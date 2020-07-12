Transcript for ABC News Live Update: New stay-at-home orders for more than 30 million Californians

Good morning you have children and for Diana say thanks for streaming with fast in today's update policy entire state of California is under lockdown order that mayor of Los Angeles. Issuing a great warning. This is the greatest threat to life in Los Angeles that we have ever brings. As Kobe case is surge across the country just three days to go into a crucial FDA meeting this week about Pfizer's vaccine candidate. He will have to get approval also ahead Rudy Giuliani has tested positive recovered nineteen. The president's personal lawyer who has spent days traveling the country. Pushing the president trumps fall's election claims now in the hospital the latest on his condition this morning. And who else may have been exposed. And a holiday season is here is so how can you get those gifts safely during this pandemic the warning about shopping in person and the steps you can take. To reduce your risk of getting the virus. But we begin with the latest on the corona virus crisis approximately 129. Americans are testing positive. Every minute here in the US and in the last week alone the US is reported more than one point three million cases. More than any other week on record this with just three days to go until the FDA's critical meeting to discuss approval of Pfizer's vaccine. Meanwhile more than thirty million people in California are on lockdown this morning Caylee heart ten starts us off from Los Angeles. This morning more than thirty million Californians under lockdown. After hospital icu capacity dropped to critically low levels in the southern part of the state the new restrictions leading to closures for businesses and Danny gatherings with anyone outside your house sold until after Christmas Los Angeles county reporting 101000 more cases Sunday a new record. And statewide over 30000 new cases in a single day pushing the total over one point three million people infected. This is the greatest threat to life in Los Angeles that we have ever faced. We cannot survive my staff could not survive what events. This frustrated LA restaurant owner posting this emotional video showing a television crews tiny dining set up right. Just a few feet from the outdoor dining area she was forced to close. Everything I own is being taken away from me and they set up a movie company right next. I outdoor patio. We know of Israel. We also. You know followed every protocol they want it. And to shut its down wits. Almost no notice before the holidays with no funding no way. Are riding it. Is cruel. The US averaging a staggering 100 in 86000. New cases a day. Kobe nineteen wreaking Havoc from coast to coast despite restrictions this Staten Island bar refusing to clothes. General manager arrested for a second time in less than a week. This while in Massachusetts the governor tours a makeshift field hospital in Worcester ready in case the State's medical centers reached capacity but for many facilities the bigger concern is having to staff available to care for more and more Kofi patients. I'm running out our nurse as. We have this speech at the panic by the medical center but they did not happen that's the part that doctors. You can have huge hospital but if you don't have them in power. I can outfit your life. Even expect concern for our hospitals being overwhelmed and the dire warnings by public health officials that have led officials like those here in California to implement these strict restrictions but there's a lot of anger and frustration and some at what's been perceived as inconsistencies. And double standards like. Here Dziena Monica pier. This fear EC the barricades the closed signs the restaurants in the park here closed but you can still walk down. He just can't stay for too long Eva. People are definitely frustrating Kelley hard time for rest in Los Angeles thank you as cases are on the rise again allies watch Gina for that race on the vaccine data from Pfizer's vaccine trials are set to be made public tomorrow two days before the company's critical approval meeting with the FDA Stephanie Ramos has the latest from western Massachusetts. Good morning to you Stephanie. Eva good morning were outside a temporary field hospital here in Worcester Massachusetts. We're they are set up to sprinkle the patients the facility first opened in the spring at the beginning of the pandemic they closed but there are now open again here at this convention center. This could be a pivotal week in the fight against the corona virus. On Thursday an FDA advisory committee will meet to deliberate the merits of Pfizer's vaccine. Health and human services secretary Alex gays are says if all goes well. The FDA could issue emergency use authorization within days and then shipments of the doses will go out within 24 hours after that now in the UK the vaccine is ready to go the first back to the vaccine a ride to the London hospital over the weekend. Brits will start getting vaccinated tomorrow. But unlike the US which will give the first doses of the vaccine to health care workers. Those over the age of eighty and caregivers at nursing homes will get priority in the UK. Eva. Stephanie Ramos for you for us thank you and I want to bring an epidemiologist ABC news contributor doctor John Brownstein. Good morning to you doctor cases beginner on the rise hospitals feeling the pressure. Most of California is now in a full on lockdown like we side in the spring. And I want to ask you should the rest of the country be heading in that same direction. They're good morning units a great question I mean as we speak in this car pandemic. What we're trying to do is reduce the pressure on hostile can pass you know mr. flatley occur carts. Because we don't do that in the hostels are brought to the brain and actually start to cedar real issues the promise lock down art extreme strategy but California thought that's what they needed huge. To get this pandemic. Under control but I do think that we can wait walked out train like we can't keep our schools opened by trying to abuse contacts increase testing reducing indoor dining. National mess society still yet to do dash. And a national testing strategy we have yet to implement real full fledged state Ricky T this pandemic down so. It's not really Barton are like lock down or not but it's targeted. Intervention