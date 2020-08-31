Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Remembering the legacy of ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman

Good morning I'm Arial rash act and for guy and peseta thanks for streaming live and today's update unrest in Portland after a weekend of violent clashes supporters of president trump holding a rally where they were confronted by a group of counter protesters. Leading to a host of arrests across the city. And an investigation is underway after and was shot and killed Saturday night the governor organist pleading for an end to the violence. Blasting what she calls right wing vigilantes into the city armed and looking for night. And in Wisconsin a weekend of peaceful protests and hundreds demand justice after the police shooting of Jacob Blake. President trump is set to visit the city of an ocean tomorrow. But the state governor is pleading for the White House to cancel the trip saint you insert it make matters worse. Plus a bitter milestone in the US is closing in on six million cases of coping nineteenth with more than 183000. Deaths since the start of the pandemic. And it US open is set to start today in New York but one player is already dropping out after testing positive for the virus. Tennis turned itself will not allow fans. And players and coaches will be sequestered in a bubble getting tested twice in the first 48 hours and every four days after that. And history in the Middle East the first ever direct commercial flight between Israel and the United Arab Emirates happened today. It comes after a groundbreaking deal brokered by the US to normalize relations between the two countries. White House special advisor Jared Kushner who was on flight called it up manifestation of what's possible. In the Middle East and John Thompson the former Georgetown coach who became the first African American coach to win an NCAA men's division one basketball championship. As died his family says he was an inspiration to many and devoted his life to developing young people not simply on but most importantly. Off the basketball court. He was sent me eight. And now to honoring the legacy in the life of actor and activist chat with Bozeman. The black panther star lost his very private battle with colon cancer this weekend passing away at age 43. And now tributes are pouring it ABC's TJ Holmes has more. Yeah. As the iconic black panther. Chadwick Bozeman became an inspiration for millions and not looking good for all the people and I am keen to know more compound. The first black superhero to star in his own movie. Why didn't quarantine and then phasing movie like this and rampant and blacks here Alice. It's important because I didn't I didn't have this going I just know what he's gonna mean. To you when you see some days he can give you a certain type of confidence. We want to the world. His death at the age of 43 from colon cancer shocks the world he received the diagnosis for years ago and kept his battle private. The loss filled by children everywhere a much needed superhero now gone those kids remembering the man that made a dream a reality. Martin who is. And UV and movie he was someone who. Like his secret struggle even kept from his closest coworkers like his black panther director Ryan Cooper. Saying after his family released to their statement I realized that he was living with his illness the entire time I knew him. But while he was suffering he was still bringing joy to countless others inspiring graduates and resolve a mater Howard University. I don't know what you refugees. But if he'll willing to take the hot away. The wall complicated ones the want to put more failures at first this successes. The one that has ultimately proven to have more meeting while victory. Well glory be you will bring ready. Visiting children with cancer at saint suits it was a get from Jackie Robinson. To James Brown. Chief Justice Thurgood Marshall. What problems. But shouldn't yeah. Both men became a Hollywood star portraying icon satellite and now he'll be remembered by so many for his remarkable work. Smoothly and overnight his marvel universe can estimates remembering the man behind the suit as so much more than just the man you saw on screen. I didn't have enough time check it is here. Far too short time. Chad bray quiz eight deeply kind. And gentle person there will forever. Be an ever principal piece missing for more remarkable family. He's a historical figure. And it's the black panther. Also. Such. Current and decent human being. To all of those little kids. That love black panther and looked to to child as a hero. Just know that the guy who play them is an even bigger hero in real life. Our thanks to TJ Holmes for that and for more on Bozeman impact on Hollywood and beyond I'm joined by Mike news of serious accent and ABC news radio entertainment reporter Candice Williams. Good morning to both of you thanks for being S. Morning morning. Mike I want to start with you attributes are now pouring in from celebrities to political leaders to families with small children who want to know what does this mean. For so many children specifically black kids to see someone who looks like themselves playing a super hero. It means everything indicated injury medicine possible injury and there's nothing like art imitating life right commit any part. And it you can never seeing yourself on the big screen at being a superhero reports and reports law and we did she are so that's Dupree here right we always there's a superhero right and when you're able Sheen your right didn't he she your elks and on the black space. This should be hero saving the world and only yet you open possibilities of what is possible and became I had a great