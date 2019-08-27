Actress Annabella Sciorra to testify against Harvey Weinstein

The film star alleges the movie producer raped her.
Harvey Weinstein sexual assault trial has been delayed untold January on Monday he pleaded not guilty to a new indictment of predatory sexual assault. Actress Anna bella C aura will testify against Weinstein she says he raped her in 1993. The alleged incident took place too long ago to be prosecuted but her testimony. But how prosecutors prove a pattern of predatory behavior.

