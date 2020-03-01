'Affluenza teen' Ethan Couch arrested for probation violation

Ethan Couch, 22, had been on probation since being released from jail in April 2018 after serving 720 days for earlier violating his probation in connection with a drunken-driving accident.
The man once known as the so called apple wins a teen is backing a Texas jail where a two year old eat and how she is accused of violating his probation. He allegedly tested positive for TC which spouting canvas. He's being held without bail out was dubs the affluent teen after a psychologist. Blamed his family's wealth for his inability to make good decisions. He claims that led to catch killing four people while driving drunk back in 2013.

