ABC News Live Update: New White House outbreak in VP’s inner circle

Plus, more than 225,00 people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19 as cases spike across the nation, and Trump and Biden make their final pushes in battleground states as Election Day approaches.
17:44 | 10/26/20

Transcript for ABC News Live Update: New White House outbreak in VP's inner circle

