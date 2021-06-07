Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Tropical Storm Elsa lashes Florida ahead of landfall

Good morning everyone I'm Janice data thanks for streaming with us in today's update tropical storm Allison is closing in on Florida leaving flash flooding and tornadoes in its wake. This is rescue crews in Surfside race to find survivors after demolishing the remaining part of the building. Clearing the way to safely reach areas they couldn't access earlier we have team coverage on the storm and how will affect those rescue efforts. Paul Francis is now recovering after scheduled colon surgery the pontiff has received an outpouring of support from around the world. Here the new developments on his condition this morning. And the battle over Britney continues to superstars longtime manager Larry Rudolph is reportedly resigning saying the singer plans to officially retire. We have the latest coming up. But we begin with tropical storm Allison hitting the Florida Keys with heavy rain in high winds. Officials are warning residents to take precautions as the storm is expected to gain strength before making landfall. ABC's Trevor alt has the latest from Key West. This morning tropical storm Elson red. She's keys rain bands hit Florida's mainland. A fierce gust of wind in sunny isles blowing mission share off a balcony sitting at several stories below. Person who took the video saying to cheer narrowly missed a woman. This storm's arrival on the heels of the fourth of July means it's hitting with thousands of tourists still in town South Florida residents taking precautions overnight. Some already feeling the effects just batten down the hatches and Gary before it. Meanwhile officials are urging residents to take necessary precautions. Make sure their boat to secure make sure their patio furniture is up and away each can't get the last minute supplies that they need to act near fort. Myers residents packing sandbags in preparation. With many refusing to evacuate. On Monday Elson made landfall in Cuba battering the rural regions with torrential rain and strong winds rivers overflowing flooding fields and nearby towns. Officials there are back you waiting a 180000. To higher ground after the storm killed three people in the Caribbean. And I Charlton q.s for us thank stripper an ounce is expected to make landfall near Tampa Bay late tonight was close to hurricane force winds. Flash flooding and tornadoes are also possible in storm surge could reach as high as five feet. Chief meteorologist ginger Xie joins me live now for more on where the storm is headed now ginger what's the latest. Sunday and north Redington beach here you see people trying to get in the last couple hours before conditions really deteriorate and they will because it's moving from south to north. Let me take you straight to the maps and show you what's happening if passed west of Key West with and then with the winds that you could see gusts but this up to sixty miles per hour and then those rain bands on top of an all you got a shot tornadoes killed so we are in a hurricane watch on this beach that I'm standing down through saint Pete. Bradenton Sarasota all included there the timing really is this afternoon through tonight. The best idea is to stay off the roads if you're indoors this is the storm you easily survive unfortunately what's gonna happen in what has happened in the past. It comes with heavy rain and a push of water that's that storm surge if you remember last year. We had a death. Almost the same path and that came close to see to keep the current track for alpha does the same thing yesterday when Lisa at one of the parks where they were handing out free sandbags. A lot of folks there they know what's happening it was so easily here in Tampa see rubberized part of that engineering of the city in just a population fall. Entities that matter here. But look we do anticipate breed of IB that will push into the day and for hours we're gonna have had and that flow that squeezes water through those little canals and that's whether that issue itself. On top of that you got the rain and we're talking on the order of six to ten inches so you have rain at the same time you're pushing water sort of 'cause. That kind of amplifies what happens and so we do anticipate high rains all the way through southeast Georgia. Into South Carolina and that's for the track takes it it starts to die because hurricanes do not like plan the friction. How to kill them. But tries to read formed off the coast of New Jersey I I only giggle because it does it's quite a lot to get up there but it looks like it's gonna try and it. It will become mining or at least we've been together with that cold front that's causing severe storms. After that epic heat dollar having and watch this as it slides by you could end up seeing Long Island's. And Cape Cod with tropical storm conditions but Thursday night into Friday morning buy and sell out but not going to be. Out of our care until the weekend. And unfortunately and ginger I know each storm has a bit of a hallmark some have very high served others very high winds are very slow moving so. What is it about also that you think is most concerning. Number one the reason I came here as we have never had and he named storm since we've been naming storms. This early in the season numbered still is that Tampa Bay floods so easily that a three to five foot surge went six inches of rain. Is really threatening I mean that could impact a lot of people Tampa's one of the fastest growing cities in the United States real estate has