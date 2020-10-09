Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Thousands flee as wildfires devastate the West

Good morning I'm Diana say no thanks for streaming with us in today's update new take your village president admitting to downplaying the corona virus threat and recordings with journalist Bob Woodward. I want to always play it I still like playing it down. Because I don't want a bit of panic. In the recordings of president also tells Woodward in February that the virus is far more deadly than the flu. But he later told the American people the virus was like the flu. Q how sees it he's explaining those comments now. Also ahead a whistle blower at the Department of Homeland Security has come forward claiming the trump administration tried to censor. Or manipulate intelligence for political purposes. The former top DHS official says he was ordered to stop producing intelligence reports on Russian efforts to interfere in the 20/20 election. And are you ready for some football the NFL is kicking off its new season tonight the Super Bowl champion chiefs are gearing up to take on the Texans. With thousands of fans expected in the stands and how the league is hoping to pull it off without a bubble. But we begin with a stunning images coming out of the west where hundreds of wildfires are burning across more than a dozen states. Take a look at this video in San Francisco the smoke from fires there was so thick it nearly blacked out the sun in the middle of the afternoon. And an organ the governor is now warning that wildfires there could result in the greatest loss of life and property in the State's history. Our national chief correspondent Matt Gutman is there. Overnight hundreds of wildfires at least be big players ripping. States. Three bodies found in Butte county California after two flyers they are converged decreed explosive conditions. Another twelve people are unaccounted for and several injured just outside of Sacramento. The north complex fire rapidly growing into one of the largest in California's history at its worst torched. A thousand acres every thirty minutes saving thousands fleeing. In Oregon were 48 wildfires are burning throughout the state killing at least 31 fire galloping through towns around Mitt for organ. With ferocity of this could be. Loss of human lives and property due to wildfire in our State's history this satellite image showing what Phoenix just south of Bedford looked like earlier this week. And today. From space the entire West Coast smothered in smoke I the tens of thousands of evacuees clogging roadways as they drove through that orange hill ski. Medford is like completely shut down around. Firefighters stretched thin across the state and in Medford we saw helicopters making dozens of drops across the state many thousands they're losing everything. My wife my. No we came here look for her. We have here we don't hear my bag but. That's it no food no deaths no money go to. For certain verbal tip angle Martin's family taking this with them to check on their home. The smoldering heaps almost unrecognizable. Friend of course had home field. A couple. Friends can be and if so destroyed I think you can find world won't continue to tone it down. Then their house they pick through the debris fact it can't believe. That's the whole thing gone it'd be and his grandson on trees first Dave school his prized possession the keyboard he earned himself. Especially given that he's done for lingering it is funny thing is they play that people are. Hey call back. And Mac gunman joins us live now from Phoenix or again and Matt and those images are just their heartbreaking and now I know that search and rescue teams are working. To find people how's that going. It's going not so well I mean that the the governor here and officials have been saying that. But some of these hot spots are still too dangerous to. Access so. What they're trying to do is to go to as many places as they can but they haven't really been able to do a full surveying of the damage or an assessment of the death total at this point around it just wanna show you where we are and and this is a community Diane and he C of the child's bicycle bomb line right here at the fire burning so hot in many areas it. It is crumbles. Breaks in and cinder blocks like that and with art carrying cam of their crane camera just what a show you this scope of the hearing it gives you a sense of why he's been so hard. For law enforcement and firefighters to try to. Get an assessment of the death told there is so much damage it is so widespread. It not just in this neighborhood but this goes on for neighborhood after neighborhood in this town of Phoenix and just south of here in Ashland and in talent. The governor saying five towns have been essentially completely destroyed. Those images I've never seen anything like it Maggie I know you've been talking to residents there what do they say they need right now. We return back to our camera on the ground here out. Dissidents need help I mean they have nothing they they were ordered to leave they got basically three minutes according to the people in this community. Shares came knocking on the door saying you have to get out now. Everybody had been named. Paradise in their minds they were afraid that this fire would come sweeping down the hillside and that's exactly what it did completely destroying everything so. Really was incredibly