Aerial footage shows damage from wildfires in Santa Cruz County

More
The CZU Lightning Complex fires had grown to at least 48,000 acres and forced more than 64,000 people in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties to evacuate.
0:55 | 08/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Aerial footage shows damage from wildfires in Santa Cruz County
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:55","description":"The CZU Lightning Complex fires had grown to at least 48,000 acres and forced more than 64,000 people in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties to evacuate.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72530707","title":"Aerial footage shows damage from wildfires in Santa Cruz County","url":"/US/video/aerial-footage-shows-damage-wildfires-santa-cruz-county-72530707"}