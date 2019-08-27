Transcript for Actress Annabella Sciorra to testify against Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein sexual assault trial has been delayed untold January on Monday he pleaded not guilty to a new indictment of predatory sexual assault. Actress Anna bella C aura will testify against Weinstein she says he raped her in 1993. The alleged incident took place too long ago to be prosecuted but her testimony. But how prosecutors prove a pattern of predatory behavior.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.