Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Warnock projected to be 1st Black senator of Georgia

Good morning everyone I'm Diane Maceda thanks for streaming with us in today's update history has been made. In Georgia Democrat Rafael war knocked Chris projected to become the State's first black senator. His victory also means a second runoff in the state could tip the balance of power in the senate and it is still too close to call we'll warned Iraq is saying this morning. Plus lawmakers are meeting in DC to certify president elect Joseph Biden's election when. But president trump is still pressure and vice president pens to overturn the election as trump supporters clashed with police on the streets of Washington. The US has hit another grim milestone yesterday was the country's deadliest day in the corona virus pandemic. In Arizona patients are traveling up to six hours to find an open icu bed. And frustration is growing over the vaccine rollout. Millions of the potentially lifesaving doses still have not being used. We have the latest from doctor thought to this morning. And music's biggest night has officially been postponed by the grammys are now on hold and when we can expect the show to go on. But we begin with a history made in Georgia ABC news projects Democrat Rafael why not has beat Republican incumbent senator Kelly Loeffler in a runoff election. That makes more not the State's first black senator it also means the other run off election happening there will determine which party controls the US senate. ABC's Steve Boson Sami has more from Atlanta. There is the major political development this morning that Democrats are one step closer to taking control of the US senate and more to the senate. To work for a whole of Georgia. But the election of a black man and a statewide office in the south. Is also an emotional and historic moment black Americans have rarely won these kind of elections and now ABC news projecting that reverend Ralph be all worn out the senior pastor one of America's most historic black churches. Will win. One of Georgia's two senate seats decided by voters George spoke to war knock earlier this morning. Congratulations. First black senator ever from the state of Georgia what does that say to you about your state and our country. George so let me deeply honored that the people of Georgia decided to place their faith. In Meehan it decided does that mean to represented there enters. In Washington DC yet look forward to representing all the people who torture. Certainly in this is a historic moment. And I'm just deeply grateful ruby. They vessel. In a moment and recruit precinct such large problems that our country and I can't wait to get to the US senate to represented the concerns. Ordinary people. The senator he's projected to defeat senator Kelly look blur strong supporter of the president is still not conceding this morning. In the other senate race here between Republican senator David Perdue and Democrat candidate John all soft. It is still too close to call. The last few outstanding votes are still being counted in this election there are few absentee votes. And provisional ballots and military overseas ballots that are still to be counted. But not a lot Democrats so far are enjoying the results they're see Diane. All right Steve doesn't sum is so many people watching this election so closely now thank you. Meanwhile congress is convening in a joint session today to ratify the Electoral College vote confirming Joseph Biden's election win. But tensions are running highest supporters of president trump gather in Washington. And some Republican lawmakers are gearing up to challenge the election results senior White House correspondent Cynthia Vega has more. Overnight clashes erupting on the streets of Washington. I outside the White House trump supporters facing off with police. This after president trump called on his backers to show up in droves today as many as 30000 people expected to gather outside the White House. Including the president himself and right wing extremist groups like the proud boys the National Guard called in to keep the peace the president is still falsely claiming the results of the election now rest in the hands of my parents who will preside over the joint session of congress today when electoral votes are formally counted still sources tell ABC news president trump made it clear depends that he expects him to denied Biden victory but behind closed doors at a White House lunch on Tuesday. Sources say pens pushed back telling the president he does not have the power to block Biden's decisive win in a statement the president denied it saying they are in total agreement that the vice president has the power to act even though that is not how it works the vice president has no actual authority to accept or reject any votes but it's not stopping the president from mounting a pressure campaign. Hard great vice president comes through forests is a great guy. Good city doesn't come True Blue like it but as much this says. Even one of the president's longtime lawyers publicly breaks ranks I actually don't think that's for the constitution has in mind if that was the case. He vice president couldn't refuse and the and the election and in what critics call eight theatrical stunt more than half of Republicans in the house and thirteen Republican senators. Are expected to lodge formal challenges to results in at least three states. States that have already certified the election. States where courts have repeatedly found no credible evidence of the president's false claims of widespread