. What to know before you head out wearing one. And the election interference warning raising questions about a Russian scheme to. What we know about the bulletin meant for law enforcement and stopped it and why. And Rihanna telling boyfriend is suing the city of Louisville and the police what is now saying about Taylor's killing. And why he says he can no longer stay silent. But we start with president Trump's visit to Kenosha Wisconsin the president toward damaged buildings and met with police focusing on what he called. Tremendous violence in the wake of protests after the police shooting of Jacob lake. The president also met with local officials but didn't mention Blake specifically or speak with any members of his family he did say he feels terribly for what the family has gone through. Senior White House correspondent to city Avaya has the latest on the trip and the response. On HR block of Kenosha Wisconsin president trump pushing his law and order rallying cry they should never happen to think like this should never happen. Coming to the defense of. Police you have. Some bad apples we all know that and those will be taking care of through the system. And nobody's going to be easy enemy then you have people the joke they're under tremendous pressure. And when asked if he believes there is systemic racism he went after protesters instead. You have anarchy as saying you have the looters and you have the writers Jim multi Jeb agitators. And that's what you should be focusing on what you question. On that visit president trump did not meet with the Stanley of Jacob Blake shot by police seven times in the back his uncle telling ABC Alex Perez. They're fine with it we're not Matt these. And we've got mark who are due. Just but the president is defending seventeen year old Kyle written house accused of killing two demonstrators in the Kenosha protest. This morning written house remains in custody as his lawyer posted this video on Twitter sharing what he says is a jail house message from the teenager. Birthday you may want to keep them out of my car underlining the word. Mission to begin any college are no longer gap. And the president digging in on his unsubstantiated claim that so called thugs dressed in dark clothing. Plotted to fly the Republican National Convention to incite unrest but providing no evidence. The entire plane filled out when. The looters the advantages the rioters people that obviously you're looking for trouble. His right well Joseph Biden exasperated. Look this president from the world when he came down the escalator and his fancy hotel in New York. Has been preaching division and hate got to return to some sense of decency. In America. And president trap has been on an early morning tweet storm among his targets Election Day he is now resurfacing that unfounded claim that this will be deemed most car wrapped. Election in American history of course we're just 62 days out from Election Day. Under that backdrop he had stepped the battleground state of North Carolina to commemorate the 75 anniversary. Of the end of World War II Diane of course North Carolina not the only battlegrounds that Wisconsin trip yesterday also a crucial battleground in this election. Cecilia they get thanks for the update to Syria. And for more on the protests and violence around the country I want to bring in former Baltimore mayor Stephanie Rawlings Blake mayor good morning thanks for being here. I so you were mayor of Baltimore when violence erupted dare after the death of Freddie gray walk us through what it's like when you're trying to lead a city going through this. It's very challenging. Especially for someone like me who would so is making short. Gergen and breaks the protesters were protected the same time we I'm. Well I'm not really excited I had to lead on the community. Easy any cities across an era and not let alone. Work with community leaders with picket slipped religious leaders. I am weak. Other organizations and with the police. You I'm sure that the community it's our. Eight change and they're not over and it's fortunately. The nitty dull and it. Lot of these are problems we are seeing. What do you think makes these protests that we're seeing now different from what you encountered five years ago. He is. Is fair. Whether. There is. And its own problems are at least. Say yes. We. Is. Call or shoot room. He's so guilty. Wrong way and yeah it was just depart and what. Irks. She mayor. And all police report. On the streets so protesters. Communities across the country see it is countries. How. Deep it is there is no help. Mean you're. Not New Yorkers should. Essentially. You're it you're your supper. The sixteenth is his bread and any individual's. Needs profitable. In Baltimore at the time that you were there the relationship between the police and the community was notoriously fraud at that time but a lot has been done since then so. Walk us through some of the things that were done to try to fix that and what do you think worked and what did and. So I know what works is listening. And prioritizing. Eat eat me eat what works it's only your ear problems and yeah. Playing the blame game I am you. Nothing gets better when you're looking for is eager you say. All of the players all of these injuries are. People women's do the hard work chat conversations. And create a week forward. Worked is I don't. Days. Sixty and stuff from our president who in his inauguration sad. The button streaks across our country our enemy and day because he was. Isn't it 18. Help operate our cities brace AT. And what doesn't work it's it is. Easy responsibility or ignore all the leader or. All are not sir. And I'm gonna ask about the president's role in the second bad but I want to talk a little there about eight and meet we spoke up police reform that's kind of a longer term goal. In the meantime how do you com. It you know the violence and how do you facilitate. That conversation that you're talking about about getting all the players having that difficult conversation. With everyone which seems incredibly difficult right now if you if you're the mayor one of these cities you know what should they be doing right now. You could be there right now because what we're seeing it cities. In Portland. What want to use. And the city is higher but most are. Or aren't going autos and X normal and eat and there are small amount. Or. Our. Devastation and destruction distraction. And in order to beat. Cool you use your resources all of our resources