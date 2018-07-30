How one airline is helping to shave seconds to help stay on time

More
Delta Airlines is creating a quick and effective way to keep flights on time, such as laser parking, 45-degree taxi parking and quick bag transfer for connecting flights called "hot bags".
1:51 | 07/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How one airline is helping to shave seconds to help stay on time

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56924946,"title":"How one airline is helping to shave seconds to help stay on time","duration":"1:51","description":"Delta Airlines is creating a quick and effective way to keep flights on time, such as laser parking, 45-degree taxi parking and quick bag transfer for connecting flights called \"hot bags\".","url":"/US/video/airline-helping-shave-seconds-stay-time-56924946","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.