volunteered their a lot of reasons why this storm in particular. We'll be a big deal for the West Coast of Florida and could happen all off. It's almost a century since they've had a real land falling hurricane at least here on the West Coast around Tampa Bay so. Anything that comes close is not something that they in these lifetimes have seen much up Diane. And Natalie wanna. C chief meteorologist ginger zee thanks ginger stay safe. And Trevor all joins me live now from Key West with more on this Trevor what's it like there. Well Diane you can probably tell we are in our vehicle right now so because of the hell so we were prepared to go right on the shoreline live in the conditions. Killed our first camera accidentally pull out a second camera and then the conditions killed the second camera so we're going T live from our producer Ian these phone right now you can. It's C and you can hear even a little bit. The conditions out there. These winds are gusting up to sixty. An hour the rain has been pouring. Watching either way inside a crowded bus slammed into the shore and fill up over the seawall and I'll Perry met with the rain it is really exacerbating the concerns. For extensive flooding. Through the day here and all of this is happening is Al Assad is still about fifteen it's about fifty miles away from us attached to the west. We west here but there are plenty of concerns about flooding. As this morning we watched it get worse and it's going to be lingering around here with all of the bands of Gaza for quite some time. Generally casino waves crashing there this filling up over what's it like there normally. While they're part no stranger to tropical storms and he was that is to be sure but. What we were seeing all through the day yesterday is very calm even maybe lately coming up to the rocks on the edge of the short distance of C and splashing up high is it is certainly jarring but it is not necessarily a rarity for this area indefinitely when we talk to the permanent residence at. Key West they have grown a little bit accustomed these storms seed. At least fifty. People out playing with their dogs in the rain so far this morning. At the same time officials have been urging the people who about house boats or trailers that they need to seek safer shelter because of what the flooding in what does. Strong winds can do here and I think through the day you'll certainly see people. Sheltering inside just BC says so what are residents doing their try to faring there. Posey lot of sandbags that have been placed in front of buildings in front of homes and businesses in order to. Avoid all of that flooding. Key West is somewhat famous for enduring these storm which. Parties I think we will be seeing those that eat and nurture people who are gathering together right now. Maybe are enjoying does the few moments where they are inside that at least for now. But they are making sure that they are seeking shelter as now people and Q after waking up. This storm really hit overnight. Last night it started to rain but it wasn't really all the way here. Now that they're seeing it I really think that they're going to be yet keeping the way in keeping inland as this past. Cultural tourists that were there for the holiday weekend. Definitely knew we just had the fourth of July in that we know that during this weekend there were as many as 40000 people here on this very small. Hot piece of land and certainly some of them are still here we've seen a lot of them at the hotels that are kind of sheltered in her trying to figure out what is their best passport. But because they couldn't necessarily get out of this island eat time. A lot of them know when you book a trip to Key West in July there's a hot. There's potential for storms but it's certainly throws a wrench in the plane and actually you conceive a few people that are out kind of day. Dealing wading into these conditions here may be testing it and feeling it out so I think that some people at least. Who are here. Traveling. Are using this as and it's. Experience but at least right now for the next several hours it's not a great idea to kind of wander into the storm because having been out there myself a couple times Diane. But it's not funny punishes you both with the wind and with the rain. Karen Robin key US Trevor Stacy thank you. And conditions are also deteriorating in Surfside Florida has else's threatening this search and rescue effort their crews discovered four more bodies hours after demolishing. The part of Champlain towers that was left standing. The death toll is now a 28 leaving 117. People still unaccounted for Viktor Kendall has the latest there. Overnight rescue crews in Surfside pummeled by tropical storm else's outer bands. Amid thunderstorms and strong winds kicking up dust and debris. They continue their search for survivors in the newly expanded area discovering four more bodies hours after demolishing the part of this year ambling towers. Left standing. Clearing the way to safely reached box that were previously inaccessible. The dangerous. I'm situation where debris could fall down is now eliminated. So we're operating at 100%. Capacity it's a race against time to play 117. Still unaccounted for. In the work is round the clock these new images of teams meeting in their control room. More than four point eight million pounds of concrete group so pork. Remnants of the lives shattered by the collapse for those who meted out alive some no homeless all of their belongings gone. Idols have anything. I lost everything that people that's their value we have to back again eleven days from zero. Many families still in that agonizing wait for word like past eighteen