voter fraud the group of challengers do not have the votes to overturn the will of the American electorate. Republicans like Oklahoma senator Jim in half calling the challenge of violation of my oath of office. Now normally these joint sessions of congress would be a quick affair it's tradition it's ceremony filled with pomp and circumstance now what could happen. Today on the hill because it is Republican challenges we could end up seeing these debates stretched late into the hot into the night perhaps even into the early morning hours. Of tomorrow but Diane we have to say this because it's so important and all of these false claims the president. Keeps repeating India and the results are going to be the same exactly as they have been since the election was declared more than two months ago. Donald Trump lost Joseph Biden want Diane. Right city Avaya in Washington thank you. And some of president trump supporter hit the streets in the nation's capital protesting today's congressional vote affirming Joseph Biden's victory. A some of those protesters clashed with police overnight Kenneth Mullen is there in Washington DC with more Kenneth good morning what's happening right now. Diane our viewers will hear us say this is a big day in DC because that it is these stop this deal rallies have been going since November. But this one here on the National Mall right in front of the White House. This they're expected to be one of the biggest breakup that coincides with congress certifying. The November election results. For president elect Joseph Biden let me show you around here take a look behind me you see that saved America marched right there aren't that big monetary. That's competition avenue right behind that Margaret bare hand and we've got deal lips. And then we got the South Lawn of the White House we understand president front is expected to speak to this crowd. We got about 30000 people who are expected to be here when turned this way right here is show you. Paula I'm going toward. Washington monument. Just in time but from supporters here again 30000 people are expected to permit. What's for 5000 and then it got increased again this group that's putting on this big you've been here. On this January 6 is when Amanda before America first they were the ones who are behind that proof umbrella happened on December 12. I erupted into violence here and Washington DC so that brings the concerns here for. DC's mayor Muriel bows or who says what. No one come into DC also residents pretty much stay out of downtown area because they're concerned about any potential violence especially at this. The rally goes throughout the day. And then they're. The potential for violence. When this thing goes down as though DC's Mair has mobilized the National Guard every city police officer. Is working today is on duty and right now as you see him again. Now live from supporters are already here in this 9 AM hour here on Washington to show their support for the president. To stay stop this deal again no evidence that votes for storm no evidence that the act the president. We lost this election unfairly. But still be supporters here. Big rallying cry for them by the president with the recent weeks have told people to come here to DC again DC on guard. DCI National Guard mobilized police officers also on standby we are here to monitor all the developments throughout the day and we'll have every right here on ABC news life. Diane thank you to. Kenneth mountain thank you glad to see things that peaceful there. At least for now and let's bring an ABC news deputy political director Mary Alice parks for more on this Mary Alice. This joint session is normally. A ceremonial step it's like opening an envelope at the Oscars but president trump has many convinced vice president pens can deny Biden's win. What's pence is real authority here. Good morning Diane look at president Nickie claims that are just not back up in lock. Nor the constitution. The vice president does not have the authority to judge years he will be like you say presenting the presenting vote totals bursts of vote totals from the state should the Electoral College vote totals show and many. Some senators do in fact Jack long would those Republicans on the house there'll be debate and vote in the congress and he will be presenting those vote totals below. Totals coach the finals of the you know joint session we know that debt Democrats and Joseph Biden how those votes to solidify. Joseph Biden Electoral College win from a November. I think we're backer though it. Both of federal law around the Electoral College. Well that would be the cost you should power running elections in the states panel that's her member Republican conservatives. Actually stood for giving more power the State's huge run business lady stopped it even in situations and constitution it's more ambiguous but the constitution does not ambiguous this year it says that states can decide how to run their elections as long as they all federal law should you know congress does have the power to settle a dispute in his state but again that's how we have arch we have governors of both parties plenty of Republican governors plenty of Republican state legislatures. That stage they counted the well they reach out of the boats they checked their boats and they settled on the boat. Certifying the votes they're not even presenting a dispute for congress who sent Welch so there's really. He Republican and it. Offers and rejection is really going outside. The norms that happened long established. Fun and talking about norms more than 100 Republicans