ABC News Update: CDC data shows delta variant as ‘transmissible as the chicken pox’

More
Plus, the US women’s soccer team advances on penalty kicks and an Ohio family starts a family business to create employment opportunities for children with special needs.
29:23 | 07/30/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Update: CDC data shows delta variant as ‘transmissible as the chicken pox’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"29:23","description":"Plus, the US women’s soccer team advances on penalty kicks and an Ohio family starts a family business to create employment opportunities for children with special needs. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79172571","title":"ABC News Update: CDC data shows delta variant as ‘transmissible as the chicken pox’","url":"/US/video/abc-news-update-cdc-data-shows-delta-variant-79172571"}