sister Cassie shrugging she was on the phone with her husband when the building collapsed. And is still missing. I would wait rapper. Do you believe ear and she reunite you. Met them out every. Well. This tragedy prompting a sweep of similar condos across my negate counting and so far two buildings have been deemed unsafe. Hundreds of residents forced to evacuate Diane Karen Victor attend a thank you. And president Biden is set to meet with his coded response team as a vaccination effort. It's a bit of a wall the delta variant is spreading among the unvaccinated sheep White House correspondent city Avaya has more on what to expect from the president today. Hate and good morning to president Biden says that getting this vaccine right now is the most patriotic thing that Americans can do we saw that event that he held. Here at the White House over the weekend it was the largest event of his presidency so far thousand some odd people here members of the military first responders. But what you heard from the president he was really striking a cautionary tale of a walking. A fine line in this fight against Kobe he really wants to show the progress that's been made and there has been a lot of progress. But he his team are also acknowledging right now that this July 4 holiday wasn't exactly what they were hoping that he would be they wanted this to be. The breakthrough moment of the summer a point where they could declare freedom from the virus as the country hit that 70% vaccination rate restrictions could be lifted. Unfortunately we're not quite there were falling short were at 67%. Vaccinated nationally Dana good to hear from president Biden again he's going to of course. Really emphasize this need for vaccine he's going to talk about economic investments that he would like to see in this recovery. Heat going forward though is saying that he is hoping we're not going to see another nation white outbreak. But he is concerned about these deaths that we keep seeing die and we are seeing hundreds of people. Still die every day from coal bed this delta variant is a major concern. And again those backseat of vaccinations here at home a cause for concern also look at this new poll that we've got out three in ten adults. Say they have yet to get a vaccine and probably or definitely will not get one and of those people 73% Diane. They say they think US officials are exaggerating the risks of that delta variant. It's. Great to see a bigger from the White House thanks Cecilia. And Pope Francis is recovering this morning following scheduled colon surgery on Sunday. The Vatican says he's in good condition and that he's quote expected to remain in the hospital for seven days. Barring any complications. Amy robot is in Vatican City with the latest. This morning Pope Francis remains at Rome's Jim LE hospital the Vatican saying the 84 year old pontiff is in good condition. Breathing on his own. This following what officials call a scheduled surgery on Sunday. The Holy See office releasing a statement saying the Pope is expected to remain in the hospital for seven days. Barring any complications. A well informed source telling Italian news agency Ansa. That Pope Francis was in good spirits even joking with doctors after he woke up from surgery. I think people realize it's probably a minor thing in and the grand grand scheme of things. And he should be able to recover just fine. According to the Vatican the Pope is being treated for diver to Q lightest a condition where small bulging pouches along the digestive tract become inflamed or infected. Which can lead to symptoms such as abdominal pain and bloating. And nannies. He. The Vatican says the pope's procedure lasted three hours. Surgeons removing the left side of the colon. Removal of that segment should be. Allow him to be relieved of includes chronic symptoms. In only normal perfectly healthy team for the rest of his life. Meanwhile among the many folks reaching out to wish you well is his predecessor Pope Benedict. The former pontiff's private secretary says the retired Pope is praying for the current pontiff's full recovery. We have a few other updates to pass along on Pope France's this morning this morning we know we had awful wreck this. We know that he read a couple of newspapers and he was actually even be able to take these small walk we also know. That vote Francis has a television set in his hospital room but no official word yet Diane. On whether or not he will be watching the Italy Spain soccer game like the rest of the country back to you Diane my. I'm betting he will Amy robot thank you. And Britney Spears' longtime managers report stepping down sing the pop stars planning to retire. This comes weeks after that blockbuster conservative ship hearing where spears claims she's been isolated. Exploited and forced to work for years ABC's KB hard Tung has the latest. Overnight reports that Britney Spears longtime Manger is resigning Lee regroup off who's been Britney Spears manager for over two decades. Can't move me. Writing a letter obtained by variety and deadline to the conservative or ship saying Britney has expressed her intention to officially retire. Adding that he wishes pretty healthy happiness and I'll be there for her if she ever needs me again. Just as I always have been Rudolph who was not legally than a part of the conservative ship has been buyer's side since it began in 2008. Speaking out in this interview that year Britney this is Smart person she's an interest active person she's somebody who understands. A lot more than people after her credit for this development one of the latest since britney's bombshell statement in court two weeks ago the 39 