in the house and a dozen in the senate. Say they will inject the results so that the states have already certified but Democrats have objected. Two Electoral College results in previous elections so why is this any different. First we haven't seen so many members of one party disputed election results since reconstruction you know very messy and I need each time and our country right after the civil war should. Doesn't floor when one democratic senator boxer California filed objections to Ohio's results should John Kerry had RDC. A there was not a question about whether she is trying to overturn the higher election results should in this case we obviously have an outgoing president who didn't the end game that members of his party school for some way to cheat in an office even though he locks should all that our senator our. Actually it's 2004. She went to various specific case. And of voters an accident claims of voter suppression in Ohio I think you can remember that these Republicans are extremely. Today it wasn't even style and yesterday that we knew which cities they were speaking about objecting to they do not meet the city claims what he secretly shoes in the boats bear should come this seems to be much more of sweeping argument on their how somehow be election was messy. What against it is is on the ground just don't see it. Let's trail. And it's worth pointing out that even those who do say they plan to object have said they're not doing it with the intentions of overturning. The elections even they are admitting that Biden is president they just want to call attention to election integrity issues that may or may not exist. I think that's right but again we don't like how steep saying that there were election integrity issues and so I think it's a little bit of a stretch for members of congress in Washington should be telling ST that there were issues with local officials on the ground. Are saying that they had counted and recounted to go up about where the boat slip. So let's last night's elections in Georgia and now how significant. It is war Knox win and a how significant is it that we're still awaiting this other race too close to call. You heard Steve dozens I'm need there. Talked about how are making history just goes first black man outlet to the US senate honesty and Georgia yet really powerful speech last night EXE 82 year old hands it to someone else I didn't whimsical and treat youngest son to be a united state senator she's incredibly powerful that. All of man's history in Georgia hot shots are standing and a I'm here you know I think it's a big. Democrats have long said that it yet black voters out to do all in a significant way they would be able to slip dusty little. We're seeing evidence that might be true words it does happen. Country's largest American populations cash you know I think this is also a sign it you're just changing politically we've seen huge. Balloons in the Atlanta oh he Atlanta metro area it's not just that black population is Hispanic population the Asian American population young voters. And some traditionally conservatives. Suburbs that have just run away from child under Republican Party. And the remaining race in Georgia as we said and we can't make this more clear it is still too close to call that Democrat John toss up. Seems to be trying to portray some confidence saying that you know when the votes are counted they think they'll come out on top. He gave a little bit of what sounded like premature victory speech this morning so I was so hypothetically if ops off does win. That makes. The senate a tie it's 5050 in terms of control. The vice president then becomes a tiebreaker how unusual is it to be in that position and what does that do for the Biden administration. Incredibly unusual. It works how they would just be what about three times our nation's history written that is indications you know last 2000 and it was actually. A TT tying president elect Dick Cheney was very nice pres elect Dick Cheney was obviously going to be the tiebreaker bears and sure that Republicans. The majority in the senate but. He doesn't really interesting because she just six my actor George Bush took office each. Actually are public in the senate switched party such an identity she and a Democrat and so they switched over to Democrats with in the first she church so. Data Democrats had to DT split. They might not until a lot. And I am Mary Alice parks thanks for the breakdown we appreciate it. And officials in Los Angeles county are now telling residents not to call 911 unless it's an absolute emergency. It's just one of several areas in the country now overwhelmed with covad nineteen cases. And there are new concerns over the vaccine roll out the CDC says only four point eight million doses have been administered out of the seventeen million distributed. Victor condos in South Florida where vaccine distribution this off to a rocky start. This morning record 131000. Patients are currently hospitalized with coach in nineteen pushing health care systems to the brink. In Arizona where they had the highest rate of infection in the country. Patients are driving a sparse six hours to find an open icu bed I consider myself lucky. That they just happy I'm not seek it. No frustrations melting nationwide as long lines shortages and a lack of information surround backseat role lands. Sylvia plex turned away from her confirmed appointment because of what health officials called a scheduling glitch we just. Groban will be I didn't ten mile round trip. The rollout should have included us. And a plan to fascinate us as