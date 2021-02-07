Transcript for ABC News Update: Biden touts economy after jobs report beats expectations

Want to turn now to some of the other news of the day our hurricane warning has been issued in the Caribbean as also strengthens into hurricane Allison clocking wind gusts at 86 miles an hour. With sustained winds at 75 miles per hour it is moving northwest towards Florida but that track could change dramatically in the coming days. Residents from New Orleans to Charleston should be prepared at -- changes direction the Trump Organization and its CFO leading at not to guilty chief tax fraud charges in in New York City court. They're charged with carrying out what prosecutors are calling sweeping and audacious at fifteen year long term scheme accusing the company of illegally avoiding taxes and by paying executives off the books. CFO Alan Weiss a bird faces up to fifteen years in prison. But the big question is whether he will cut a deal with prosecutors to testify against a former president Donald Trump trump himself is not charged in the indictment. He calls the charges are a disgrace and insists the whole investigation is politically motivated. Well the holiday travel rush is in full swing nearly 43 million Americans are expected to hit the roads and the skies Jansport Asian correspondent GO Benitez joins us from Newark Airport. With Maher. This morning the holiday travel rush is officially under way with the most travelers hitting the roads and skull ice since the pandemic began. Or nearly 48. Hour owing youths hit the road. He sent to the air or you know trains and bus says it's gonna be there are some Haitians credit Kirk. 3.5. Million expected to take to the skies at Atlanta's Hartsfield Jackson one point five million are expected to travel through that airport alone. Denver expecting similar numbers. And Orlando international airport expecting just 250000. Less then what it's solved before the pandemic even start. This as some airlines struggle to keep up with the holiday crush Southwest Airlines canceling hundreds of flights per day. More than 200 yesterday 2600. Canceled in June the company had been blaming weather says summer thunderstorms have been a factor. But now we've learned southwest is also dealing with severe staffing issue in internal documents obtained by ABC news. A letter from mid June says more than 20% of flight attendants called in sick. It's the lowest around we. Ever seen play tenants are exhausted they are mentally exhausted their she's clean constant and it's not just the flight attend. It's southwest is facing labor shortages from the ring out. To customer service agents to. Our flight attendants or pilots. He says about 900 pilots took a leave of absence at the height of the pandemic. Now they must be retrained before getting back in the cockpit. And overnight southwest since ABC news the statement insisting that these issues are caused by bad weather and very full flights but take a look at this they're also saying. We're aware of the frustration this disruption is having on our employees and customers. We apologize and we are dedicated. To doing better. Now Deirdre you can just see here how busy. All of these airports thought this is what's happening all across the country for you might want to think about coming to the airport much earlier than usual at least two hours before the flight. But you might want to think about going. Deirdre. Harry CO RE zero thank you very much in the meantime that urgent search for survivors has resumed and Surfside Florida officials temporarily had halted operations due to fears of the remaining structure that it could collapse. President Biden visited with first responders yesterday he met privately as well with families are waiting for news of their loved ones. ABC's charmer all is live now in Surfside. Sent Trevor a what's the latest there. Well Dierker were about fifteen minutes away from the latest update from officials in this will be the first one it. Sense yesterday evening when they informed us that that search and rescue operation had resumed. And then pause for about fifteen hours yesterday do you cheese structural stability concerns. We know that that is still on the mind of these officials but they have been able to at least continued in an altered fashion. And because we hadn't gotten those updates we had the pause the number of people were confirmed dead and number of people who have been on accounted for. Have remained the same we'll see if that numbers updated because we do know that over night. A rescue worker told our affiliate WP LG that a separate rescue worker who was meeting in the search uncovered the body of his own daughter. In the rubble. We'll have to hear if that is confirmed from officials that heart breaking news right now of course the death poll stands at eighteen. And we can tell you that our crews we hear overnight. Did say that they saw a lot of activity so we're waiting on that update on and on top of just. Whether or not more people were found perhaps rescued whether more bodies were uncovered and then also what the plan is moving forward. As now hurricane else that continues to advance toward Florida Deirdre. Yet Trevor OK so well the parent and you obviously throughout the day for those updates but in the meantime. Pounded officials made the decision to resume the rescue as cards. Because their worst structure all integrity concerns. And fears that their alliance more lives could be lost. Yes and that's the reason that they had to pause those operations because stay on top of hearing some loud crack they noticed a column shifting as much as a foot and there was some. Foundational changing as well they have stressed. That they've been taking this operation very cautiously and that they've had structural engineers who have been on the scene that are continuously analyzing that building. To make sure they're not putting these rescue workers further at risk. That may need to be because after what Surfside has already suffered. That would just be devastating to lose more people in the search and rescue operations but what has changed Deirdre is that moving forward now officials say they are likely. To demolish what is still standing of the Champlain tower south itself. That is something that's going to probably happen in a piece by piece fashion obviously you cannot just. Have that demolition when they are continuing the search rescue operation we have some leakage from the surrounding areas. However with the advancement of hurricane else that it might put a bit of a timer on this operation too because you don't want to lead an unstable buildings still standing. Would potentially high winds moving in. We expect to get some updated details on their contingency plans they have been planning on this. For several days now so they're not necessarily caught off guard by this inclement weather that might begin coming. But we're hoping to get some added details once this briefing begins in about ten minutes now. OK so in time as they just going back to this point about hurricane Alice sack gaining as of the moments of forty area out or potentially aiming for the