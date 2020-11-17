Transcript for Acting defense secretary announces drawdown of troops

This afternoon we're hearing from the nude trouble appointed leadership at the Pentagon for the source times is dressed trump. Defense Secretary mark aspirin several others last week the new acting secretary of defense Chris Miller. Today announced thousands of withdrawals of American troops from both Afghanistan and Iraq before president trumped leaves office listen. I am enormously blessed in privileged to stand before you today to outline the next phase of our campaign. It's defeat terrorists cook perpetrated attacks. On our homeland. Including those who help but harbor them and for the end. Prevent future acts of terrorism. Against our nation. The that was the head acting secretary of defense and this is coming out of Port Louis Martinez joins us now Port Orange what's this new Defense Secretary trying to accomplish with this Mo. Solitary it appears that what he's trying to do you was followed through president Trump's plan which to end the wars endless wars and because lynch in Afghanistan and Iraq. Out what he's trying to do you need to get to a point where are you most troops are able to come home. We have in Afghanistan 4500 troops right now we have 3000 troops in Iraq. In each of those countries by each January 15 five days before nine duration H each of those countries is going to have 2500. Troops. I'm inside those borders the goal here is she and these endless wars and president trump is characterized them and this is a way forward it's a stepping stone towards that option but ultimately it's going to be and a tune this US Taliban peace deal that was signed back in February which cost for all US troops have been called out by name but it all depends on the security conditions on the ground. And wanted things that reason very noticeable giving the city's announcing is that. The conditions on the ground military leaders have been saying for quite some time. That the security conditions on the ground did not warrant or to furniture production inside Afghanistan. But it appears now that what has happened is that each on administration has changed Gold Coast. He changed what those conditions are any conditions arched. And we'll keep we'll the United States be threatened by a reduction in troops he and canyon high seas continue to support its allies. A senior defense official said today that yes we can maintain those and therefore that's why the US can't go down between 500. Inside Afghanistan. And it is the longest war in the history of our country Lou Secretary General. NATO Jens Stoltenberg warned that the organization. NATO which has. Ben buyer side Afghanistan from the beginning twenty years ago could pay a heavy price if troops leave Afghanistan too soon. But what comes also voiced concerns about this troop withdraw. What are the potential drawback. Judy thank. Frustrated reductions in troops could be security backing for a nose NATO troops are thousands of NATO should still in Afghanistan alongside those 4500. American troops. So anything that happens with picture production in the US is going impacting Nino security structure inside Afghanistan so that's what Jens Stoltenberg is very concerning he's been very public about this. Iron today in the last two days on this story came ouch that he is concerned activists is going to posing greater risk and the benefit of pulling US troops out and as you mentioned should there also is Republican leaders who and in congress. Core not seen the ways and in this poll out she. You're seeing each senator Mitch McConnell talking about the risks involved equating it with President Obama was trying shoes from Iraq in 2011. And in three years later American troops returned it because of security vacuum in the country. Created by the US club led to new creation dish Teddy emergence of crisis and we know what happened there for the next five years. I'm but you're also seeing Saturdays and in Max Schorr and buried under an influential member of the house senators his committee also calling this a huge mistake. Who all right Louis Martinez.