you relationships there. Is. To those community it is nation. Its people quit so BP will share. I'm mr. blame him. Share about port lawyer she. You just use our streets back to. Eat eat slate. And these lady right and you're able to. Insulate the it's he wants nimbly to Asian. And you just strapped. Cities and it is it is to cheer. You isolate those dictators and remove from streets. It's clear that you don't approve of the president's a job in governing the so far but. Going forward what do you think a president can due to support all those efforts that you just talked about. I think the president she'd simply showed that he cares. EOS_E. Eighty. It's just East Lansing knowledge good people on boats. When it's. What it's not isn't it hurts. But he. Acknowledged both I and others. On board sees people who don't want. The police they don't want to let police they want better lease it keep it shows them eat it even sure he understands. It and eat better. I'm easy be better technique can be better than government can be better it will be an hour we'll see. Right from a Baltimore mayor Stephanie Rawlings break we appreciate your time this morning thank you. And Rihanna Taylor's boyfriend is suing the city of Louisville and a Louisville police Taylor and EMT was fatally shot by police in our own home during a no knock raid in March. Her boyfriend Kenneth walker was there and he's telling his story publicly for the first time he says charges against him were meant to cover up Taylor's killing. And that he can no longer stay silent here's Marcus Moore. Speaking out publicly for the first time since his girlfriend Rihanna Taylor was shot to death by police Kenneth walker is revealing the deep pain. And his call for justice. My life changed forever. I can no longer remain sound. Walker is now suing the city of blue opal and removal police seeking ten and a half million dollars in damages for assault. Battery false arrest and malicious prosecution. And asking for immunity from any further prosecution. The charges brought against me religious Alison we think cover every honest Martin. Kinney was. Lack of a better target frightened. In this case and charged with crimes that he did not commit. Nearly six months have passed since Taylor was killed according to the lawsuit walker says he looked when he sexual EMT worker had fallen asleep. When he says police broke down the door on a no knock warned. Walker says in self defense he fired a shot. Taylor caught in the middle of the offices flying bullets was hit five times in the lawsuit walker claims he yelled for help quote. But no one came as his wounded girlfriend bled to death. Used to do what yeah. Every guy he ghost is Lee wary that this is happening. It every day he gets up he doesn't know is today the dagger coming back. One officer was shot in the leg police initially charged walker with attempted murder. But Dole's charges were later dropped Walker's lawyers maintained that the bullet that hit the officer may have come from friendly fire. I was raised back good famine. Finally begun although I would never know we see the results. There have been months of protests and outraged calling for the officers to be charged what Taylor's death. The hash tags justice for Rihanna Taylor and say her name going viral this as Taylor's ex who was the subject of that no knock warrant. Is speaking out from jail. Accusing mobile prosecutors of offering him a plea deal if he would connect bring honor to his ongoing drug case. Now you're all. My culinary local. The prosecutor's office denies we ought to was ever work co defendant in the case saying quote. The police chief is Sam Maggie are posted on FaceBook was a draft that was part of pre indictment plea negotiations. With mr. Glover and his attorney. Those drafts were never part of the court record and are not court documents. And Rihanna Taylor's family has released a statement saying in part that they are outraged and they say prosecutors and police acted in quote. The most egregiously dishonest and dis honorable way possible. Marcus Moore thanks for that report. The army is launching an in depth investigation to a series of alarming disappearances and deaths on Fort Hood army base and how its leaders have responded. This comes after the death of army specialist Vanessa Guillen whose remains were found more than two months. After she disappeared from that base investigators say she was killed by a fellow soldier. Another sergeant elder Fernandez who vanished from the base last month was found hanging from a tree after claiming he was sexually abused. Army secretary Ryan McCarthy says Fort Hood has the highest rates for murder sexual assault and sexual harassment among the army's installations. He says the best way to solve its problems is by doing quote a thorough investigation of all the activities of the chain of command from the top all the way down to the bottom. Four heads top general is being moved to another assignment on post as the investigation gets started. An ABC news has obtained a Department of Homeland Security bulletin warning about Russian attempts to interfere with the upcoming presidential election. The warning was supposed to be issued to law enforcement nearly two months ago but number was raising serious questions about who stopped it and why. ABC's chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl has the details. It was meant to be a warning and intelligence bulletin from the Department of Homeland Security. Alerting local state and federal law enforcement to a Russian scheme to damaged Joseph Biden's presidential campaign. The draft bulletin titled. Russia likely to denigrate health WS candidates to influence 20/20 election. Said intelligence analysts have determined with high confidence. That Russia is trying to convince voters that Joseph Biden isn't mentally fit to be president. As evidence the bulletin cites stories by Russian controlled news outlets from September 2019 until May of this year. Claiming without evidence that Joseph Biden's quote. Verbal miscues. Are symptoms of dementia. We assess Russian malign influence actors are likely to continue denigrating presidential candidates through allegations of poor mental or physical health. To influence the outcome of the 20/20 elections the Bolton said. All kinds of Bolton also said Chinese in Iran Ian state controlled media had also been raising questions about mental fitness. What about Trump's mental fitness not Biden's. According to an email obtained