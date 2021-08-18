Transcript for ABC News Live: White House to recommend COVID-19 booster shots after 8 months

Good morning everyone I'm Diane Maceda thanks for streaming with us mandatory evacuations are underway after the Caldor wildfire in northern California tripled in size overnight. It's already scorched nearly 23000. Acres in just 24 hours and currently it is 0% contained now firefighters have heavy winds and heavy snow to deal with we have the latest from the front lines. And the White House is expected to recommend booster shots for all fully vaccinated Americans. This is Kobe case to search across the country with IC is now more than 90%. Full in five states. Doctor Patel joins us live with what you need to know. Tens of thousands of Americans and Afghans are desperately trying to get out of Afghanistan here what we're learning this morning about how the US plans to get people out. And what promises Taliban leaders are making. We'll guarantees will you give to the Afghans. Put now hiding their homes blown to leave the country. I live in Kabul this morning. But we begin with a pandemic by the administration is expected to announce that all fully backs it and American should get booster shots eight months after their second shot. The latest CDC forecast predicts the number of coal that hospitalizations. Could rise to 32000. Per day by September 13. Trevor all has the latest. Just hours from now the Biden administration expected to address the concrete about booster shots and their recommendation that all Americans get 18 months after they got their second dose of the Pfizer Orman dirt of vaccines that expected new guidance comes as Israeli scientists release. Certainly through breakthrough cases and so the level of effectiveness. Has gone down from over 90% to forty to 50%. Am possibly break through hospitalizations. This is America's Kobe crises deepens by the date IC used across five states now more than 90% full. Including Texas. Blocks of stations the armor abilities to peace is we're seeing now are. Reason to believe that and neo con tender people that underlying medical conditions lead boosters doll or really changed is twofold there is evidence in the lab. Some of the antibody attacks were winging your going down which is not surprising and there's new data added Israel we are wanna see today from the White House. Is that what exactly took this over into a recommendation is it just these those two components or is there or evidence that people. Who were vaccinated are still not only in greater infections are spreading this as well I think that's what's nearly worker transparency. And you really can miss people about the needs to a get a booster. And is there any sense yet a quiet that eight month time period. I do and that's another part of what we would want to see from the White House and I know that people have been watching the end of by effect but that's like one component we know the vaccines give you long term. Every immunity but it's possible. Jackson to lowered and it by bubbles and people are constantly get hospitalized but again like I mentioned we wanna see evidence that. Over the past month have more vaccine people have been spreading and it's not because that's a good thing. Because I justifies the needs yet these booster shots. And record and boosters are not uncommon we see them in the hepatitis vaccine polio measles mumps chicken pox so many vaccines and people should that they got this is. Something outrageous or that this is prudent vaccines don't work at vastly not sure. So what kind of timeline do you think we're looking at and how will this roll out work. Well timeline is looking to be mid September. The first shots being administered you if you recall from in December 14 and based on that the first people who got the vaccines were people working in. One medical services nursing homes it satirist those likely going to be don't seem individuals were eligible. In the middle of September even now people have already run out there and try to guess they're booster shots on their own. It's a one thing that's. I worry about what's. Is that this is gonna wide in the disparity we saw in delivery of vaccines earlier in December but on the plus side we the government does have over a hundred million shock and reserve. And a lot more facilities administer these vaccines are they suspect that it'll go much snow there. Now most of those experienced more side effects from the second shot. Then the first shot at you got me Daryn our Fries are so what side effects can we expect from a third shot. I was one of those people I was put down for a day after the second shot. Totally expected now you know in Israel acts I saw survey early years serving about 4500 people and he's and that they had received. Similar or less severe side effects. From the third shot from the booster so that is good news it does make sense in terms very muses if you already have some antibodies. Perhaps there's less of that amuses him reactor Genesee or booster shot but diet still concern. We see Frontline health care workers are an outstretched to the arraignment in these or point hospitals Lawson who we would wanna