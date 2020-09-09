Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Thousands evacuate as vast wildfires ravage the West

Good morning I'm Diane Macedo thanks restraining with us. In today's update nearly 200 fires are burning right now in Washington Oregon and California and thousands are still racing to evacuate. The creek fire in northern California one of the largest right now is burning an area the size of New York City Central Park every half hour. And a fire in Medford Oregon and burning 3000 acres has already destroyed at least 700 buildings. Strong winds and high temperatures are fueling those flames gusting Santa Ana winds are also expected in California today. Please stage corona virus vaccine trials of the University of Oxford temporarily on hold after a recipient got sick. The company behind the vaccine AstraZeneca is now investigating whether the illness is a side effect. It says this kind of causes a routine action for safety and hopes any potential impact on the trial timeline will be minimal. Meanwhile the UK's issuing a new corona virus crack down. Prime minister Boris Johnson is announcing a ban on most gatherings of more than six people that's down from thirty people. The UK had been easing restrictions since may. Cases are now rising. And fans will have to find a new way to keep up with the Kardashians. After twenty seasons keeping up with the card actions will be coming to an end. The final season when they are early next year on east. The Kardashian Jenner family sent a joint statement quote we decided as a family to and this very special journey. We're beyond grateful to all of you who watched us for all these years. And now to some new hope on the job front from Amazon the company is announcing a new initiative to facilitate hiring across the country. The job market is still down about eleven and a half million jobs since the start of the pandemic. Our Rebecca Jarvis has a closer look at what employers are looking for and Amazon's new plan to help you snag those opportunities from the comfort of your own home. This morning an entirely virtual career fair that could help planned US six figure job and one on one career coaching. Amazon exclusively telling Good Morning America of plans to host its first ever virtual coup Rio de. The free event happening on September 16 includes interactive workshops speaker sessions and for 20000 people. One on one coaching the retail giant will also hired 33000. New corporate and technology workers at an average salary of 150000. Dollars. So with police minutes each Q2 in Arlington Virginia for the company continues expanding after opening last year. But with more than 29 million Americans still filing for unemployment benefits where else can people find work. Near the street that are hiring are in the industries that are helping the US navigate this new normal launch. So it's transportation. And logistics. Health care it's reaching out option we're seeing lots and to me and for sop for AT. I'm really jobs that are hoping this figure out how terrible work from home schooled from Hong senator crash. Instant car Lowe's and Wal-Mart among those hiring. According to linked in some of the most in demand skills listed an 83%. Of job postings. Include data science and data storage technologies and technical support. Should really did. Pens on the company but a lot of these jobs don't require foreign year's increase. A lot of companies that we're seeing they're hiring weeks he is how easy car it's. I AB and space acts they have a lot of jobs right now they're hiring and now major. Tech companies including Google in IBM offering high growth jobs. No college degree required. Another great free resource is the nonprofit called year up after a six month high tech training program they will match you. With internships at companies like Bank of America a sales force and Microsoft so that you can obtain this skills that are most in demand today. Without a four year college degree. We need to see a lot more of it Diane. That is some news Mickey news Rebecca thanks for the tips. And big news from the Oscars the academy is rolling out new rules making representation and inclusion a requirement. For best picture contenders ABC's TJ Holmes has more on that. The motion picture academy of arts and sciences revealing a major shakeup at the Oscars rules and the Oscar goes June it's happened battling criticism for lack of diversity among Oscar winners. Is rolling out the new criteria for which movies can qualify for the coveted best picture category he academy. Force Hollywood's hands and we have been talking about this. For decades about representation. From within the film should both in front of the camera behind the camera starting in 225. Best picture nominees will be required to meet two out of four major eligibility requirement. Who was on diversity in front of the camera you pizza to fill one of these briefings that leaders supporting actor best friend's house under representatives of racial or ethnic group who work here general ensemble Steve beautiful dirty clothes and actors and Harry or minor roles there are women. British Open group. Behind the scenes crew will need to be inclusive as well. The rules putting pressure on studios and agencies to create paid internship an apprenticeship programs for minorities and under represented groups reaction to the new rules was swift with actress and academy member Kirstie Alley calling it a disgrace to artists everywhere but film editor Katherine Hays says the new criteria might not go far enough tweeting meeting two of those qualifications. Really isn't hard. Paris. Recent best picture winners like parasites the shape of water and eat into the business green book with all qualify for the category under the new rules. But analysts say movies like Tony fifty's winner spotlight might not make the cut. Yeah. I don't. And it happened the spotlight may get we believe we male casts you every McCadam so this is where I being the rules are in some loopholes is it. A movie about an under represented group. Is it. You got. Issues because there is beans and near that deal with that subjects the posts. So some criticism has come because them always we'll have to meet two of those four categories one all of those guidelines. That can be met simply by having a certain number of women and minorities in intern ships and some people will argue well. That doesn't exactly help. On screen diversity so that debate will continue but of note the academy but has been trying to now after five years of Oscar's a white improve diversity. What has improved its membership which was ninety. Percent white at this time. Name that Oscar so white started well now it's 84%. White and improvements but still some work needing to be done many will still argue Diane. And I TJ Holmes Forrest thanks TJ. Finally a new study on mice could hold the key for future travel to Mars. Scientists injected mice to the muscle building drug and sent them into space for a month on the International Space Station. Well they found at the mice were able to keep their muscle. The findings hold promise for preventing muscle and bone loss in astronauts on long space trips. But researchers say there's still much more work to be done before testing that drug on humans. And for more on science and technology let's head over to ABC's Kenneth mountain. Today's tech pricing news up Apple's next launch the tech giant is expected to unveil its new apple watch an iPad. NN online only event next Tuesday the company sent out an imitation with the caption. Time flies back hit the event will focus on the new watched apple says its new five G iphones will be delayed due to the pandemic. Cooper is going green vowing that his entire fleet will be made up of electric cars exclusively by 2030. The company players to commit 800 million dollars to help its drivers make the transition in General Motors will offer Cooper drivers employee pricing. Finally a big honor for the founder of zoom Eric. Kennard Forbes 400 richest Americans list at number forty Prius fortune is said to be worth nearly. Sixteen billion dollars though they're tech bites Diane I wonder why zoom shares have skyrocketed so much. Back to you. Can't imagine Kent. And that doesn't that is ABC news live update I'm Diane Maceda thanks for joining us at a remember ABC news live this year for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. Up next Jimmy top stories every day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.