Actor Jonathan Majors to be sentenced Monday in domestic violence case

Actor Jonathan Majors is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday after a jury found him guilty of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend.

April 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live