by ABC news the Bolton was shared with senior staff at the Department of Homeland Security on July 7. It's scheduled to be released on July 9. But just an hour after receiving the faulted the chief of staff to the acting secretary of Homeland Security put the brakes on. Please hold on sending this one out until you have a chance to speak to AS one he wrote. Referring to acting Homeland Security secretary Chad wolf. That was nearly two months ago in the faulted was never issued in response to our reporting at ths spokesperson tells ABC news. While ths generally does not comment on leaks documents this particular draft product. Lacked the necessary context and evidence for broader dissemination. Outside of the department of homeland security's office of intelligence and analysis. After briefing the acting secretary. Client a leadership delayed the products for further review the spokesperson also notes the DHS did share three other reports on election security. With state and local law enforcement the trump campaign's message on Biden's fitness. Has been so what's the one the Bolton tributes to the Russians including this had released in June. To find an extra pain in reverend LeRoy sitting. And we. Shortly before the ths document was drafted him. In response to or story a spokesperson for the president's campaign told ABC. We will beat Joseph Biden parents where we don't want or need any foreign interference. But the withholding of this document is especially significant considering the recent announcement from the Director of National Intelligence. It will cut off in person briefings to congress. On election interference. Diane. My Jonathan Karl in Washington Forrest thanks the nation's top infectious disease doctors warning that Labor Day parties could lead to increased corona virus infections. Okay caught Baltimore case. What you don't want. But I don't let them only legally we'll. A Labor Day is traditionally the start of the school year in many parts of the country to. And Melissa county Florida an anonymous teacher posted this image of a crowded hallway on the first day of school on Monday. The union called it shocking and disappointing seeing the image highlights the risks teachers are facing. The school district says the crowd was quickly dispersed adding quote we believe this picture is a snapshot of the gathering that lasted just a few minutes. But the issue does raise the question of what kind of testing teachers and students should be getting. On GMA this morning doctor she's job dean of the brown university school of public health suggested schools take a cue from sports. For a large parts of America surveillance testing the kind that the White House staff get the conduct professional sports get. Would be extremely helpful. We're not doing it and in fact yesterday administration officials called it utopia to be able to how that for our kids of course I believe that if we can do it for a he's into it for the White House I think was due to do its markets. And a new experiment is revealing how effective too popular face coverings are when it comes to slowing the spread of cove in nineteen. Researchers used lasers to look at face shields and masks took valves to show how protective they really are here's will grieve with what you need to know. This morning new video showing just how ineffective at face shield can be when used alone to protect against the spread of corona virus it's part of a new study from Florida Atlantic University. Researchers using a water and glycerin mixture to simulate a cough or sneeze from a mannequins mouth and nose. The larger draw that they will get to stop. This long drawn its aid arm. Longer Eritreans. Grainy. Very. Early NBC's knoller around the bodies that are very easily blend species are used by health care workers it's always in conjunction written not. Researchers also testing and and 95 rated mask with an acceleration valve when Meehan handle. Are basically closes. All the air and gets suture through the mess material. During installation don't know opens and he needs to. Truly must deal and there is slow fair which is not an if you're trying to restrict are stranded off Carl. Vermin noting that these specific masks are mainly designed for construction workers earlier this summer this same research group tested which masks could be most effective at blocking particles from traveling. The winner in that study the homemade quilt in cotton mask. Which kept particles close at two and a half inches away as compared to the Bandana which allowed particles to travel upwards of three feet. However the study did not include all commonly used massed tanks. The bottom line take way of the study shields and masks with valves not as effective in stopping droplets from spreading but remember droplets will always spread to some degree. No matter the type of mask a person uses so maintaining social distance is as always. Very important Diane. Not all right we'll Rea good tip their thanks well. And a few more things to know before you go senator Ed Markey has defeated congressman Joseph Kennedy making it the first time in history at Kennedy has lost to race in Massachusetts. Kennedy enter that race is the favorite but mark he overtook him with a strong push to appeal to younger voters. Mark you will now face Republican Kevin O'Connor in November. The newest cast of Dancing With The Stars was revealed on GMA this morning some of the big names heading into the ballroom. Former NFL player Vernon Davis head coach from the hit series cheer Monica Obama. Hip hop superstar Nelly Backstreet boy AJ McLean and amid tight your queen herself Carol Baxter. And a rock legend has accepted a challenge doing drama off. From a ten year old. Danny Michel issued that challenge and YouTube to food fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl and twelve and responded on Twitter vigilant. Yeah. You're an incredible drummer but. And really flattered. That you take several months songs did you for your videos. And he's done at all. Perfectly and. I'm Michelle resided on Twitter thanking girl and his daughter harper. Are lending him her drugs. Such a cool interaction between those two. The two fighters songs you can't go wrong with any of us and that's evident as ABC news live update I'm Diane Maceda thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. Up next plane standout on the road to renaming examining places whose names. From a painful history. We'll see right back here at 11 AM to. Since Stacy.