hear from error. Positions nurses Frontline workers unable to work officially. Ice user packs that isn't quite consideration. In many parts of the country now decided backs. Doctor allowed Patel is expanding our knowledge on vaccines and our Kevin Larry today. Communal competent and reacted G in this city today as ever and ill lit it you think she's active Patel thank you. Think you and the White House Kobe nineteen response team will brief reporters at 11 AM eastern we will bring that to you live right here on ABC news lives. Meanwhile firefighters are battling heavy winds and smoke after California's Caldor wildfire tripled in size overnight. The fire had started small but heavy winds changed that dramatically. Now it's already burned dozens of homes destroying cars and bringing down power lines can't whitworth is in Pollock pines California with more. Overnight the called or fire exploding. Inside scorching nearly 23000. Acres in just 24 hours with no containment. Smoke from the fire turning after news guys red and dark in neighboring Nevada street lights on to help guide drivers. And birds flying into the air. The winds are happy and they're shooting spot fires some soup even find why don't ahead. And here's an example of where this fire crossed the road and went straight up until. Rugged terrain at whipping winds and heavy smoke making it hard for firefighters to get the upper hand. Dozens of homes burned to the ground cars and pick ups completely destroyed prison as well as burning it's going to. Just a few structures smoldering land and simmering propane tanks. Also remains. Some residents clean with what they can carry people are panic even making their way through flying embers and hoping they might have something to come back to. Addai and the governor declaring a state of emergency here and you see behind me this is how the fire is burning you see how close together the threes are. Who really dense forest and the terrain is extremely hard for firefighters to navigate. And it isn't so that we will from low humidity and high wind from the end of the day today will get a red flag warning throughout the day. And they and food Munis have gone ahead and cut power to more than 151000 people in this area. Right Tina Wentworth and Pollock pines California kiddie make me nervous get in the car thank you. We're also following a tropical triple threat remnants of tropical storm Fred slammed the south bringing flash floods and at least seventeen report tornadoes across three straits. Three states that is a says tropical storms grace and Henry are also gaining strength chief meteorologist ginger zee is tracking it all Forrest good morning ginger. The handling last what was left to fret that Spain over apple latch and spend up seventeen reported tornadoes this one crossing the road in fountain in South Carolina. Another doing damage to at least 100 homes in Americus Georgia so they'll be picking up the peace at today could be doing a survey to find out what level of tornado each of those was lot of surveys going on. And then flooding flash flooding was warm even widespread threat hit states of emergency high water rescues part of interstate forty west of Asheville leaving clothes for attacked. Now flash flooding is again an issue today from Kentucky and West Virginia all the way up to Pennsylvania new York and even Vermont southern Vermont has that flash flood watch. Because as the low moves up you gonna squeeze out planning moisture even if it no longer has the constitution of a tropical storm tornadoes also could spin up today in the mid Atlantic and northeast. Tomorrow as well. But really the heavy rain. More than five inches possible in any of those red areas from kind of Scranton. Up through central Connecticut now there are other tropical threats out there and one of them is called on re now is a tropical storm now anticipated become a hurricane. And clip right patty cake. So if you have plans out there especially going into the end of the week. You gonna not only have high surf but you may end up actually seeing wind and rain from this. And then grace hope they do make AC that tree go down the power lines swaying. Unfortunately grace kind of going through the islands now the Cayman Islands under hurricane watch but it of local west. Into the Yucatan peninsula includes on the far northern end of that hurricane morning. And then between ten Pico and Vera Cruz looks like it'll make landfall sometime Saturday. Diane. Right to Jersey thanks for that. Meanwhile search and rescue teams in Haiti are racing to find survivors trapped in the rubble. After that catastrophic earthquake more and more injured are showing up at the hospitals there many of which were also damaged or destroyed. Our Matt Gutman is on the ground with the latest hi Matt. And we are that at people fox law. Hospital and with Ky this really one of the few. Functioning hospitals here although the building itself is structurally unsound. The operating room essentially cracked open so they've. Emptied out the rooms or whatever equipment they can take it it's literally in the central courtyard. Behind me that's what the doctors and administrators tell us about their patience. Out there that's where they're doing surgery as well