Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Trump, Biden back on campaign trail after dueling town halls

Good morning I'm Diana say no thanks for streaming with us in today's update president trump and former vice president Joseph Biden are back on the campaign trail after facing off last night. In dueling town halls they took questions from voters on separate stages the president claimed the worst of the pandemic is over despite surging cases across the country. And defended his pandemic response. It was a bit threatened at the same time I don't want to. This country. And so the president failed the American people. Americans don't pan and keep him he didn't say a word to anybody. But just eighteen days until the election Biden heads to Michigan today and president trump will hold events in Florida and Georgia. But the top administration is rejecting California's request for disaster relief funds aimed at cleaning up the damage from six recent fires across the state. Meanwhile fires continue in the west parts of both northern and Southern California are under red flag warnings as the creek fire the largest ever in California. Burns for its sixth week. And in Colorado the Cameron peak fire is officially the largest wildfire in state history. Corona virus cases are surging across the country with the US now reporting more than 51000. New cases a day. In Illinois more than 4000 new cases reported Thursday alone the highest one day increase since the pandemic started. New restrictions are also in place in Paris and London as Europe faces a second Colvin wave. Paris is imposing overnight curfews and London is banning people from different households from meeting endorsed. A wedding in London was even raided by law enforcement for breaking covad restrictions. Italy Poland and Germany have also recorded their highest cases since mass testing started. And thousand of vacationers are returning to Hawaii. The islands have lifted quarantine restrictions on tourists are kidney heart son was are on one of the first flights to land in Honolulu since that restriction was lifted. And she has more on how the state hopes to welcome travelers safely. This morning Hawaii he's saying a little hot to thousands of tourists for the first time in nearly seven months. The lush tropical paradise known for its pristine beaches. Broke my surfing. Suffered the worst economic fallout of any state in the country following the corona virus. But they are committed to bringing tourism back now lifting the mediatory fourteen day quarantine. With what important qualification. For I don't know what I'm won't give covic text must be taken within 72 hours of your flight. With the help of some airlines and select list of testing partners finding an approved test indicating your results in time can be harder than it sounds. Okay he had to find the right to ask you had to there were so many trips to doctors still meaning. But it's worth it here yeah and I think McEnroe now land and I have to worry about having this pain in my room so. I'm excited about that. This state will only accept test results from a limited list of trusted testing and travel partners. I made an appointment at this CBS in Los Angeles with no guarantee I'd get my resolves the Forte gotten. Thankfully they came makes light of some airlines like Hawaiian united streamlining the process for their customers in select West Coast cities. Offering test at the airport just before take off. It's critically important for the economy of our state. We restart tourism which is really economic engine of our state and we got to do it secretly in a way that keeps our didn't take. Can start gas Americans keep workers safe passengers need to create an online profile including health questionnaire. Upon arrival on the island it's validate if this. Really efficiently and one of the reasons why can't this talent where people are showing up when they're pretty tests completed did not follow instructions and public information. Touching its them. Brings hope for people. These individuals supporting line will make that difference. We'll be able to get back on track down government officials and local businesses are hoping this program will bring the islands back to life works cited Dick. To be open and excited says say aloha again to the world. And Diana wrote to economic recovery for Hawaii it's going to be a lot like but the doors are open here the lieutenant governor was also a doctor he tells me he believes this is the safest place in the country have been. I would times. In planning this trip that we know we were doing everything right to qualify. But once we landed the process it was pretty seamless it just takes some planning and fifty cents if you want to enjoyed paradise Diane. Without planning Caylee at think you need help with this assignment I think they should assign me to come to Hawaii and help you Caylee art and who's getting the best assignments thanks Caylee. Any UK grandmother is now the proud recipient of a bravery award after fighting off a robber with hurricane. 83 year old June turner works in the convenience store and was behind a counter last year when an intruder came in. And headed straight for the register me you can see June was not having it jabbing the man hitting him with her came. He ended up getting away with 75 bucks and a pack of cigarettes but was later arrested. Turner says she never expected to win an award saying it was just her instinct to quote give him a good way. She also said she would do the same thing again but next time she's gonna hit him with something heavier. Careful intruders being warned. At Amazon prime day delivered big savings for shoppers this year but also gave a much needed boost to small businesses hit hard by the pandemic. The company is reporting 3.5 billion dollars in sales to top selling categories included bedding. Wireless accessories nutrition. Wellness arts crafts sewing. And health care you know the stuff we need for the times were and for more on tech and science headlines here's ABC's Monaco's are a big. Sanjay said invites you into cracks down on the conspiracy theory Q and on. Specifically you do was prohibiting content that targets. An individual or group with conspiracy theories YouTube says the primary reason for the move is that some of those theories are being used to justify real world violence. Twitter is working again after service outage that lasted several hours the company's the issue was caused. By some sort of change to assist on that began earlier than anticipated. Glitter said there was no evidence that the problem was caused by security breach or hot. And today is the first data pre order the new iPhone twelve and the iPhone problem. It's the first time iPhone resell started in the same week it was unveiled if you act quickly you to have your upgraded model as early. As next Friday those exact bike stand next Friday's Hollywood now also announced there's an iPhone thirteen coming out. Next month but the bacteria that is always the way moto because our Abby thank you. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm Diana Zeta thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live is here for you all day. With the latest news context and analysis I'll see back here at 3 PM eastern at Cramer and for the breakdown of next year day's top stories thanks everybody. Good evening we begin here in Washington today with a massive demonstration of black togethers that was much more. That may be much different than its original planners had intended. 