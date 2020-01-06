Transcript for Actor Jamie Foxx speaks about police brutality

I know you know who Sabrina Fulton is she's a mother of cherry bomb Martan. I got a chance to meet her and we have bonded and had a relationship. Four since that since that happened because what I can tell you is that after all of this. In this is gonna die down it's it's inevitable. The work is still there to be done and those. Those individuals cannot come back Sabrina can't hapless son. George toy it will no longer be here the work is still here I wanna tell you if you get a chance. Find out circle of Muppets. Circle of mothers is to budget mothers. Black mothers that have gone through the same thing that would talk about right now it's just wasn't televised. Nobody talked about it so the thing is is that the work will continue to be fear. And we have to make sure there was this is done is that we have to track to make change Okur when it comes to predict police brutality. What I'm saying is is that it's is that there has to be a deterrent. If that may you be handcuffed. It and make it sit on that man's neck put that long and feel comfortable about it. That means comfortable about it that means that he's not afraid of what's going to happen we have to change the language they have to be. Worry that I could go to jail put this they have to respect this. They have to lovers that may have cried out what his mom. The man caught up in his mom.