fortunate and excellent work by local police and agencies really across the area. To get people out as quickly as possible they need essentially everything they could possibly get. Food and gas money shelter. And these areas are just completely devastated Diane and Matt I know you've covered tons of fires in the past how does this one strike you what's it like for you in your team right now. Usually. Whenever you see this much party in this much destruction Enola. Everything that people had is still these homes they they just had a couple minutes to leave I'm so people took just that things that are most valuable backpack full of valuables. And computers gaming consoles for kids things like that I'll put everything else got left behind a lifetime of mementos so it's always gut wrenching. To deal with that. And in terms of of us you know who we almost hear the exhaustion of firefighters' cousin were constantly going around the clock. But you know you just feel for the people out here and everything that they lost and it's also daunting because. We don't know what the loss of life is in you and you heard the governor Kate brown. Talk about the fact that this is probably the most deadly wildfire. And give them the series of wildfires in state history. But they don't yet know how many people have died so everybody's bracing for the death told to continue to rise once these damaging and death coal assessments are made. Then daunting as the wording and it doesn't pricing to capture the feeling right now Matt Gutman forest nor again Matt thanks. And the thing is this isn't just happening in organ over in California the north complex fire has already burned more than 250000. Acres forcing tens of thousands of people from their homes. Our Caylee hard tongue is there and Caylee what kind of progress our firefighters making in terms of trying to contain these fires. So dying you just say it is north complex fire is massive and it has been an extremely. Difficult firefighter for crews in this area were just outside. Blake or a villain and you can see the kind of destruction that can be done that. This complex of fires its three fires in totals been. Burning for about three weeks it was it just two nights ago the two fires converged tearing and this is what happened they had a right now containing for the north complex fire is it 24%. But it seems like this thing just keeps growing when you have to wild fires converge and it just exploded. When those flames met. Thousands of homes just like this when in that half the destruction. And just like an organ you know we saw Matt going through that the house is people have to leave everything behind because they had to evacuate so quickly I know the same was the case. There what I residents saying. Yeah it was Diane diagnosed too wild fires converge happen in the middle of the night so authorities here they really struggled. To alert people when they were home. In their beds and not knowing that these giant was coming towards that you'll hear. We see every sign it these homeowners really try. Disney in this house there's a garden hose right here there were a couple of classics sports cars that we can see a sprinkler had been set up on them but but this this wasn't enough there's a stable just over here and it appears that. That the animals there where they are worth. Taking out safely but but this Stanley they lost everything else in engines were some context you Matt talked about. How hot the fire burn your look this is melt season collapse. That means the temperature here is this fire was burning was around 3000. Degrees. If people here had so little warning in so many have lost everything as this fire continues to burn and threatened more. It's devastating Katie Nellie can hope is that those people were able to get out safely. Hopefully loss of life had zero or at the very least at a minimum Kinney hard time forests in California Caylee thank you stay safe. And joining me now is a spokesman for the American Red Cross just in current just in good morning thanks for being here. Thanks for every damn so with so many fires burning at the same time in several states and throughout almost the whole West Coast really. How is the Red Cross helping right now. Yeah that's really been another explosive night of wildfires all across the West Coast into the Rocky Mountains. And Arab continuation of what we see through this summer but our teams are on the ground airman evacuation centers with our shelters were emergency lodging. And some of those basic needs that your reporter was mentioned new food water mental health resources. On edge as we really start to see the full scope of a bit of this deadly wildfire. So how hard is it to face something like this. While still dealing with -- nineteen and during hurricane season in some areas. Yeah that's really been disaster of a disaster right so what we've been able to do through the spring is train our volunteers are disaster teams have been trained and we've been working with great local officials. And and county health officials obviously some of those rules are different lender from places. I'm to make sure that that we're doing the best we can't help you stay in terms of social distancing wearing masks do we help in screening checks for everyone. And as we want to make sure that everyone feels healthy and save. Watered you know dealing with what it looks to be the worst our entire lives so really matter out of adding that training adding those extra steps but