and they are desperately short of supplies. Sutures IV blood. They don't have. Latex gloves is no electricity or running water here so it's hard to sanitize equipment that's one of the reasons they have been medevac Ing. So many patients. Out of here to Puerto prince try to get the better medical care is if you have a compound fracture. Of any kind they simply can't treat you and some of the medics and here tell me that. So where has the compound fracture they could bleed out and there's literally nothing they can do for them here that as. All over the countryside here specially in the mountains. There are villages that are almost completely. Destroyed people are hungry people are thirsty. An ASCII where the hell is we've spent a lot of time now they're and we have not seen much in the way. The Haitian aid from the federal government or state or local aid or international aid at this point. Although we are hearing it is coming in a news coming in with some. Size and scale at this point but those people are desperate and they're waiting van and certain. We hope Sino that they need need all the help they can get Matt Gutman thank you. Coming up the race to evacuate Afghanistan is on with tens of thousands desperately trying to get out. Now the White House is facing criticism as many wonder how they're supposed to get through Taliban checkpoints. To get to the airport safely. They're the latest message from the US to those Americans when we return. Welcome back you're looking at the Kabul airport where US troops are scrambling to evacuate Americans and allies out of the country. The trying to fly up to 9000 people a day out of Afghanistan but anyone trying to get to the airport. House to pastor Taliban checkpoints and not everyone is getting through. Meanwhile the Taliban is promising a general amnesty for all of Afghanistan including former government officials. And people who worked with the United States our senior foreign correspondent in panel is in Kabul with the latest. This morning as the Taliban consolidates control of Afghanistan as many as 111000 Americans and tens of thousands of Afghans. Still desperately trying to leave the country. As you make this trip. There safety needs to be their top priority. If they feel that is unsafe. For them to make their way to the airport. They should not. Seek to news that the US planning to launch one flight per hour giving up to 9000 people laps each day to access those evacuation flights and the US checkpoints on the military side to the airports. He's trying to leave the country must first pass through Taliban controlled civilian areas the realm wait dividing the two but for now the Taliban. Only Letzing foreigners through in their first press conference since seizing power the Taliban promising amnesty ruled those who have worked with American and NATO forces vowing not to hunt them down or seek retribution I'm. Well guarantees will you give to the Afghans who are now hiding at home who want to leave the country who the Americans will transport they can't get to the Apple's. So will guarantees. We are assuring the safety of all those who have worked with the United States and that forces. Whether as intemperate terms or any other view that there work with them. With the as finance Thailand's and his skills. We do not want them to leave the country we want them to serve their current parliament. Wary of promises from the Taliban. Hundreds of thousands of Afghan women and kills. Now sheltering in the homes -- three know what was able to get out of the country just in time but a family is still on the ground in Afghanistan. This time making so many people are stuck. And in the country and they have only yeah outs. And in panel joins us live now from Afghanistan from Kabul so in it. What wasn't like being in that press conference with Taliban leaders yesterday. Yet not say it was so real it was bizarre I mean a week ago I was reporting on how bad things are looking Afghanistan I think about when that taken not none prevention provincial capitals. Two weeks before that that hadn't taken any and yet here we are today I'm sitting in the press conference in immediate sense it looks very 21 century but the banks of cameras eagle much friends on the desk. The flack has been arranged neatly behind a podium. The white flag of the Taliban and then you have this big as Abiola much added. This sort of enigmatic spokesperson pulled the Taliban. He has over 300000 followers on Twitter. He's the person that we're was contacting to get statements to get responses to things but every time you speak on the phone you was chronicled slightly different voice so people convince themselves it wasn't an actual person but then. The man himself appeared. Com they handled themselves reasonably well but that prices were very Schultz I mean that there were lofts of gaping holes are loaded general promises about rights for women about its as you head to question that I asked security fool Afghans who woods alongside the Americans. But no specifics I mean that there are new details. And I think that's it's a problem. People are going to be rightly skeptical the Taliban have been seem to torture and kill their enemies and the last time they were empower women had zero rides we