Good morning everyone I'm Diane Macedo and you're watching the celebrations in Beijing China as revelers ring in 20/20 one. Earlier in Wuhan China crowds gathered to ring in the new year exactly one year. After the World Health Organization detected an unknown virus there we now know that was the first case of Kobe nineteen. Here in the US we are still seeing cases rises and frustrations grow over the vaccine roll out just over two million Americans have been vaccinated well short. Of the trump administration's plan to get twenty million vaccinated by the end of the year. Operation warp speed now admits the rollout is not going as quickly as plans. Meanwhile we now have two confirmed cases of a new strain of twelve of nineteen originally found in the UK. The strain was first confirmed in Colorado and now in California. Doctor fat she warns will likely see more cases across the country. And health experts are urging people to stay home for New Year's Eve and to celebrate safely. Becky haven't made history overnight becoming the first woman to act as head coach during an NBA regular season games. Famine is normally on the sidelines as the assistant coach of the San Antonio Spurs but she took over for head coach Gregg Popovich during last night's game. Against the lakers after Popovich was injected. Hammond has been with the spurs for seven years after an all star WNBA career cup last night's game a substantial moment. And this morning we are celebrating the life of TV icon Don wells the actress famous for playing Marianne on Gilligan's Island passed away at 82 years old. Of complications from covad nineteen. She's best known for playing Mary Ann Summers the sweet girl from Kansas on the classic Gilligan's Island. John Wells started the show at the agent when he five. The youngest of her fellow cast mates. While Gilligan's Island only lasted three years wells became an icon for generations that cut. Personify the girl next door and we can't see you on the lake. Forty years old she was crowned miss Nevada and went on to compete in the Miss America pageant she then moved on to TV appearing on shows like maverick. You seem beautiful and later took on film and the order appearing in dozens of plays. People are gonna remember Don wells for not only being an actress on one of our beloved sitcoms of all times those Gilligan's Island reruns we'll let air full at first and stat that is her lasting legacy. Tina Louise who played ginger is now the sole surviving member of the original Gilligan's Island cast. She remembered wells in a statement overnight saying I will always remember her kindness to me. We shared in creating a cultural landmark that has continued to bring comfort and smiles to people during this difficult time. I hope that people remember her the way I deal. Always with a smile on her face. When asked by the television academy wells herself said how she'd like to be remembered. Kind. Good friend. Happy. Breed is different. And wells public. Says says in real life she was also a teacher motivational speaker and conservationist. Just a few years ago she was even honored for her work with the organization the elephant sanctuary. Well said she wanted to make a difference and in her 82 years she certainly did. And now to the new star studded musical that started on tick talk. Grafted to leave it tick tock musical started as just a short video on a popular rap. Now it's a full blown Broadway production. Will Reeve has that story. Nine months after the corona virus pandemic turned off the bright lights of Broadway a beacon of hope provided by Iraq but this Iraq. He's the one behind these recipes. Cooked. Whose real cool. Remy Iraq to be exact protagonist of the Disney Pixar classic gratitude this time in musical form streaming on New Year's Day. The journey to ratatouille the tick tock musical began with this video from New York teacher and Lee Jacobson. It's a love ballad called ode to Ramey. I was reading this article about the new grads junior drag coming to Disney world in huge Disney fan. So using that as inspiration I just started singing this little song about the main character any. Her Rondo to the Parisian rodents with culinary dreams went viral this summer. Getting millions of views and inspiring fellow tick talkers to create their own songs. For ratatouille re imagined as a musical original songs included trashes our treasure. That's a. Yeah. And the gas operational anyone can cook. Snakes its term. After those appetizers proved so popular. The main course is ready to be served if we're going to be thieves here are some exclusive orders from the upcoming show. We are not pleased and you me to stay out of the kitchen and away from those humans. Though which started with amateurs having fun amid the pandemic. The tick tock musical features serious star power with performances by Adam Lambert tightest Burgess and Wayne Brady. And it's five. Guru life a little relax. Solo live. Should I get this call from the from my agent who who says Wayne. They want she edited to dual role in the ratatouille musical from the from two time. Though it. The ratatouille musical fuming that actually. Got it made into a musical his people are done I thought it was the coolest thing. Call for a good cause you need tickets to stream the show and proceeds from those tickets will go to the actor's fund which hopes to give some form of relief. To nearly 100000. People who rely on Broadway for their livelihood the Broadway shut down is expected to extend until at least the. And his mates. Diane we certainly need that help urgently will Reeve a very creative way to get it thanks. And for more of your technology and science headlines here's ABC's Mona clothes are opting. And its advice ticketmaster's settled a years long legal battle that's going debate at ten million dollar fine for hacking into a competitors' computers a stump. With the help of a former employee of that company Ticketmaster fire two people involved in the case in 2017. Amazon is behind the podcasting start up wandering for an undisclosed amount the move is seen as an attempt to better compete in the podcasting market with apple and Spotify. Quandary counts over ten million unique listeners per month. And finally a designer has built his own grappling hook on that would make any superhero jealous. It fits on one arm uses carbon dioxide cartridges issued a hot and happy. Thousand watt motor to pull him up in the air he says his next project is in web shooter like spider man's signing up for that one goes near tech bytes. They and that means I don't have to use silly spray anymore. Making live suddenly are convenient for you Mona thanks. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm Diane Macedo thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live is here for you all day. With the latest news context and analysis have a great day everyone. And a he's happy and seek New Year's.