efforts are needed landmarks in Massachusetts we still have indoor gardening still have casinos opened teachers are. Are really on the riots we have to listen the CC which is partly true. Recommending. Stay at home limit nonessential gathered that's what we need to do to get through these next few months. And talking about his nonessential gathering there are a lot of warnings before Thanksgiving have we seen those concerns becoming a reality and how do you expect those numbers will change things for all of us. Yes we're just now start. And to see the impact of Thanksgiving trouble we're we're render we warned of some of these issues with Theodore last week. Flats and people getting tested Martins and reporting from Watson state. I just because the nation's current in the arts it sometimes. Not Thanksgiving dip is now certify to catch up. The average number of teachers and the art emerges at a 191 thousands significant. But we want to impact a possible stations for a couple weeks. And deaths for come weeks after back. The problem I have and the concern that I have is that we're then gonna get into Christmas Strobl. Right accuracy and power the Thanksgiving and so. And it is that increasing the ability to siege driving this he says. And we're still months away from really haven't heard immunity when it comes to this RC. And talking about that herd immunity in the hope kind of resting in this vaccine it's a big week for Pfizer's Kobe vaccine candidate. We know health care workers and those living in long term care facilities we'll get the vaccine first. What do we expect that timeline will be from there for the rest of us you. Today the average person it's still going to be many months we have to think about fare immoral and tracks Karen distribution of this vaccine within the community and this is why they develop these skewers those that are greatest risk of infection. And those at greatest risk of spreading great support those people what this group 18 clearly is that health care personnel one term care facility. So those are really did he first here that's where most of those twenty million doses are gonna go. Then when he is essential workers a lot of people that's about eighty million people. And that feeds one C which is adults with high risk conditions and and those that are over 6500. Million soar well into many months before Woolsey the broad population have access the sexy and I should mention. The states do how we win they'll be able to understand local car text to make decisions on where it goes back teens should go. The other issue that you know we see in argued and sex and death it's real gaps in this country where there just isn't the capacity to deliver the vaccine especially as we know about. Existing disparities and who's been great access to care who doesn't. This actually could exacerbate those vaccines or those disparities as well so we really have to keep it real pounced on making sure there's equitable distribution this taxi coming to the months don't just make one plug. B we do have a good vaccine already which is the flu shot we don't agree got taken back. It's hard to get it let's limit your car on our health care systems by at least I'm making flew a big deal this year. Yet what I'm talking about getting a vaccine when you can't ignore the fact there's still a lot of skepticism are around these cuddly vaccines and her a lot of people. Concerned really concerned about the long term effects. Do you think that people should be worried or is this safe for people to take. Meets these vaccine trials are the largest it ever be conducted the vaccine tends. That thousands of volunteers have been in he's Charles that the issues that we see are incredibly minor now we'll get to see some Nazi heeded this week that's crisis starts so let us see this status Morrison will be able to really take a close look but these trials were done meticulously over Dartmouth already controls in place. Annie get at a steel that we've never seen before so we're no cut corners there was no rushing. But again let's look at the data and really inform the public and really engage the public take to prevent any misinformation that my Vince yeah. Now a lot of people will be watching for that data coming out doctor Brownstein thank you so much for being with us this morning. Think he's. Thank you. A president comes personal attorney Rudy Giuliani is in the hospital after testing positive for cup in nineteen Ani says he's feeling good Giuliani has been leading the president's legal battle to overturn the election traveling last week to Arizona Michigan and Georgia. Where he appeared mostly mask less at legislative meetings. Now Arizona's legislators closing this week after at least thirteen lawmakers came in close contact when Giuliani senior house senior White House correspondent Sicilian they get. Has more. This morning Rudy Giuliani remains a Washington hospital the 76 year old former New York City mayor and president Trump's lawyer diagnosed with the corona virus saying he's feeling good recovering quickly and keeping up with everything. President truck broke the news tweeting get better soon Rudy we will carry on a Sunday morning he was on Fox News once again leading the president's efforts to overturn the election result. Do you believe that you still have a pap to victory. Hopefully we don't but it's unclear exactly when Giuliani tested positive the trump campaign would only say he was negative before he traveled around the country last week in his attempt to challenge Joseph Biden's win. Giuliani meeting in doors with state lawmakers never seen wearing a mask during any of the public appearances come from Arizona on Monday where the legislature will now not meet this week. Due to Giuliani's contact with members to Michigan on Wednesday where he asked a woman sitting near him to remove her map. Ask I don't want to do this if you feel uncomfortable. But would you be comfortable taking a NASCAR of salute people who hear you more clearly can can you hidden. There can anyone here are clueless. We can hear from. We can we can hear you OK well. And after he was traced to face with Georgia lawmakers on Thursday plea. Those in the hearing room have since been asked to work from home until they received a negative co big test results are solved. Some looks on people's faces they more than mass film Giuliani has repeatedly been in contact with people who tested positive. Including the president during preparations for his debate