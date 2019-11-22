2 airmen killed during training in US base

Two Air Force T-38 Talons, which are training aircraft, were involved in a "mishap" at Vance Air Force Base in Oklahoma.
The military is investigating the deadly crash of two fighter jets and Oklahoma one of the training jets landed upside down near runway advanced air force base. Two air men were killed. It's the second crash involving that kind of training jet in Oklahoma in the last fifteen months in the previous crash the pilot was able to rejected time.

