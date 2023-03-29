Alabama bridge collapses after heavy rain and flooding

A man in Alabama stopped driving and started recording when he noticed the ground was gone beneath a bridge—just in time for it to crumble into the creek below.

March 29, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live