still bringing us and compassion and those resources at the Red Cross knows we can bring to people need especially when the need to so Greg. And in terms of preparation this is one of the most intense wildfire seasons on record already and it's. Not near over yet so how is the Red Cross adjusting to that. Yeah. Salute we we've we've trained on a number of additional volunteers that we made the call at local volunteers and increase those forced and that's really been. Global work people. On the ground there on the West Coast so far but I do I do expect reinforcements will be on the way. And for people watching from home what I things that they can do that we can all do. To help. Yeah and in the most immediate way you can support the red crosses through his through donation period blue or Red Cross or condone ain't I you can text the word Red Cross a number 90999. To make a ten dollar donation. I'm an and that those funds will go directly to people affected by disasters just like those. Testing turned from the Red Cross we appreciate your time this morning thank you and we appreciate what you're doing as well. Not a former vice president Joseph Biden accusing the president of betraying the country after president trump admitted to playing down the corona virus threat in recordings with journalist Bob Woodward. Now the president is defending his handling of the pandemic ABC's senior White House correspondents to see a Vega has the latest. Overnight president truck trying to justify misleading the American public on just how deadly the corona virus kids. I can't be jumping up and down and scaring people are what people not to panic. Stand that's exactly what I did but that is not what he told Bob Woodward in conversations recorded for the veteran journalist new book rage. Heard an audio excerpts obtained by CNN. Just days after national security advisor Robert O'Brien ominously warned the president that the virus quote. Will be the biggest national security threat you face in your presidency. The president sounded the alarm in a February 7 phone call with Woodward. It goes through wearable that's silly stuff for that let's touch another touch you don't have to touch things like that the air you just breathing air that's so it's the past. And so that's a very tricky one that's a very delicate one. It's also more deadly that your. You know you're even your strenuous clues. As to avoid deadly business. Five occur you know this is 5% person just 1% of less than 1%. You know so this is deadly staph. Deadly stuff in that call but not long after that the president was telling Americans the virus was no worse than the flu. You may ask about the corona virus which is. I'm very well under control and our country. This is a flu this is like a flu within a couple of days is going to be down too close to zero. That's a pretty good yeah we've done. From the White House to Twitter the president saying so last year's 37000 Americans died from the common flu. Nothing is shut down life in the economy go one. Think about that. Ten days later president trump striking a very different tone admitting in another Karl with Woodward that he wasn't telling the public how bad the virus really was. Yesterday. So much startling facts came out it's not just so old. Now extent people are. All clear just from what Sinn on the public record that you went. Through. Pivot done this 20 my god the grant that the it is. Almost. Inexplicable. And unexplainable. Well I think Bob really had to be honest we. I wanted to. I wanted to always play it down I still like playing it down. Because I don't want to hit a panic. But the very next week at the White House so we cannot let the fewer viewers than the problem itself and days after that it will go away and we're gonna have a great victory I wanna keep the country come. I don't want panic in the country. The reality today more than 190000. Americans dead. Joseph Biden on the campaign trail in Michigan calling it a betrayal. He knew how deadly it was it was much more deadly new slew Jean Luc and purposely played it down. Worse he lied to the American people. He knowingly and willingly lied about the threat of pros in the country for months is beyond despicable. It's area. Dereliction. Of duty it's a disgrace. And the book is an officially out until next week though some journalists have already obtained copies of it president trump says he isn't ready yet that is of course not stopping him from bashing the book already he's calling it boring. And a political hit job by quote rapidly fading Bob Woodward. Diane perhaps I was curious thing about all of this the president agreed to do eighteen on the record interviews with Woodward over eight months. Some of them Diane late night calls with no aides around. It is a lot of time for and interviews to say giving in Washington thanks to Syria. Meanwhile the White House is also facing a new whistle blower complaint a former top intelligence official says the president's appointees at the Department of Homeland Security. Ordered him to downplay Russian efforts to interfere in the coming election. And the domestic threat posed by white supremacists our congressional correspondent Mary Bruce has the details on that good morning Mary. Diane good morning well a former top official at the Department of Homeland Security turned whistle blower is claiming that the truck administration tried to quote sensor. Or manipulate intelligence for political gain. His name is Brian Murphy and he is claiming