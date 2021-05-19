Now Playing: Texas governor prohibits mask mandates

Now Playing: What’s next in the Andrew Brown Jr. shooting case

Now Playing: Virginia deputy single-handedly lifts overturned car to save trapped woman

Now Playing: Biden test drives electric Ford truck

Now Playing: Man in custody after video shows him attempting to kidnap girl

Now Playing: Hero teacher who stopped Idaho school shooting breaks silence

Now Playing: Prosecutor says no deputies will be charged in Andrew Brown Jr. shooting

Now Playing: NY AG's probe of Trump Organization is now also criminal investigation

Now Playing: Former acting director of the CDC discusses states dropping mask mandates

Now Playing: 11-year-old fights off would-be kidnapper at bus stop

Now Playing: Andrew Brown shooting fallout

Now Playing: Battle over Capitol attack commission

Now Playing: These no-bake salted caramel brownies are guaranteed to melt in your mouth

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Now Playing: By the Numbers: Colon cancer screenings should begin at age 45

Now Playing: GOP House leader opposes commission to investigate Capitol attack

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: May 18, 2021