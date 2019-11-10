Transcript for Abducted 3-year-old girl found safe

The developing story from North Carolina three year old girl reportedly kidnapped from a playground has been found safe investigators say a phone call from a church helped them finder and now the search is on for the woman suspected of taking her. This morning re leaf for community in North Carolina. I've got thirty years long. He's. A three year old girl has been found alive nearly 24 hours after police say she was abducted from a playground investigators received a call to their tip line last night. Saying a Laura Lynn DeMint was spotted at a Christian centering Greensboro six miles from where she was last seen. Or or rural. Ordered her little girl. Or an. Police say a lore was able to tell the caller her mother's first name. And presenting into the hospital where she was reunited with family a lowers older siblings say they witnessed the kidnapping claiming a woman approached them near the merry go round and grabbed their sister. Eventually. Or was seen leaving the the actual playground area with that individual. She is the key. We must locate her. The suspect in the case seen on these surveillance pictures has not the unidentified. People in the area now in fear that a child abductor is on the rise but police say there's no reason to believe that she's a serial predator. He. And EE EKEU. There. There's no everything. The lead us. The pill that would have. The ability to early news. And police also say the suspect has no known connection with the girl's family.