urban our nation. We're going through so much bracelets and Susan much strikes into a major believed to gain and what is possible and is now by the tactics are the first black president. Didn't happen the first likes to be here I can only imagine and what it's like being a young person Carlin a young lightweight particular age seeing bolt though as your reality. That's a PowerPoint merits where that each and for your identity and forget self awareness. Such a symbol of hoping Candace you had a chance to interview Bozeman and the black panther cast when the movie first came out. What did this role mean to hand. It meant so much to be quite honest with you when I spoke to him he felt honored east out. You feel the privilege of stepping into these shoes but not only that he felt the weight he felt the gravity at all and he was not. You know one that didn't take this role seriously did not think about all that it would meet movie aunt and how well. And so I know when I spoke to him one of the things that he'd want to tick and gay was. This is not just me playing the role this is meet starting a conversation to meet would be hard to lose something greater and and so he wanted people to understand that he took it several seriously. And that it was not just something that he was doing because it was a job eight something that he fell to the core pistol was important and needed to be done. To amplify its narrative to amplify these voices that are always heard what we're all Luis Tiant street. Gang Candace says he mentioned Bozeman was not just an actor he was an advocate for racial equality he pushed back on casting directors to he fell cast black actors and stereotypical roles. Let's take a listen to a bit of his words of inspiration to some of the graduates at a commencement speech it is all mater Howard University. In 2018. When I dared to challenge this system that we. Relegate us to victims is there are ties with no clear historical backgrounds no hopes that sounds when I questioned that method of which trailed. A different path. Opened up for me. The pats have my destiny. As you committees to you'll pass press on with pride. Impress own with purpose. He heard there Bozeman inspiring those students telling them to press on with pride press on with purpose Mike. How did he live that message both on screen and off. I think we're learning more about how he lived there are. His lie after his death. I think finding that he kept. The colon cancers those secrets on private. But still lists that it was important Brett hammock to June the important work are playing lead incredible roles that Herbert Marshall. Plane's black band there playing Jackie Robinson claimed it I can't ignore moment that means so much to black Americans that means so much so black history each and that he was willing to some really sacrifice himself and you really think about it it's George it was sacrifice and insolvent or the for the greater good of the community for the greater -- to -- teacher realized our greatness she ourselves on the screen and to bring these characters any heroes that used to be hidden speakers so light and other complex stories and he was willing to sacrifice his house. I can only imagine those days and he was tired those days that you went to keep up their game but he recognized a shoulder. Ned as union the responsibility he bared on his shoulders yelled parts often that so much of the black man's identity and dated may write as actual. We carry the brunt of the march sandwich we carry the responsibility of a community to carry the weight of the society. And we had a responsibility and re dating walk out of our doors as over the fact that he had internalized that. Recognizes how much and also to showcase at on the screen and deliberate greatness. And against for the greater good at. That is so powerful bat is going to be chat baldness legacy. The legacy of its own properties and it was custodian at. But to beat it could still be in a great initial let young black boys and black community she believed it and sell it we can stand up straight Archie shortest flats a high. Is going to be the legacy about the ultimate sacrifice that he paid for us I mean that it is the most paltry six Dana beat any human being could get him. I think so many were shocked to hear that he had even been battling cancer for those four years because he section my eighty larger than life character both on screen and off Candice I want to bring you in. On Bozeman is legacy this is sort of an added layer knowing that he was essentially suffering in silence what do you think it means to black children and beyond to see someone see their hero be not only a hero on screen but off screen as well. Well meet so much to these young people because I mentioned before you don't he really took its August seriousness and in with sex true. But in all I think it shows and she. They can it chief goal they shouldn't. Outlive their dream like this close to treat this was an idea this comet that. Ended man helped usher in each so having him at the state beat. Add this person who wins their voice when they have a voice and image when they know what it look like to be able to see come to fruition I think in stuck to it. Amazing part of his character and end of the red at a kooky kids and that. Now these children knowing that this man had packed Dino obviously what Carl let's bring devastating but in that. That kind they heat here on earth what so. Instrumental and he made such an impact that I think that these young people can beat you can make an impact in your chart that you can make an impact. Just by the things that you decide to do and how you decide to New York time so I think bringing back and he Buteau is he called the new deal. Dealing with all of this be seated. A mollid are standing