Transcript for Active shooter incident at Virginia Beach courthouse

Right now we're following breaking. Shooting at a courthouse in Virginia Beach. Police a twin that there are multiple injuries and to avoid the area. One person is now in custody and police believe that was the only shooter but they are still investigating. As soon as we learn any new details including the extent of the injuries we will of course let you know. Meanwhile we are also being told at a news press it will be happening any moment now we will be monitoring that he give you any new information.