couldn't even leave the house. Without being accompanied by a brother or father so people will quite rightly be skeptical and just have to wait and see the Taliban have a lot to prove. That's sending all the right kind of signals in this PR blitz that they want to portray this image that it's going to be different. They warm relations with the outside world with the outside world is gonna tourism by the actions. No by the promises. And he and I know you were close to the airport this morning what did you see there how are evacuations going now. Diane it it's distressing. It's wild it's dangerous. There there are hundreds of people that. That which send that fed. Yeah we're now seeing these orderly evacuation process inside the minute she side of the airport once you cross that line. Things now seem to be running smoothly US air force doing amazing jolt getting those civilians out so that the British the French also during the same. You step five yards beyond the perimeter offense and it is madness going on the resold the top of the time I'm would really aggressive. Federal leave them very threatening very brooding shouting at the crowds there were firing repeatedly also my bursts of automatic gunfire. Over the heads of the crowd who seem to beating people threatening people pointing guns in in in people's faces. That's what that happens contend with and its tragic because you know we we as rude driving in I sold this this one mom with a tiny little baby and desperation shoot just in floods of two is and a husband is clutching you know a little plastic folder with the papers city's goal to show that she has worked with the Americans he's one of the people who should be on the plane. But he can't get past a Taliban and and and there are a thousands of people down there like that. And it seems to me. Insane that there is north's a joined up process the Americans are running things grates on that side of defends the Taliban Iraq to control on the other. They say that talking to each other so why isn't there a system in place and don't forget which telling the American citizens as you said the introduction. Thousands of them here in Kabul Aaron thousands of Afghans that yes you can now come to the apples and get a plate and do outs of the country. So how you gonna get that because nobody's going to guarantee your safety we got stops at Taliban checkpoint. We were hassled at this other Taliban checkpoint one that the Afghans have to go to. I'm weak unit would have an armored vehicle we can escape we have accreditation all of those things these guys on the ground don't have that all they have these desperation. It's heartbreaking in panel in Kabul in. Thanks for the great reporting and stay safe front. I'm president Biden is back at the White House this morning as he faces some tough questions and criticism over the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Republicans on the house armed services committee sent a letter to the president saying they even asking Biden about his plan for Afghanistan for months and they say they never received one. Because Biden didn't have a plan ABC's Stephanie Ramos has the latest Stephanie good morning. Diane good. Morning lawmakers on both sides of the aisle even some of the president's democratic allies are calling for answers as they trying to figure out. How this withdraw all dissolved in decals so quickly. The key questions what to the administration know and went. For weeks the White House downplayed the probability of a total Taliban takeover and the president himself played up the capability. Among Afghan forces insisting they could hold their own. But why would US intelligence official tells ABC that leaders were told by the military it would take no time at all for the Taliban to take everything they'll unless it. I asked the president's national security advisor if intelligence was ignored he didn't really answer that. The president has said they were prepared for every contingency. But the frantic rush to evacuate Americans and allies out of the country even those who are left there this morning. Leads many to believe that the administration may have been caught off guard. Diane. I sept Iran us in Washington thank you don't. A president Biden will sit down with. Since the US withdrawal from Afghanistan this is an ABC news exclusive tune in tonight right here on ABC news lives. They want a situation in Afghanistan is turning into an urgent humanitarian. Issue. The UK has announced it will take in 20000 Afghan refugees over five years. Prioritizing women and girls. And US immigration services are asking for volunteers to help process special immigrant visas for Afghans and their families. David Miller brand is the former UK foreign secretary now the CEO and president. Of the International Rescue Committee he joins me now for more honest David thanks so much. For being here the Irish Sea I know has been on the ground in Afghanistan for years now so. What are you seeing in terms of what you've seen over the years and what you're seeing now. Students might seem in guessed all morning we it's time. We have excess rescue committee 1700. Stall what else. Guess I could you hold a situation in Kabul treaty humanitarian crises. Are about. Less than twenty