year old asking a judge had to conserve or should be terminate it. Saying she's been isolated exploited in berries and demoralized by the conservative ship that's controlled her life and finances. For the last thirteen years after that statement Bessemer trust the company hired by the conserved are still managed spears finances. Also resigning. And in a new article in The New Yorker Pulitzer Prize winning author eroding pharaoh and co author Jia towing Tino revealing that just hours before that court appearance. The pop star called 911. Report she was a victim of conservative ship abuse. The doctor speaking will GMA Monday about the call. Is that they're studying new escalation in the case she. It seems wanted to create a legal record that complaint we also know from subsequent other publications. Confirming our reporting on this the last couple of days that officers were dispatched in that moment. So it seems like we now know that testimony emerged from a moment. Are being distraught over this arrangement. Diane pretty very clear when she and lease to that judge she wants her life back court proceedings will take time to do that. But very quickly we're seeing this system that controls her life. Unraveling in prison vault is leery Rudolph has been in her life for 25 years he says it's been over two and a half years since he last communicated with Britain. That's how long it's been since she's performed Diane. Interesting kid hard time thank you. And after nine the latest installment of the fast and furious franchise raked in a ton of money at the box office this weekend. But it's star Vin Diesel is taking over the Internet with meetings like this we'll tell you why. After the break stay with us and. Welcome back police are investigating the death of an eleven year old boy who after a river rafts capsized. At an Iowa amusement park. The boy's older Brothers in critical condition in his family is speaking out this morning in an ABC news exclusive interview. Burial rush chef has more. This morning authorities investigating after a tragic accident added amusement park outside Des Moines, Iowa claimed the life of eleven year old Michael germ LO and left his older brother David in critical condition. Yeah I now try and stroke during. And heard. The ride shut down as officials try to determine what went so terribly wrong. Saturday the germ Miller was visiting adventure Lee in part to celebrate David's upcoming birthday. Six family members boarding the raging river ride but shortly after the unthinkable. Okay. They sessions are in this room. The raft criticizing flipping the family into the water. What do you remember about Saturday. Or older. All torture. Seasons he Cecil. Charlotte others want to know how old Michael and two other children including his older brother David rushed to the hospital. Michael did not survive. David is still in a medically induced coma. An attorney for adventure land park telling ABC news the raging river right has been an operation for nearly four decades. It is a safe ride the ride was inspected by the state of Iowa that day before the incident and was in good working order. But it's not the first deadly accident involving the same ride. Did you Moines register reporting in 2016 a staff member was killed after falling while helping guests on to their wraps. The park find 4500. Dollars by I was Occupational Safety & Health Administration. After the incident. The journalist now praying for David's recovery and remembering Michael as a kind and caring fun loving. Young boy Brock. Has. Robbed me. They. Won't do. An adventure land park says the comprehensive investigation is now under way in coordination with state. At local authorities there are asking for prayers for this family and for anyone who witnessed this terrible tragedy. Diane green area Russia thank you. And up next former president Jimmy Carter and his wife Roslyn are preparing to celebrate their 75. Wedding anniversary. Well we come back bays fill their secrets to a happy marriage and the big gift he just couldn't wait to give her. Welcome back nothing is faster and then family that fast and serious Stanley that is after nine the latest installment in the franchise made over 500 million dollars at the box office worldwide. The biggest Hollywood hits since the start of the pandemic. TJ Holmes has a closer look. It's the box office blow out Hollywood has been hoping for. Yes not good ninth installment in the fast and the furious franchise didn't just beat the competition. What brought in for. Rounds and thirty million dollars over the holiday weekend. That was enough to push the film's worldwide ticket sales past half a billion dollars appeared to global box office haul for a Hollywood movie since the beginning of the pandemic. We're getting a better time. Movie gallery. If you see that he's been. Soured weekend at the box office. All of that has to do with what's on the marquee. Well F nine hasn't broken any. Pre pandemic sales numbers its success comes on the heels look familiar blockbuster fare like god delivered his home. Which brought in nearly half a billion globally as well. Hollywood is banking on a number of films with spin off characters or stories that have already proved successful. Scarlett Johansson upcoming black widow among them are. Also space jam to restoring NBA superstar LeBron James. The store stood at suicide watch Dwayne the rock Johnson jungle cruise and the change sheet and the legend of the ten rings the first marvel film with a mostly Asian cats. We're social creatures to Pat Day. And we want to get out especially after more than a year and a half while it's. And I add something to keep in mind here that