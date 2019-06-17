Transcript for 'Acceptance Street' unveiled in NYC in honor of Pride

We continue to cover pride month all of June and in celebration of the world pride and the fiftieth anniversary of the Stonewall riots New York City along with MasterCard. Just unveiled in all inclusive street signs are Toni Morrison. Is right there with all of the details. Tony can you just tell us exactly where you are what's going on. Yeah how well you know why you are right on the month is pried the energy is electric and this street here. Day take a look at right behind me. He popular historic. Chris Christie at a gay street in the west village neighborhood in Manhattan is now except in street take a look at the video of this revealed just happen not in an hour ago. That's pretty awesome that's pretty awesome so it has all of the the signs there what is this change represented why did they wanna do this now. Now although the connect and it will look what Jason is joined by listening to step back up there. I am doing my eye camera won an extraordinary back here so lag Acer is now dormant lesbian straight bisexual streets Rand street where street intersects three. Eighth actual street nine by Mary three and sackville street Tuesday streets and that's sexist and really wanted to name. Everything top to bottom therefore you just to hammer home the messaging of this is a product has championed by the New York City commission human rights. In partnership under and by MasterCard in a city along with several New York City organization in opposite is the message. Acceptance matters and this pride month fast the most attacked drive home if you come down here to the newly unveiled expectancy. You are awhile though no matter who you love and how. How you love. I absolutely love that and we have to talk quickly about the surprise guest at Stonewall over the weekend Taylor Swift a right yes let's take a look at that. No mites. It's amazing and she did that go along with the dropping. A new singled out was also very include Dan Tony what do you think of that new video. Wow man I am so enjoy there's a lot of hype a lot of lives off for the right reasons for this video for Taylor. You know I really what I might take away from Abigail is back. That we can be allies go what GL BTQ plus community needs its. He more than just allies they need really accomplices in kind of their mission or accept and inequality so that's really the next. I guess this next phase there are ways of understanding more than just tolerance. This event could have been an inning retires it's not my go but today community acceptance I think this lines up with Taylor's video more than perfectly as prime. Our I think he'd tell me out there in New York City at the new street and guys we're going to have special coverage. Pride ABC news live special on June 30 that's going to be beginning at 11 AM some major he check that out.

