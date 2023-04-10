ABC News Live: White House faces fallout after highly classified documents leak

Plus, all eyes are on Tennessee as two expelled lawmakers could be reinstated after protesting for gun reform, and police confirm multiple casualties at a bank in downtown Louisville.

April 10, 2023

