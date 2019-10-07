Transcript for Acosta defends his role in 2008 Epstein plea deal

Labor secretary Alexander a cost is now defending his handling of the original sex crimes case against billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. Costa held a news conference this afternoon to talk about striking a controversial plea bargain with at steep cost up. Have been a federal prosecutor in Florida at the time of the case he said his office stepped in when state prosecutors appeared. Prepare to let Epstein Milwaukee offered lots of excuses today no apology. He also sit F seems accusers. Were reluctant witnesses even though they were clearly. The Vick dump its. I do not consider the victim's off the tee I think that is insulting to them. These war victims they were not just women victims they were children. Left seen. Up Costa rather says that he will not be resigning though many Democrats have called for him to step down.

