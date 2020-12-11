ABC News Live Update: Rise in new COVID-19 cases across US

More
Plus, with cases rising, improved treatments are emerging as a vaccine is developed, and President-elect Biden presses on with his transition as President Trump remains defiant.
18:58 | 11/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Rise in new COVID-19 cases across US

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"18:58","description":"Plus, with cases rising, improved treatments are emerging as a vaccine is developed, and President-elect Biden presses on with his transition as President Trump remains defiant.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74170555","title":"ABC News Live Update: Rise in new COVID-19 cases across US","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-update-rise-covid-19-cases-74170555"}