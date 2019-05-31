Transcript for A look into the abortion ban battle waging across the US

Our guys in the abortion debate continues as would been reporting lots of states in the south are passing these so called heartbeat bills. Banning abortions after fetal heartbeat is detected that could be as early as six weeks into the pregnancy and in some states they are no exceptions for rape. Or incest I want to go to Steve Olson summing in Atlanta with more Steve. Kimberly the fight over abortion now is across several states and this is really the game plan of anti abortion. Forces they want to take this fight state by state. Meet up at the US Supreme Court. Hopefully live it or overturn. The federally granted right to an abortion in this country and then what they've done state by state will then hold. In Missouri that has already passed its own laws severely restricting abortion as early as six weeks. The current fight is over the last remaining abortion clinics separate from the law that was just passed. That clinic in Saint Louis needs its license renewed. By the end of the day. And the state Health Department is not agree to that at this point the state is accusing the clinic. Several irregularities issues involving patients. Issues with patient care and they want to interview doctors. To talk about that most doctors are refusing. A federal judge could step in. Both sides. Presented their cases before this federal federal judge and waiting to see that federal judge will step in if not. Missouri will lose its last remaining abortion clinic the closest clinic to. Patience in Saint Louis will be in Illinois and in other states. In Louisiana the governor there a Democrat signed a similar law heartbeat laws they're calling it restricting abortion to as early as six weeks. And here in Georgia. The big story today is about the movie and film industry. It is a huge. Business here gigantic business that has brought been brought to the state. Via tax breaks to the film industry and some of the biggest names in film and television NBC universal. CBS show time. Warner Bros. Disney the parent company of this network are all expressing concerns about productions in this state. Saying that they may Neil may no longer bring them to the state if the current law restricting abortion holds. And just to put this in perspective some of the biggest movies in the moral. Have been filmed here the avengers series. The Hunger Games Warner Bros. is currently filming the conjuring three here and in a statement. Date to say they are watching this closely and if the law holds they may no longer film and George. Kimberly. All right thank you Steve pretty controversial there.

