Actor Kevin Nealon showcases caricature collection in new book

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with actor and comedian Kevin Nealon on his latest artistic venture featuring his caricature portraits in the new book, “I Exaggerate: My Brushes With Fame.”

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live