that he was told to stop. Producing intelligence reports on Russian interference in the twenties when he election in part because it quote made the president look back. Now we do know from US intelligence that Russia is trying currently to spread misinformation about Joseph Biden to try and boost the president's reelection chances but Murphy said he was told to stand down. On reporting on this Russian threat eases the order came directly from the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Chad wolf. And that he was told it quote specifically originated. From the White House Murphy also claims that he was told to downplay the threat posed by violent white supremacists and instead it. To include in his reports information on violent left wing groups that stick better matched up with the president's public comments on this the White House. Said that Murphy's whistle blower complaint is based on false allegations the DHS is flatly denying these claims but Democrats are outraged and investigating they are calling for Murphy to testify later this month. Under Oates Diane. All right Mary Bruce forest in Washington thanks Mary. Once a rising star in the Democratic Party former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Dylan's career came to an abrupt halt. When he was found inebriated in a Miami hotel room with someone who suffered a drug overdose. Now Gillen is opening up for the first time to Cameron hall about what happened that night. And what happens next. He was put to make political history. The first black nominee in a major party to run for governor in Florida. A rising star in the Democratic Party and your Gillen came within striking distance of the governor's mansion during a hotly contested race in 2018. He lost to Republican Ron Desantis by less than half a percentage point to what RJ and I. How wanted to take a moment to congratulate. Mr. Desantis the 41 year old husband and father was later floated as a possible VP contender. But behind the scenes Dylan's life it was unraveling in the early hours of march 13 police found him inebriated in this Miami beach hotel room with two other men. A photo of Gilman a compromising position was leaked for the world to see. Gil and denied ever taking meth amphetamines but checked into rehab facility for treatment of alcoholism and depression. Now six months later entered Phelan is making his first television appearance smoke sitting down and an exclusive interview with cameras crawl we're talking about the night that changed his life. What do you want people to know about the purpose your intention. When you went to them from I would say. The reason why. I would do that room is probably no different than how anybody might. Communicate with someone that day. Are in a friendship relationship. Whatever wish. I understand very well what people assume about that when that photo who came out. I didn't wreckage. When you first saw he's. What I don't know how you still standing. I don't know how do you know if you're still here. I'm still here by the grace again. So much of my recovery has been about trying to get over a shame shame is not that I didn't have. But I ambassador. Until I'm also credits therapy for getting him to a better place as well as his wife who will also be sitting down. Critics this exclusive interview can see that on Monday on Cameron hall. And overseas now where huge fire has broken out in Beirut lebed on this is a live look at the port of Beirut a month after a massive explosion leveled parts of the city. As unclear what caused this new fire but a state news agency says it happened at a warehouse that normally stores tires. Last month's explosion killed nearly 200 people. And damaged thousands of buildings and a few more things to know before you go the NFL is kicking off its new season tonight defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Houston Texans. Marking the first NFL game since the start of the pandemic. But they won't be playing in a bubble instead roughly 161000. Fans will be there at Arrowhead Stadium just about 20% capacity. Masks will be required at all times and players won't be shaking hands or swapping jerseys. NFL's chief medical officer says everyone on the field will also be wearing contact tracing devices. And a Tennessee native Justin Timberlake has big plans for baseball joining a campaign to bring a Major League team to Nashville. Timberlake is now part of an investment group called music city baseball the groups hope to build an entertainment district that includes a ballpark. For now the team is being called the national stars and not to Negro League teams that went by the same name. The goal is to bring the stars to Nashville by 20/20 four and make it the sport's first majority black owned franchise. And a teenager in Texas was recording a song for her school audition. When her mom decided to drop in. I go off. Yup that is her mother's legs Koresh thing through the ceiling. Not to worry mom is okay and everyone had a good laugh by everyone. I mean the teen her mom and the millions of people who seen it on social media. And my Fuller manager who is giggling so hard he's trying to hold his breath right now that you all don't hear you now. And that doesn't even if ABC news live update I'm Diane Macedo. Thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. Up next Bob Woodruff with this week's vaccine watch we'll see you right back here. At 11 AM eastern yeah about him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.