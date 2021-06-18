24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Actress Cynthia Erivo reminds children to dream big in new book

ABC News&rsquo; Linsey Davis speaks with award-winning actress, singer and producer Cynthia Erivo about her new book, &ldquo;Remember to Dream, Ebere,&rdquo; detailing one young girl's journey of growth.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live