million people would end up Mets ace. Thousand people beat like. Six to eight weeks. And narrow aisles people who things up each one needs to be addressed. These national rescue and he has worked in some US. Eights. We had before her. 2000 Allbaugh. Humble. Armed ended humanitarian crisis leads the whistle. So how concerned are you four or some of these Afghans particularly for women and girls in the country. Obviously that's real fear this real dread in some quarters because. Our oldest. House memory is O line in the 1990s. And we'd been looking over the last few years both in control of all state government controlled. You're right wrist. The neat full peace process seen to be done efficiently effectively. As gold possible. Remember the women and girls call our sons and Brothers and you can't just. Melinda legal battle it's. In the country and so I think the administration but it Robert well. Eight. All all. This generous. This year the unquestioned needs of the among those who have a reasons the of their own. And how confident are you that this new Taliban. Quotes on that will make good on their promises. We use language. Say it actions how well though that it is and it's essential for us organization. What with whoever is in but obviously we asked you descend people. And make sure that Craig's list so this is no way that. Speaks to meet including women and goes including employment women and girls currency move or soft. Are women. As it out of and so he's very very simple but not. We understand the biggest legacy able claims yet. Is going to be those people who are demonstrating on streets believe that we break wouldn't say. What he. And who gets very very important easily do what we the suns do it well Reagor. So what do you think needs to be done for these refugees both from government perspective and also what can people watching this right now due to help. Us. I'd love people go to the Nazi website you don't or Seagal look as being almost three crises. For those who always b.s this bill does east peace process those who lead us out. Songs. Bull at full that needs to be order restore order some kind of process waited it out all. I'd go to bat. Those who have been displaced pointed actually. They need help. I mean that it lost homes also will less. And the rest of the country he's very important for Americans or brits the European patents. Two yes just because the military phase of this responsibility years LOR. It would be is also spoke a little too cool to borrow money at global. Obama won't build their own nation need our help endurance. And help her to load the human incense. Otherwise it's Omar. Aaron David Miller brand of the International Rescue Committee we appreciate your time today David thank you. Thank you are. Coming up American shoppers are cutting back on their retail spending is data shows a pandemic may still be impacting the US economy. What it means for your wallet when we return. Welcome back shoppers in the US cut back more on spending than expected last month showing that the pandemic may still be impacting our economy. So what does it mean for all your money chief economics correspondent Rebecca Jarvis has the details good morning Rebecca. Diane Americans were on a spending here earlier this year now not so much retail sales. Between June and July fell one point 1% and cure some of the areas where shoppers really cut back. Car dealership sales there down four point 3% clothing stores seals down two point 6%. And home supplies and gardening shop sales there down one point 2% one notable exception here. Is that Americans spent more money in July than in June. At restaurants and dining out dining out vs this time last year when much of the economy was still shut down because of the pandemic is up. 38 plus percent but the big question now is the to what degree is this about the delta variance some customers and consumers cutting back. And how significant are inflation those rising prices. On consumer appetites now there's positives and negatives to all of this on your wallet on the positive side. Spending less money American consumer spending less money can actually translate to. Lower prices or at a minimum prices going up less than they have that's a positive considering that we've seen inflation running so hot lately. On the negative side we are still an economy in the midst of recovery there are still millions of jobs. That need to be recovered. Since the pandemic and if there were to be a truly sustained slowdown in consumer spending. Back could have a negative impact on both the jobs market the stock market which by the way is still near all time highs now. No economists is forecasting something really dire at this point but it is something to watch in particular something to watch as the pandemic. Continues to royal decision making at businesses so many businesses have now decided to. Push back their dates for the return to office and that in in of itself. Can have an impact on jobs and the economy Diane. Rebecca Jarvis thank you. And that does it for this newscast I'm Diana Zeta thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. We'll see right back here at the top of the hour Nightline is up next.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.