up and beat army knowing that we can accomplish much and that these young people you don't with a short time that chat with us here. He did so much and that they too can Bob and it slipped it makes you can't help team. Help others and an accomplished the amazing thing and walk in that same line so he was just that inspiration is eat it also began. Yeah absolutely and his impact felt far beyond it I just want to ask you might what made. The dad Chad with Bozeman so very uniquely positioned to play some of these firsts the first black Major League Baseball player the first black Supreme Court justice as you mentioned the first black. Marvel superhero. But I know he was selected in the roles that he chose. I know you also touched a little bit on the so what made him want to seize those roles and what they can uniquely positioned to do so. When he's a dynamic actor he has an ability to have so much from range and he prince. So much of himself into these characters and intuit his roles. Scituate heat isn't named big meeting about far on the role he's played those are key central figures could in the black community and our story arc of history right minister arc of history that made so many things pregnant premier intent this even be are here today and can about the way that we're talking about it but also it should go to his constitution of who he did as a person this should permit. I know I had a moment to be that has meant a Chadwick. A couple of years ago and we were hanging out in the village a New York City me and we were eating at a wobble. On a brownstone across a street remembering popular. It's billet. It was an easy Saturday night and net. Just again that in the moment amber and right now in America how we had to police Armas who has come to it was another young lady Kabila who was with. Come doesn't or that we were beings who noise that we were being too loud and we ago it was at that moment I became enraged. That. We re in his eighties and a street of all white people hardy years rabble is coming out of bars but yet we were singled out as the one who was being out when I began to raise my boys right Indians exchange our search. It was Chad we've actually. Pulled me back. May become more reserved and really handled the situation inch something bad is goes to show its number meant. I bet he had on an arm screen that he was best position as juveniles are chairs and body. But calm demeanor right. Nets shot at forks ranch. Ned a power instill a spreadsheet was able to convey that it has real bad idea whistles suited to it what's that clay beads and credible historic figures. He's incredible super heroes the superhero. And your shrink. Is actually in with your restraint and wind you use your power solar and acting Abbott balls. I Candice I have to ask you you know we're living in its time of social unrest the calls for social justice are unmistakable. What does it mean to the black community tend to lose some icons and heroes like chat with Bozeman and John Lewis and in Kobe Bryant. All within the same year where were they turn now for that inspiration. Honestly. It's a tough one it's a tough one because you know. I've had the opportunity to interview. A lot of these I can't be mentioned and Coby RE chat click and jokes you know in my personal day to day although they're not. Close friends are people that I hung out or safe but JR the deal still doubt in my own way. So it's it's we can speculate are all dealing with that all the right now we're green being with the activity. All the debt colored the last. Year summer when it went to college and we all. Be able to people hold. Any more gates in what is so. You know it's we look to that's tough question and he beat me dot chat me. Both men and the next he thought we did Cindy like he can't be had to eat Denzel Washington BLK Tak news Kiki. Mantle and so now it's like. We have to look to ourselves moody Bible yeah. The final with an ourselves we have to beat boys you have to teach you don't know from a chat quick and say okay we'll now I GDP could be catapults a the next generation. We have to look within ourselves I think that's something that are starting to see and understand it the collapse here in the streets in protest. But has hurt quality and you know all these being accurate at least talent he is being that our hot and affecting us are many many centuries now. Bob gates it's something that we are kind of coming to terms with is that the hot team BR Angel we have to be our own ways. And you know it matches we rely on these great I constitute represented so much for us we all have to be part of that whole. And were looking as your speaking at the the slew of celebrities who have weighed in on Twitter. I expressing their condolences and their love for of this this character in 43 years old and such an impact chat with Bozeman had. On so many of us we thank you might be used and Candice Williams for helping us remember him today. Thank you. And that does it for this ABC news live update on aerial rat chef in for Diane Macedo thanks for joining us coming up next an ABC news special chat with Bozeman a tribute for a change. And we leave you today with family sharing what Chad of Bozeman means to them. Have a great day. When we think about Catholics legacy to work things. It's on earth and I think you've got this. Do rule sorry heat analogy here tell us how jurors heard. Often find some way and to be able to see. The hole and those roles. Seen black people. And you loan facility and struggle and eighteen. I keep going on not a time to really sit look at us and maybe it's something that. We need it. For so long. Wore a black woman crazy young blacks and it is so when. He's and he wasn't happy and really. Superhero and then we can look I was saying yeah. I'm so. With the barks. Or.