the two highest grossing movies in the US during the pandemic. Quiet place to an F nine both of those movies did not release at the same time on streaming this was theater. Only so part of the strategy from their strategy for a lot of these companies has been too we give people the option at home that the so used to sitting on the counter and streaming well. That doesn't always panned out yet also. Could keep in my F nine this movie has the highest opening highest debut we have seen in the US since December between nineteen when that was. Star Wars rise of skywalker that was right before the pandemic began so maybe things Diane. All right fingers crossed that TJ in a while after nine ruled the box office its star Vin Diesel took over the Internet this weekend fast and the furious franchise. It is about a -- of normal people who somehow complete these increasingly superhuman tasks. All through the power of family so that led to means like this. Family forever there's been diesel untenable Condit forever a that this one from Jurassic Park. Where's Vin Diesel explains at a T Rex is strong but not as strong as family. In my personal favorite. Cindy look beyond garden when you're here you're family. Thanks to agent thanks then. And airports were packed over the holiday weekend the TSA is set at pandemic screening a record and airlines say leisure travel is almost back to 2019 levels. Transportation correspondent GO Benitez joins us from Newark Airport. With how to navigate it all as you go to C. Her family. This morning the reality of post pandemic travel setting in as a record number of travelers hit the stocks. Packed airports long lines hundreds of flights canceled and thousands delay. Just you unexpected BC's what I thought. Its longest put up of the saint southwest and American are still canceling dozens of flights per day as they deal with staffing and Weathers. Summer interns and whether. They don't have enough aircraft don't I don't know I don't have enough and Norman and the delays and cancellations are expected to last through at least may July. So the best thing passengers can do in that situation is to rebook quickly. But the problems also highlight the excitement over travel after fifteen months of pent up demand. I feel good actually. Yeah we're happy to be. Nearly eight million people were screened at US airports between Thursday and Sunday. With vacation fever reaching new highs many deals are also disappearing but not impossible to fly. We found some flights from Miami to Madrid for 400 blocks in August and September. DC to Dublin for 504 right now and New York to Lisbon as low as 364. Books in July and August. The trouble mom and Lee Kaufman says. You need to think outside the box to get. You. Members like big box stores like Oscar. Some good advice there and Emily also tells us to think the most money on hotels with last minute booking so many web sites are now tracking those. And hopper told us that domestic airfare should actually drop about thirty bucks in September but in October those prices go right back up. So you have to act that Diane. Aren't you but he says thank you sometimes take a look now at today's science and technology headlines here's NJ Fuji. In today's tech bytes we could find out the full extent of a ransom where attack today when thousands of businesses reopen after the holiday. The attack targeted a company which provides IT management for businesses a Russian hacker group is demanding seventy million dollars in big point to end the attack. Air being being remains serious about its ban on parties more than 50000 bookings have been blocked in fifteen cities generally from people under 25 who don't have a history of good reviews. The company banned parties at its properties last year at the height of the pandemic. And finally the fastest cop car in America is actually etch a Ford pickup that we go from 060 in under six seconds. New tests reportedly showed a Ford F 150 police responder has a top speed of 120. Miles per hour those near tech bites Diane back to you. There and here for GE thank you. And 75 years and still going strong former president Jimmy Carter and his wife Roslyn are celebrating their 75 wedding anniversary this week. Marjorie occasion in part by sitting down for their first joint interview in years. The Carter spoke with our Steve Moses summing here's a closer look at their conversation. It's the first time we're hearing from president and this is Carter in person. In years and it's to celebrate their 75 wedding anniversary this week. We've always norm. Deep bush you know love for Warner. That's perished ordinary life and Jimmy Carter who has been moon. Censor what they tell us they are both vaccinated and feel that their time together during the pandemic was good for their marriage. And so assisted him in me and opens through on the he's already given her a diamond necklace for this diamond anniversary which is on Wednesday. On Saturday they're planning a big party with 300 people invited. President Carter you say often that Mary mrs. Carter was the pinnacle of your life. More than any presidency. Oh yeah her number the most important. They in my life and heroes and say yeah okay. Simon and staying reveal his long has been the most wonderful thing in my line. He's pretty wonderful in my life to Steagall Centanni ABC news plains Georgia. All love to see that Steven you can watch the love and service the Carter stories here on ABC news live and on demand on who blew. And that does it for this ABC news live update and Amos and thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. We'll see right back here at 11 AM eastern it was a new update stay safe.

