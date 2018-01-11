Transcript for Airline worker falls asleep in cargo hold: Police

An airline worker in Kansas City picked a bad spot to sleep. Off a long night on the town. A pig on airlines employee dozed off in the cargo hold of an American Airlines jet on Saturday by the time he woke up. He would in Chicago police to Hahnemann for questioning any apparently told our noses that he was loved goblins those hollow where it's good -- almonds you know. He was not arrested but he has been suspended pending an investor he's lucky that he's alive yes. And it's very true geek is that the temperatures up there very cold hot stream. That's one way to get over hangover. He looked up.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.