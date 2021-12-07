Transcript for ABC News Update: Death toll rises to 94 in Surfside condo collapse

Good morning I'm that Maceda thanks for streaming with us officials in Surfside Florida have updated the death cult from the deadly building collapse there to at least 94 people. 22 people are still unaccounted for the recovery effort is stretching into its nineteenth day after pausing briefly due to lightning. Officials say they work through much of the rubble and that they have reached the parking area in many parts of the pile. Pfizer is planning to meet today with top US health officials to discuss. Potential federal authorization for a third dose of its vaccine. The Biotech companies just getting a booster shot within twelve months of your second dose would give both the highest levels of protection. Against all variants of the virus as the news comes as adults a variant spreads across the US 25 states. Are now reporting an increase in other cases and seventeen are seeing more hospitalizations. Primarily in areas with little vaccination rates. And the largest protests in decades have erupted in Cuba thousands took to the streets to protest of your food and fuel shortages. Amid a worsening economic crisis the islands also seeing a resurgence in Coleman's cases Cuba's president Miguel BS canal is blaming tight US sanctions and calling on his Communist supporters to confront the protesters. US national security advisor Dick Solomon tweeted that the US would strongly condemn any violence or targeting of peaceful protesters were exercising their universal rights. And a hotel workers being held a hero after discovering a huge stash of guns and ammunition in Denver. Authorities arrested four people seizing more than a dozen long guns body armor and a thousand rounds of ammo. At this upscale hotel located in the heart of downtown Denver it's just a block from Coors Field where the all star baseball game is set to be held tomorrow night. Now investigators say they believe the suspects were involved in illegal arms and drug sales. FBI tells ABC news we have no reason to believe this incident was connected to terrorism. Or a threat directed at the all star game the arrests come as president Biden is trying to crack down on illegal gun sales sending strike force teams. To five cities where violence is surging the president's also hosting a meeting today with local leaders. About that strategy. To crack down on gun violence and mayor Sam Carter of San Jose California. Will be at that meeting today he joins me live now from our mayor thanks so much taken time to be here today. If you if you guys so tell me what you hope to hear from president Biden today and what's your message to hand. Well what we've been hearing from president Biden as you really wants to partner with citizens. Tackle gun violence. We appreciate his efforts pushing bearish executive orders obviously congress is a much tougher challenge in terms of really getting the congress legislation and see for example an assault and so we really want to offer our support in moving forward and I think ghetto residents generally Xinhua innovative policies are coming cities like San Jose. Gee how we can analysts. The San Jose was the say they have a deadly mass shooting at a mass transit hub less than two months ago. And in the aftermath of that shooting you had strong words advocating for more gun control what isn't the measures a specific measures that. You are taking on on the local level to try to reduce violent crime in your district in San Jose. Partners around really cutting down on cutting off slow illegal guns criminal organizations are now we pass the straw purchasing. And essentially no other means for us to videotape and audio tape every gun transaction restored insurer. Gazing from organizations are using third party proxies purchase guns or we know that's a big source of illegal guns would also banned any. Friday sale of guns ST you licensed gun dealers I think the most controversial measure taken several others. It is one that would require liability insurance and in those fees on gun owners to compensate the public. Yeah victims of gun violence. We know that it costs. Apollo taxpayers here in California about four billion dollars a year or ongoing violence. And certainly Second Amendment protects their right to own a gun possesses but it doesn't mandate that was subsidized Aaron. Not how do you expect and some of the federal measures being put forward to impact cities. Like yours in fighting violent crime. Well certainly this president has great great flexibility just general dollars to greater recovery. Plan dollars. For the use. From public safety shall using some of those dollars for example. You wouldn't hire. Many teens and young adults in king impacted. And there are involved and now recent portion he's resilience in various ways for example vaccination centers. Some more no Jeanne college students are helping students overcome. That learning loss host of other ways in which we can get young people employed because we know young adults suffer an unemployment. Walking patrols in high crime in it's just that money and we're looking at how we can expand natural health response. Federal dollars as well and so I think a lot of cities like San Jose are looking for that partnership and president Biden screen or use this federal dollars in this way. You talked about partnership and a nearby in Oakland violent crime has exploded the police chief there calls it an epidemic so looking local leaders do. To help their neighboring communities and fight this together. Well certainly we're all talking to each other and or should have a great relationship Maryland shock no Clinton millennium bridge in San Francisco this week we talked frequently about how to work together and this is where a partnership really matters we know that the slogans moves across state lines and comes up front stays with very weak Anwar. In states like California. And that's where they should happen in federal organizations can be very helpful. I had San Jose mayor Sam look Carter we appreciate your time today thank you. Great if you. And quick thinking bystanders at a Michigan carnival Russia the rescue as a ride full of passengers nearly tipped over. The company who puts on that carnival says they don't know what caused this malfunction yet even pilgrim has more. It's still horrifying moment this carnival rides swings out of control at a festival in Michigan. Got