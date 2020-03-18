Airline employees express concern over exposure to coronavirus

More
The TSA has confirmed that eight of their officers have tested positive for COVID-19.
2:41 | 03/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Airline employees express concern over exposure to coronavirus

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:41","description":"The TSA has confirmed that eight of their officers have tested positive for COVID-19. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69653752","title":"Airline employees express concern over exposure to coronavirus ","url":"/US/video/airline-employees-express-concern-exposure-coronavirus-69653752"}