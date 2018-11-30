African-American mural vandalized with swastikas; police treating as hate crime

More
White swastikas were painted over the faces of four female figures from the Black Panther movement.
0:31 | 11/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for African-American mural vandalized with swastikas; police treating as hate crime

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59522892,"title":"African-American mural vandalized with swastikas; police treating as hate crime","duration":"0:31","description":"White swastikas were painted over the faces of four female figures from the Black Panther movement.","url":"/US/video/african-american-mural-vandalized-swastikas-police-treating-hate-59522892","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.