a good. Good evening you can see even massive pendulum attraction hold in nearly a dozen passengers tipping back and forth. At one point the base of the right nearly lifting off the ground. Trevor drew was on the ride I've never seen anything like shape. Like I've been that type arrived before and I can tell played a lot more violence seems little or shaky. The incident happening on an attraction called the magic carpet right at the annual national cherry festival in Travers city. Festival goers rushing to the attraction trying to hold it steady. Once a started moving like that and it looks like it was about to tip over rows like. This is not happening it was a point where the base and it was like meaning way back canals like that looks like is about slight fall back into the river announced it was just. I can now blue saying. So how can you be sure something like this won't happen at your local carnival this summer. The Consumer Product Safety Commission technically oversees the safety of all portable rides which travel state to state. But it's up to each state to implement that oversight some states like California and New York require regular inspections. While others like Texas require yearly. According to safe parks dot org nine states require no state oversight. At all. According to the Michigan department of licensing and regulatory affairs Carla rides in their state are inspected annually. Arnold amusement says it inspects its trying to every morning prior to operation Diane right in a pilgrim thanks for that. And a Michigan mother and daughter are speaking out an exclusive interview after the sixteen year old spend seventy days in juvenile detention. A judge ruled she violated her probation because she didn't finish her homework. When we come back why that mother and daughter are calling this an injustice based on race. Stay with us. Welcome back a Michigan mother and daughter are speaking out an exclusive interview with ABC news after the sixteen year old grace. Spend 78 days in juvenile detention for not finishing her homework. A judge ruled the move was a violation of her probation. Now the teen wants only to be identified as grace and her mother say the ruling was unjust. And would never have happened if Greece were white ABC news live prime anchor Lindsey Davis has more. These letters of support wrappers and a bright spot. And helped carry this mother and daughter through the darkest of times. A period it was so difficult they ask us to not reveal their faces yet on their voices to be heard what they are the first letter taxi com. You're gonna want particular stands out for grace the first letter she wrote tour mom sure Reese from juvenile detention where she was sent for failing to do our homework. Their mommy. I'm mission alive and being here is hard I haven't really well even the had to ask god to get munition today's. I could around without crying or feeling bad for the rest of the day. Please continue to send me pictures. Just look anywhere. And I assume. Critics reading bill's words for injuries right back to this painful moment when Grey's just fifteen years old of the time. Was sent back to juvenile detention after her appeal. Forced out of her mother's arms once again. Probably know this I can go that like I don't know. Howell I'm gonna do if I go back to help protect your privacy she goes by her middle name grace and many say Greece is something she was not granted as she sat inside his cell for 78 days who was hardest part in all of this for you. The hardest part for me loans definitely need. Being away from my child and another hurt her with understanding how this was helping. The situation. Greece is incarceration made international headlines at Michigan judge who has been criticized. For placing a fifteen year old black girl in juvenile facility. After she failed to do her homework. I mean it's crystal K it was quite that the system is set up to punish people rather than help them all the attention was the result of an in depth report by April Republica. This is still with disabilities who are struggling and we are learning situation. It's been my daughter when I was penalized. Because of happy alerting yeah disability. Which euros and is her Connie they each state. Or stories sparked outrage from celebrities to lawmakers who called it racist. Suggesting that even in the midst of a pandemic the school to prison pipeline remained wide open for black students don't. County where graces and her family lived. There are 15% of the youth and Oakland's economy are. The youth who are referred to Oakland County court 42%. Of them are. Fit. Kids are going into the court systems. There are acts is very disproportionate to the reality. Who lives in that count why did decide to tell your story now. In these should be told because there was and that and injustice there should not be for Patton. It's and ingested the should never occur again. The road that led to what she calls in injustice is long and winding. Greece's interactions with law enforcement started when she was barely a preteen and why did you decide that it was appropriate to get the police involved she location. I like to say to teacher lesson but with the aggression. The more I exercise control. With her the more she resent it. And in November of 2019. Things escalated. Grace bit her mother's finger and pulled her hair after not being allowed to go to friend's house weeks later she stole a school makes cell phone after a mother took hers away but experts say this kind of behavior is not uncommon in teens. The kinds of behaviors they grace. X. Exhibited are very normal kids part of adolescence is testing the limits. In part of adolescence is not having the brain functioning to understand gee if I do that it's gonna get me in trouble. Greece was charged with assault and larceny for her actions are. A nude. There were going to be consequences. But I didn't think you go to the level that it did obviously. Do you feel that things got to level they did because you're black actually I think that was a huge part of it some people are gonna say. But if you're charged with assaults and deaths. How is that a racial issue. You know you're going to be punished if you're white or if you're black. If a white girl we're just on the phone. And so saying history is made same. Blank background sand. Everything. On the site to site that sees white. There are probably look at hand and say like. Hey you know your that you not brought up like this but for me. I felt like it was more of oh okay well this is what