area. What are officials saying so far this morning. Well something. As of now that they are just stressing they are keeping a very close watch on the storm because if you talk to any meteorologist including our own. Right now there is a lot of variability in the path of this hurricane it is they allowed in the Caribbean the cajon pass that it had that it has so far. Surfside and Miami is technically inside it that we're talking about it 200 mile wide stretch that the storm could go. So at this point it's sort of planning for a lot of different circumstances of blood officials have been saying they say they will be ready. For anything including a worst case scenario where it where to continue. To strengthen it where it where to potentially make landfall as a hurricane Davis actually just insisted. That they have these plans ready that they'll be able to take care of both the search and rescue operation. And they want to continue to make sure that they're taking care of the remaining citizens who still live here. Because they'll also potentially be at risk if a strong hurricane were to make landfall Deirdre. Having said that because this storm is still so far away they cannot yet. Release definitive plans as to how they are going to handle it beyond the fact that they do say. That they are looking to move forward with the plans to tear down what's still standing of this tower near her. Trevor thank you so much Trevor alt in Surfside Florida. When we come back winding UPS driver making a huge difference in the life of one Colorado kids. We'll talk with Dave Kaelin. And his mom right after the break. Welcome back it is time for feel good frank name where we bring L little good news heading into the weekend. Today is all about retired UPS driver stayed quiet cars and eighteen year old Sheila slammed her. Dave wanted to make a difference during his final days at work before retirements and on his routes in frank town Colorado and she did just that. So Dave meant Kayla along his route what does he give him a once in a lifetime experience becoming an honorary UPS driver so Dave got killed by a uniform of his own and mini delivery track any man let him hunt the warrant. In the brown UPS truck that passes through the neighborhood each day joining us now is Dave hey Caleb and Kayla Adams and mom Nicole we are delighted to have all three Amir thank you for joining us. Dare I wanna sir everything you tell us about when you first neck key land. And how your interactions or a. Yeah Taylor and out of his house I was delivering packages hi Kayla. And even as he was out front and in his in his soft blue helmet and I had similar. Issues like that Seguin and would make in the delivery. Caleb and I were talking and and he said I like your dropped. And that's how we all we got started didn't and we've been friends ever sense. Is ringing wonder far and deemed way you've taught us that you live reminding you arrived here on late son Cayman. Yeah I myself came and epilepsy as well and he asked to end may be and it made last year 20/20 one. After a seizure. Stands yeah. That you're saying seizure yes he should seriously and I hands and this one. After this unhappy he just didn't make it. Stay Rea are so sorry for airlines saying trying to imagine where your going through right thank you for being here with us and supporting the community around zero. Nicole. And key lamb what was it like for you. When you met mr. Dave I think as you call him. Well mr. Davis couldn't really can't let it get obsessed friends are back to my friend mr. Davis. Exists is so around mr. David councilor Alison. It's great I what was it like who ran mr. Dave made Kayla and an honorary UPS driver of four of the day what what kinds of things it killer gets easier. Well he should. Or aren't it's so exciting and Betty gets it notes. His favorite artists. What is she got to driver on the building several items on the track with us. April housing you it was able to see who deliver pitchers and others. Their if you read a package. This is special and he's the sort. Her out. I still think it. Dad and I his is actually wonderful little. And say Dave we we hear why this trip men at first she land. What did this moment means for you. It meant the world to me to be able to to have cable about building up wanted to do this for payments. Basic path Kayla the building stands. With all of the brown trucks and for him to hits this. Tee it up in the trial sit in the driver's seat start the engine hum the horn. And and then drive around the building and have all of the other drivers and managers. Out there. Cheering and applauding him for being an honorary UPS driver true today. It was so special. Is it Calif and I are gonna remember. This year the I know Cole how did it make you fear all as a parent super proud I am has an edge. I was up in LA and so scary thing aren't so great they are authority to pretty yes they're making this happen for Q will you think about this for the rest of his life. Cock Dave. What would you say eight other drivers are eve and other corporations right because you cast had to be flexible I am a seemingly your time about says. So YA should companies rising importance. That companies are really take a party and granting wishes late fees in being an inch or girl part of the communities they serve. I think he's very important for for everybody. And to be part of it SEC when we see her. Com why can't let her anybody else this is looking at you and watching you. They wanted to talk to you so take the time to just say I and that that could lead to friendship didn't. And more easy with this story. And yes was so good well. Allowing us to do this first Taylor. And it wouldn't be so nice for all companies. Have the leniency that puts Mike thought this offer other candidates in and people to. So I missed seeing the anger that it Tico where one of them any way is that it's really important. To make time re form for moments like ass. Absolutely. That's that's what it is is just take that minute the extra minute to say hi and introduce yourself ask them their name. And in this case or senior getting years I like your truck and then just takes off from the. It's an amazing certain call did you want to add something. Yeah yeah. Credits is say I'm. Net that is an amazing man say is thank you so much for sharing your story you are all amazing and where really privileged to have you with us thank share. David Israeli air new call Kayla and yesterday if as you can find more feel good stories at Good Morning America. Dot com and that doesn't do it for this ABC news live update on Deirdre Bolton thank you for joining us. On a programming note starting on Monday July 5 ABC news alive we'll start stringing an exclusive interview. With former president Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter. Love and his service the Carter story it will also be available on demand on cool move so be sure to tune in for that. I remember ABC news lies here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. We are waiting for a press or from officials and Surfside Florida on the deadly building collapsed sending. We'll bring that to you. When it starts.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.