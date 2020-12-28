-
Now Playing: Man allegedly responsible for Nashville explosion killed in blast
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Trump signs COVID-19 relief bill
-
Now Playing: Worries over post-holiday COVID-19 surge ahead of new year
-
Now Playing: Illegal bar busted in NJ, police say
-
Now Playing: Lori Loughlin released from prison
-
Now Playing: New details in Nashville bombing
-
Now Playing: Lebron James, Naomi Osaka named athletes of the year
-
Now Playing: US reaches 'critical point' in pandemic
-
Now Playing: Hearing set for Ohio officer who shot and killed Andre Hill
-
Now Playing: 2 holiday storms to bring turbulent weather to US
-
Now Playing: Adm. Brett Giroir speaks on if US will face third COVID surge
-
Now Playing: Health officials worry about COVID surge as people travel for holidays
-
Now Playing: December marks worst month for US COVID cases
-
Now Playing: Trump signs COVID relief bill after days of delay
-
Now Playing: Wishing John Legend a happy 42nd birthday!
-
Now Playing: Nashville bombing suspect identified from DNA evidence
-
Now Playing: Trump refuses to sign stimulus package
-
Now Playing: Health officials fear holiday coronavirus surge