we expect from black people. Girls are four times more likely than white girls huge bases as an expulsion. I'm an. You know better than to do do do this grace was ultimately put on intensive probation in April of last year. What the terms of the arrangement was to complete all of her school assignments your school goes online and start working virtually. And how is that transition for your. There was just overwhelming and trying to anxious like I was very anxious to was sent up to fail and in them by your men weird she couldn't breath. Grace set up with a caseworker who should Reese believed it would help keep her on track what their requirements. And you don't get the help that you thought I got a violation that's a backpack. Which seemed dazed and he's worker referred grace to the court recommending she be putting juvenile detention for the violation according to pro public which reviewed case document. ABC news reached out to Oakland County court's family division for comment. And did not receive a response. As a result of the pandemic Michigan's governor ordered juveniles be kept out of detention unless they posed a substantial and immediate safety risk to others. Greece was brought before judge Mary Ellen brannan on May fourteenth. Running cold grease a threat to the community. Do you feel that at any point you've been a threat to the community. Now we know and no because if we caught every person who's taken some things are every bout armed person who's got an argument with her mom. A threat to the community. Like I'm pretty sure everybody. Would deemed threats that community. Grinning ordered to fifteen year old be taken into custody and sent to a county detention center called children's village he never get any testimony from the school and or the teacher anybody involved. With her education. They get testimony from the probation officer the prosecutor. Dan did the judge makes her decision based on that testimony. Grace was handcuffed and immediately taken into custody what was your reaction when you see your daughter your only child getting handcuffed to coal. Behind bars what I was devastated news. Still fox. Having that official. My child being taken away from me and tell us about life inside the detention center until blocking and the first stand out like. When crying like hyper mentally and find out what jobs sleeping. Aaron Qatar in the days that was really hard with a lot door here. So mingling gates was no pal. I was hired. Grace's mother who desperate to get her daughter back home users started making calls Monday last man cops are my cellphone and from and I'm ready recognize and I answered it. And it was grace's mom when Greece's mom said. My eight daughter is. In detention because she's into her home Barak. I remember even. It rained down on some scratch paper like. Two tension. No homework and ask I didn't. Didn't sound right by mid July pro public good publish grace's story it was the tension that was be and my expectations. We immediately started to receive phone calls from all over the country we got calls from senators we got calls. From legislators in DC. It was amazing. Back did not know that there would be social media movement. Hash tag free countries pose hats. A petition for grace's release collected hundreds of thousands of signatures high school students slept outside near the facility in protest. A grassroots organization led a 100 car caravan from grace's school to the detention center. Amid mounting pressure judge Fran it agreed to a hearing on a motion to release grace from detention. Less than one week after Jodie story went online and I. The more you the issue had threatened her how many. For about 45 the next she went through what Greece is history going back years. Didn't judge. Use that hearing to get her point of view I'm out there on this case grace pleaded with the judge he. News editor yeah. And I've been doing since he didn't work in this and the school mafia. Slowing here in as many local education. The judge running concluded that grace was exactly where she was supposed to me and denied her release. The goal it is UN map. Say how he. Cap hit ball we weren't going to sleep until grace was released once the judge decided that she was not going to send Gray's home we knew we had to take the next step. Which was to file a petition to the Court of Appeals. Eleven days after that hearing Michigan's Court of Appeals ordered Greece's immediate release now an honor student. Gray says she has a whole new perspective and a new hobby taking pictures. But her greatest passions is speaking out about what she calls. An injustice in the criminal justice system I think you've done pouring just over our closing should be teen thing. Just like I said for the judges so other kid to speak have a voice. She is even working with one of the advocacy organizations that fought for her release. Just last month governor Gretchen Widmer signed an executive order to create a task force on juvenile justice reform we have a lot of work to do. To address juvenile justice and Michigan Greece's situation was incomplete and systemic failure. Of our juvenile justice system. Greg deserve better. You can miss playoffs and I didn't scratch yours I think I'm jealous. You celebrate. Grace injuries say they're still overwhelmed by the support they received. From around the world and Alan Grayson her mother hopes her story isn't just a cautionary tale they catalyst for change within her State's juvenile justice system. There are thousands about the grace is happy and we need to pay attention to those children. My countless coming on us. Because of her behavior and her 88 stadium. With a black girls are being criminalized just because those who they aren't. Our thanks so Lindsey Davis for that interview and that does it for us send anissina thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live is here for you all day. With the latest news context and analysis calls you back here at 3 PM eastern. The breakdown of Stacy have a great day. It is a milestone in American history and today I'm delighted. To announce. But alas the Democratic Convention. Nominate Geraldine. Of New York for writing reviews for the life. From deep and seeing. World news. Tonight reporting from the site of the Democratic Convention. In San Francisco. Good evening yes the big news today is Geraldine Ferraro it is the first time it's ever happened at all across the country. First election to be Walter Mondale's running mate came as a big surprise. Perhaps even of the congresswoman herself.