against Biden. Giuliani's own son tested positive last month and a day after attending that widely panned news conference at Republican headquarters off and just like president trump Giuliani has questioned the seriousness of the corona virus. And the efficacy of masks which by all accounts help stop the spread of this deadly disease. It Giuliani's legal partner Jenna Ellis is saying that they will continue their challenges going forward in the Giuliani's absence is not going to affect. Their efforts but what we're talking about their efforts you're Eva is a clear attempt. To challenge the results of the an overturned frankly the results of the 20/20 election. And challenge Joseph Biden's concise win so far this legal team and its allies. Have lost 38 cases in courts across the country Eva. Cecily and I can't thank you for your reporting and the battle for control of the senate is heating up in Georgia where runoff elections are now less than a month away most of the candidates stick to the debate stage last night but they sparred over religion police seeing and that pandemic. Noticeably absent Republican senator David Perdue chose not to participate. Stevenson's Tommy has the latest. To many Georgia voters will decide January for the fifth Democrats will end up controlling both houses of congress the US senate debate Sunday evening was a must watch. You just heard radical liberal Raphael warn act why again like in most of her campaign hats Republican senator Kelly Loeffler kept calling her opponent who's a Baptist preacher a radical. Reverend Ralph feel worn Hough accused her of cheating on investments while she was in office. She's continued. To misrepresent my record. She's loud not only on me but on Jesus. Left clerk who was a strong supporter of the president struggled to give a direct answer when asked who won the election. This process is still playing out and president trump has every right to every legal recourse. In the other senate race sitting senator David Perdue refused to show. So Democrat John all soft stood on stage alone York senator is refusing to answer questions and debate his opponent. Because he believes he shouldn't have to both parties are bringing all their big guns to Georgia president Barack Obama here virtual Democrat likes Georgia. Is going to determine. Ultimately. The course of the Biden presidents or president trump rallied here in person for Republicans but spent most of his time talking about the election that he lost we will know when it. Oh. The fact remains that Joseph Biden won this state by about 121000 votes. In on this week the State's Republican secretary of state continued to fight back against the president's false claims of a rigged election would never found systemic fraud not enough to overturn the election. Already even more than a million requests for absentee ballots have been filed for this runoff election super large number of well run off. And most of those votes in the end are expected to break well for Democrats but historically. Republicans do better and runoff elections here in Georgia. Eva. Citizens I mean we'll have to wait and see thank you. With the holiday is right around the corner and come in nineteen cases continuing to rise Americans are facing the dilemma. Should you go to the store if the gift online can't be shipped in time here's will read with how to shop safely. This morning health officials with urgent warnings for holiday shoppers make the switch to. Doing your retail shopping by home delivery or bite curbside pickup. Every trip that you take outside of Europe callable at home. Is a risk as Covert nineteen cases continue to surge at the busiest time of year for travel and retail this CDC warns of high level transmission. Calling shopping in person a higher risk. In Texas the mayor of El Paso saying a week's worth of contact tracing data from November indicated infections tied to shopping represented more than half of all cases. Indoors with port insulation and people close together is a recipe for Keyes is rumored retailers nationwide are doing what they can to keep case is low and stores open. Limited capacity enforced face coverings and social distancing and plexiglass at checkout counters are all now common. The National Retail Federation saying public health and safety are retailer's top priority. Retailers have been on the front lines of the pandemic ensuring that people have access to important goods and services. We you know Martin and close proximity to it to someone else could be problematic. Along a key issue with someone who's checking you out is also call masses. Casey self checkout prudent use them out of contact you would how the person. The CDC recommends opting for curbside pick up if possible but if you must go inside some tips for you. Try to go at off hours when there will be fewer people inside only touch what you plan to buy. And used touch with payments if he can't. Eva. Well read all good tips for us this morning she and if you things to know before you go people in several states are digging out after a major nor'easter hit parts of the northeast this weekend. Some places in New England got more than a foot of snow Massachusetts not to two inches of snow. Paul per hour causing dangerous conditions on the rose more than 80000 people are still without power this morning. I later this month. Don't want to be sure to look up at the nice guy to spot a site not seen in nearly eight. Hundred years Jupiter and Saturn the two biggest planets in the solar system will appear to form a so called. Double planet on December 21. Coming Flynn point one degrees an each other the last time it happened. Medieval times the year to 1226. And A Colorado's eighteen scientist is time magazine's first ever Kidd of the year and I just fifteen years old. Scientists and inventors it's constantly Rao has created apps to tackle issues from contaminating drinking water to cyber bullying. So are creations include a portable device to detect to land in water. And a mechanism and that diagnosis prescription oak view it addiction at an early stage her message to other young people. Don't try to fix every problem focus on one thing that you're passionate about she says if she can do it. Anyone cat. And that does it for this ABC news live update I mean if hoberman for Diana say thanks for joining us and remember ABC news why is here for you all day with the latest news com. Contacts and masses. We'll see you back your. At 11 AM eastern a with the new.