cheer on health providers that are risk torturing these bounty urging the public to have some patience with the holidays are considerably below. Hoping things will pick up slow starts are not uncommon. Every zone up activating the National Guard to help with their vaccine distribution we have a small car brick. How about 8200 medics are actually also assisting in back saying. Scorers and other citizens stated. Don't but not everyone in opting in to take the vaccine in New York City health officials reporting that 30% of health care workers or refusing the vaccine and in Riverside California. Officials reporting 50% of health care workers have declined. The rollout is off to weigh sloppy start here is South Florida let me slide out of the way she can see the growing line of people here outside Jackson. Open Miami ages 65 and over sing spot where people with the appointments are received the vaccine yesterday were turned away. Told there were not enough resources to vaccinated everyone. Let's at George wrote about an hour north and Davie similar story in Broward County people drove in. They waited for hours but a site there was overbooked despite the rough start the rollout is expanding governor rod Desantis. Announcing that public supermarkets. Will start distributing humor during a vaccine by the end of the week. Diane supermarkets just. Reading vaccines getting creative Victor thanks. And things are peaceful and Kenosha Wisconsin overnight after the district attorney announced he will not charge any of the officers involved in the shooting and Jacob Blake. Blake is partially paralyzed after an officer shot him in the back seven times this summer. Now his family says the prosecutor's decision is unjust Alex Perez is in Kenosha with the latest. Big. Yeah yeah. Overnight demonstrators taking to the streets in Kenosha Wisconsin. And it. After prosecutors and those they are declining to charge the officer who shot Jacob Blake seven times last August. Saying that after poring through some forty hours of video and 15100 pages of reports. The evidence did not support charges no can OSHA law enforcement officer in this case. We'll be charged with any criminal offense this disturbing video of the incidents back on August when he toured sparked days of protest. Police were responding to a domestic dispute call from Blake's girlfriend. It's. Video. Cell phone video shows 29 year old Blake struggling with officer arrested Shymanski end another officer both deployed their teenagers but they were unsuccessful has Blake appears to lead into the driver's side of the car. Chestatee opens fire lakes three young boys in the backseat to but not injured. On Tuesday the prosecutors saying Blake was armed and that officers thought he was trying to kidnap the children they say Blake admitted he had a knife but told investigators he never intended to stabbed the officer Blake who was paralyzed in the shooting this morning is still recovering his family frustrated with the prosecutor's decision to not press charges. We've been very badly. At this this city has to understand everything. And then fitted hand and it's driven about every. Commend our president that we know Vanderbilt snapped into. And Diane that press conference by the prosecutor lasted about two all words and ultimately he said he just. Simply after reviewing the evidence did not. Have enough to bring forward charges court to bring a case that he believed he could win in courts and now we also have an update. To another part of this story during those protests here at last summer Kyle written house a teenager. Who was charged with killing two people and wounding a third wheel he's been arraigned in court he pleaded not guilty to all charges Diane. Alex Perez in canosa Wisconsin thanks Alex. And a few more things to know before you go rap icon Dr. Dre is in an Alley hospital this morning after suffering a brain and arisen. Despite the emergency during a short fans on his instant Graham that he is doing great and getting excellent care. Meanwhile police now say while in the hospital to raise house was the target of an attempted burglary. The cops say it appears nothing was taken and they have the suspects in custody. The 20/20 one Grammy Awards have officially been postponed. The show was originally set for January 31 with a limited audience but now music fans we'll have to wait until March 14. The recording academy and CBS say nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community. And a Heisman Trophy was awarded last night to Alabama wide receiver Dovonte Smith. Smith is a first receivers since 1991. To win the highs men. And it only 175. Pounds he had a message for anyone hoping to follow in his footsteps. So it's not a young kids out there there's. Not that big it's not the strongest just keep pollution because. I'm not the biggest I've been that a lie just because it must yes they're really did you Scott announces he puts him actually you can do it. Then his team at Alabama we'll take on Ohio State on Monday in the national championship. And another sports news USA hockey has brought home a gold medal winning the world junior championship. The US beat undefeated Canada 220. Villanova fans in the stands with the team had quiet as celebration. The is some big congratulations. And that does it for this ABC news live update I'm Diane Macedo thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live is here for you all day. With the latest news context and analysis I'll see you back here at 11 AM eastern. With the new updates take care.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.