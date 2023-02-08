ABC News Live: Vice President Harris says 'we still have work to do' on economy

Plus, the latest on the recovery efforts in Turkey and Syria as survivors are found amid the destruction and Zoom lays off 15% of its workforce.

February 8, 2023

