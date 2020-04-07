Adorable 3-year-old sings patriotic anthems

More
A 3-year-old girl Amelia performed heartfelt versions of “God Bless America”,” America the Beautiful” and the “Star Spangled Banner” at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.
2:51 | 07/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Adorable 3-year-old sings patriotic anthems
Oh yeah yeah. In the next. Immediately he generic and yeah. Or. Hey.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:51","description":"A 3-year-old girl Amelia performed heartfelt versions of “God Bless America”,” America the Beautiful” and the “Star Spangled Banner” at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71610853","title":"Adorable 3-year-old sings patriotic anthems ","url":"/US/video/adorable-year-sings-patriotic-anthems-71610853"}