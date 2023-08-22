‘As adults we have to do something’: Author on the price of parental pressure

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with journalist Jennifer Wallace about her new book “Never Enough: When Achievement Culture Becomes Toxic-and What We Can Do About It.”

August 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live