Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Wildfires claim lives and raze thousands of homes in the West

Good morning I'm Diana stated thanks for streaming with us in today's update eight people are dead as hundreds of wildfires burn across more than a dozen states and the west. In San Francisco the smoke was so thick it nearly blocked out the sun in the middle of the afternoon. Thousands of homes have already been destroyed. And an organ the governor's now warning that wildfires there could result in the greatest loss of life and property in the State's history. A whistle blower at the Department of Homeland Security has come forward claiming the truck administration tries to censor or manipulate. Intelligence for political purposes. A former top DH s.'s DHS official excuse me says he was ordered to stop producing intelligence reports on Russian efforts to interfere and the 20/20 election. And the president is justifying misleading the American public about the threat of corona virus. In newly released recordings the president admits downplaying the virus to veteran journalist Bob Woodward with. I wanted to always play it down and I still like playing it down again because I don't want to get into. And those comments date back to February here's what president trump said about them overnight. I can't be jumping up and down and scaring people are what people not to panic. Stand that's exactly what I did. In the recordings the president also told Woodward that the virus is far more deadly than the flu but he later told the public the virus was like the flu. Meanwhile the US is approaching a grim milestone in the pandemic nearly 200000. US deaths. Here's a look at the latest cover of time magazine it reads 200000. An American failure. Currently the US has recorded just shy of 191000. Deaths from -- nineteen. And they don't have to worry about making the bus that millions of students and teachers logging in for remote learning now have a new challenge to contend with. Tech problems aerial Ressa has more on the system outages and cyber attacks hitting virtual classrooms. Overnight frustrated parents in Miami Dade County Centene complaints and concern about online learning since the start of the school year just two weeks ago. At a virtual board meeting of the fourth largest district in the US parents unleashed using words like disaster and in justice to describe the roll out a virtual classes. I don't know look proved this type of curriculum. Friday at children and take company but depending carpet saying yeah. And parents students and teachers in Miami are not alone all over the country so many navigating that complicated switched to school by screen. From Texas to Kansas to Georgia schools experiencing widespread disruptions. Arizona single mom of two Kimberly Jensen says her daughter was unable to get online for three days the notion that your house let. Us. Pretty high. Pretty stressed. I was trying to work full time myself while trying to I'll church it's very frustrating because. I'm. I don't necessarily have the time to trouble shoot. Virtual platforms like blackboard which serves more than twenty million students from kindergarten through twelfth grade over loaded. Leading to massive glitches that company saying their system was up and running again within a few hours. Other major services like Microsoft teens and Google drive also experiencing a record spike in problems Chicago area six grade teacher Erin make Murrow says it's a struggle to keep her students connected adding gauged. Asked me. Right in the middle and in midmorning. Every student's chrome bar. Crashed. It was frustrating pattern involved we were very stressed that teachers here are frustrated they hit our over Iran. On its new Friday. Districts working feverishly to fix the issues to try and make online schooling success. There are frustrations accords I. Well we're welcoming the past week and I'm hours so far rebellions that are students at Sharm. And cyber security is also a concern with some schools in Hartford Connecticut delaying their start date because of a ransom where attack. But despite all of these challenges Diane it is clear that the students are resilient. And a teachers are heroes. They share our area RS have thank you for that. And it's an historic higher in the banking world Citigroup says Jane Frazier will take over as CEO early next year. Making her the first woman to ever lead a major US bank. Freighter currently heads global consumer banking at city. She's been with the company for sixteen years she takes over for current CEO Michael Corbett and we'll start in February when he retires. Corbett congratulated Frazier saying with her leadership experience and values I know she'll make an outstanding CEO. And the NFL as kicking off its new season tonight the Super Bowl champs Kansas City Chiefs we'll take on the Texans in the first NFL game since the pandemic started. And the league is doing and without bubble and wit fans in the stands TJ Holmes has more. There isn't though is that. We deliberately all fifteen minutes diamond sewing and defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs who holds the Houston Texans tonight in the and the post NFL game amid the global pandemic. The two teams will face off a Kansas city's Arrowhead Stadium one of only five stadiums in the league letting fans attending games but it won't be packed. Only about 161000. Fans will be allowed the end that's roughly 22% of the stadium's capacity. Fans will only be able to park enter and exit the stadium in their designated zones that means no wandering around the stadium. Mask will also be required at all times even while sitting in or cheering from the seeds the players also following strict guidelines as well with daily Covert testing and reconfigured locker rooms for better social distancing. There will be no shaking hands of swapping jerseys after the games no cheerleaders are mascot on the field and private planes are on standby in case anyone has symptoms of coded or tests positive. We also have contact tracing devices worn by everyone on the feel ball players coaches and referees. And so we'll have some data even if we don't have positive tests about what type of physical distance has been respected he got game shows that are in and around the bench area will also be a massive face coverings. Players not willing to risk it were allowed to opt out of the season at least 66 players have chosen to do so including chiefs offensive lineman low wrong to burning tar d.s. He was the first in the NFL to announce his decision to opt out. Instead he'll spend the next few months studying at Harvard and. And for years now after. Who buy new here. And from his message of racial equality and sold from justice will be front and center. NFL painting into racism and it takes all of us Indians owns and allowing players to Wear helmet stickers and patches featuring the names of victims and messages of support. The league also playing lift every voice and sing before each game this weekend. Hull known as the black National Anthem. Well another change don't expect to see any sideline reporters actually on the sidelines there actually gonna have to be in the first row in the stance also the referees are being given would you believe this. Electronic. Whistles they're doing this because Diane they want to cut down on so we say any excess droplets cup. The very very diplomatic way of saying that TJ thank you good luck to all the players we help everybody enjoys became safely. And apple is opening a first of its kind store today in higher least surrounded by water. The Spierkel store in Singapore is designed to sit directly on the water and offers 360. Degree views of the city. For an now the store will be open to customers by appointment only. Due to the pandemic and for more on science and technology news here's ABC's not a cause are asking. In today's set bites the smallest Xbox ever Microsoft is releasing the new Xbox series as. On November 10 it's sad to be 60% smaller than normal adds boxes and it doesn't have a Blu-ray disc drive. All games will be downloaded price tag 299. Dollars. The Portland or in City Council has passed the strongest man in the US. Walking facial recognition technology for public and private use advocates say facial recognition software is known to have biases based on race ethnicity and age. And finally your Wal-Mart ordered may soon be delivered by drone a good retail giant has launched a pilot program. To use cloud controlled drones to drop off groceries and other items for now the service is only available to customers in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Those air tech bikes even grocery. Is Diane do you believe it an axiom that helped the parish it's good for the gangs otherwise they'll be scrambled before breakfast. Mona thank you and that doesn't that is ABC news live update I'm Diana say don't thank you for joining us and remember ABC news live this year for you all day. With the latest news context and analysis up next House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds her weekly news conference. Have a great day.

